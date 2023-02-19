sshepard

Introduction

The recent Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which caused 100,000 gallons of toxic vinyl chloride to ignite, has prompted a debate about rail safety and raised significant health concerns. As a shareholder of Norfolk Southern and an investor in two other railroads, it's important to assess the situation and the impact it may have on the company, as well as the industry as a whole. This is particularly pressing as economic growth is slowing down, and operating efficiencies are under tremendous pressure. In this article, we will delve into the situation, examine the challenges that lie ahead and explore the potential implications for investors.

The East Palestine Derailment

Why I didn't cover the derailment sooner is a question that may arise. The answer is that there wasn't enough information available initially. Shortly after the derailment, social media was flooded with numerous videos, stories, and opinions on the incident. The sentiment online was highly varied, with some suggesting it was a routine derailment while others feared it could lead to a catastrophic environmental disaster. With so much uncertainty surrounding the situation, covering it at that point would have been a risky move.

Now, the dust has settled, which allows us to assess the situation for railroad investors, investors sitting on the fence, and everyone interested in the bigger picture.

On Friday, February 3, Norfolk Southern train 32N traveled east along the Fort Wayne Line. The 149-car, 9,000-foot-long train suffered from overheating bearings on its 23rd railcar. The temperature soared to more than 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121°C), which triggered an alarm, causing an automatic emergency braking system to assist the train's engineer in the breaking process.

Unfortunately, it did not prevent a fire and the derailment of 38 cars, 11 of which carried toxic chemicals.

Following this incident, the 11 toxic chemical railcars ignited, causing first responders to implement a 1-mile evacuation zone affecting 2,000 East Palestine residents. There were no fatalities or injuries.

According to the NTSB, responders mitigated the fire on February 5. However, five derailed tanks carrying 115,580 (to be precise) gallons of vinyl chloride caused safety concerns, as the temperature inside was rising.

One day later, a controlled venting and burning of the chemicals started after the evacuation zone was widened - on top of other safety measures to prevent chemicals from spreading.

Vinyl chloride is used to produce PVC and other products used in furniture and car parts. Once it burns, it releases chemicals such as phosgene and hydrogen chloride. Chloride gas was used in WWI trench warfare. So, needless to say, it's toxic.

As a result, more than 45,000 animals died. However, all of these animals were aquatic animals. That doesn't make the situation much better, but there is no evidence yet that residents need to be worried.

According to health experts, the spill, explosions and fire are a concern and warrant careful monitoring of environmental contamination and exposure to the people who live there. But the chemicals involved, which largely evaporate or break down within days, mean acute problems are unlikely. "We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday. - USA Today

Moreover, based on recent findings, air contamination resulting from the incident is considered low since any harmful gases would have either evaporated or been burned. This means that local residents would not have been exposed to high levels for an extended period of time. Furthermore, the risk of air contamination decreases over time since vinyl chloride breaks down within a few days, forming other chemicals that state officials are testing for. In terms of water quality, the Environmental Protection Agency has tested the municipal water supply of East Palestine and found no contaminant associated with the derailment. The agency plans to continue testing to ensure that no underground plumes reach local water systems.

According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency:

As of right now, there is no indication of risk to East Palestine Public Water customers. Treated drinking water shows no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment. This data does NOT apply to private wells. If you have a private well, you should have it tested before using water from it.

While there is no denying that this derailment is a big problem, it could have been much worse if it weren't for (first) responders. While I admit that I'm glad to be far away from East Palestine, it looks like the worst has been avoided.

Now, let's discuss the railroad's role in this.

What Went Wrong Exactly?

Now comes the tricky part, as there's no place for loose assumptions when discussing Norfolk Southern's role in this mess. It's the main reason why I didn't touch the subject in the past few weeks.

On Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board made a very clear statement. After apologizing to residents of East Palestine, the NTSB said that the incident was 100% preventable.

I can tell you this much: This was 100% preventable. We call things accidents. There is no accident. Every single event that we investigate is preventable. [...] Know that the NTSB has one goal, and that is safety and ensuring that this never happens again

Note that roughly 1,000 trains derail every single year in the United States. Derailments are not uncommon. Most of them are preventable.

In the case of East Palestine, I believe that the problem isn't as obvious as one might think. Immediately after the disaster, people made the case that Norfolk had lobbied to loosen safety rules. While that may be true (more on that later in this article), the main problem was the failure of existing safety measures - not the absence of safety measures.

As we already discussed, the fire was started by overheated bearings. The heat was so bad that it initiated a fire in a car carrying plastic pellets.

Two wayside hot-bearing detectors at a greater distance from the derailment site did not indicate that anything was wrong. A third detector close to the site did. That's when the train crew started the (emergency) breaking process, only to find out that the fire had caused a major problem and a partial derailment.

The picture below shows a hot-bearing detector ("HBD") system, which scans the temperature of the train's axles. It's a common practice in an increasingly technology-advanced industry.

According to the official NTSB report (February 23), train 32N passed three HBD systems before the derailment. The first one showed a record temperature of 38°F above ambient temperature. When train 32N passed the next HBD, the bearing's recorded temperature was 103°F above ambient. The third one showed a temperature of 253°F above ambient.

These are the thresholds the railroad uses:

Between 170°F and 200°F, warm bearing (non-critical); stop and inspect

A difference between bearings on the same axle greater than or equal to 115°F (non-critical); stop and inspect

Greater than 200°F (critical); set out railcar

According to 2019 numbers, North American railroads have installed more than 6,000 HBDs, which means one of these systems is at least every 25 miles along Class I freight tracks.

So far, it looks like an accumulation of low-probability events caused this terrible derailment. The temperature increased too fast, which prevented the crew from having enough time to stop the train before the fire caused the derailment.

Or, to make an even more important statement, there is zero evidence to suggest that this horrible accident is the result of Norfolk being greedy.

[...] there’s no definitive evidence among the NTSB’s preliminary findings that suggests the accident was the result of systemic negligence or a prioritization of profits over safety.

In the months ahead, the NTSB will investigate the East Palestine derailment, focusing on multiple aspects. This includes the wheelset and bearings, tank car design, derailment damage, accident response review (including the burning of vinyl chloride), rail car design, maintenance procedures, and practices, NS' wayside defect detectors use, and rail car inspection practices. The investigation will take place both on-site and at laboratories.

All Eyes Are On The Big Guys

One of the biggest problems for railroads, in general, is that everyone is now talking about the safety of their operations. Railroads have become increasingly efficient in the past two decades. This includes measures like precision railroading, which boosted the margins of Class I rails in North America. The chart below shows the operating margins of the three remaining independent Class I railroads in the US.

A part of reducing costs was sticking to cheaper safety measures. This is well-known in the industry. However, due to the derailment, details started to spread. It's not a major political issue as well. Note that Bloomberg filed the article below under "politics".

Bloomberg

Essentially, people are discussing that Norfolk was one of the rail companies that opposed a number of requirements for high-hazard flammable trains - generally, those transporting more than 35 tank cars with combustive liquids or 20 of them in a single block.

What needs to be mentioned here is that the current derailment did NOT fall in that category.

These new safety talks were the result of a 2005 incident where a Norfolk train transporting chlorine hit another train, killing nine people in Graniteville, South Caroline.

Regulators quickly asked for the widespread use of electronically controlled pneumatic brakes, designed to quickly halt trains. A system like this applies brakes across the entire train, instead of each car individually.

Long story short, in 2015, the Obama administration imposed speed limits, braking system mandates, and new tank car standards.

However, when President Trump was in office, his administration rescinded the brake mandates, as railroad organizations believed that the costs were simply too high to warrant a marginal improvement in safety.

The rail industry also got more time to phase in more durable rail cars. The initial data was in 2025. It's now 2029.

With all of this being said, it's hard to make the case that railroads are negligent. Like all major corporations, they are obviously using their power to avoid being subject to new government rules. However, the long-term derailment trend is down and no modern safety measure would have prevented the East Palestine accident. Breaking wasn't an issue, the train wasn't too fast, and it can be said that bearing failures are rather common - regardless of speed.

Xiang Liu, Rapid Saat (Analysis of Derailments by Accident Cause, 2011)

Needless to say, the reason I'm bringing all of this up is that railroads find themselves in the middle of a political debate. This is a great opportunity for the current administration to enforce new rules, especially as we slowly but steadily head toward a major election year.

In other words, I would not rule out new safety rules that could boost CapEx in the years ahead. However, I don't expect anything major, as it's unlikely that evidence from the crash is sufficient to push for major and radical safety changes.

This Derailment Isn't Norfolk's Biggest Problem

Earlier this month, Norfolk Southern borrowed an additional $100 million from its credit facility. As the 8-K filing below shows, the company borrowed this to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility. The company has $200 million left in undrawn liquidity.

Norfolk Southern (Via SEC 8-K)

While it isn't mentioned, we can assume why the company needs more cash.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Holly Froum and Lee Klaskow, the company could pay more than $75 million to address property damage and potential injury claims.

As the details in the chart below show, one might make the assumption that a $7 billion market loss since early February is way too much considering that the company is $75 million away from its insurance policies kicking in.

Bloomberg

According to Business Insurance, Norfolk Southern's 10K filing with the U.S. SEC reveals that the company has liability insurance for bodily injury and property damage to third parties, providing less than $800 million in coverage. The company has coverage for "specific perils" up to $1.1 billion. The coverage is provided on a per occurrence and/or policy year basis and in excess of $75 million and below $800 million. The company also purchases insurance for damage to its property or property in its care, custody, or control. This insurance covers around 82% of potential losses above $75 million and below $275 million per occurrence and/or policy year.

In other words, with the evidence that is available, it is highly likely that Norfolk Southern will walk away from this with a minor financial headwind. Minor related to the circumstances, that is.

With that said, NSC stock lost billions in its market cap. So, something must be off, right? Looking at the chart below, we see that all North American Class I railroads have underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

The stock was also spared from major down days. NSC shares did not have a single day of panic selling this month.

What's worse is the macro environment. As I wrote after the company's 4Q22 earnings:

I'm a bit disappointed, yet not surprised, as I've incorporated slower-than-expected growth in most of my articles since last year. The economy is weakening, inflation is still an issue, and higher spending is needed to improve network fluidity. In 4Q22, NSC suffered from a much higher operating ratio, a weakening outlook, and volume headwinds in intermodal. Nonetheless, it used pricing and improved operations to achieve record 4Q revenues.

The ISM Manufacturing Index fell to 47.4, the lowest number since May 2020. New orders are at 42.5, which is truly awful.

Bloomberg

Even worse is the fact that inflation is increasingly persistent. The Fed's favorite inflation indicator (PCE prices) increased to 5.4% in January. It reported the biggest month-on-month gain since 1Q21.

Bloomberg

Hence, market participants have started to price in a much more hawkish Fed. The implied odds are now higher than 90% that rates end this year higher than 5.00%. The implied rate was close to 0% earlier this year.

CME Group

In other words, markets are nervous again, as persistent inflation could mean a hawkish Fed despite slowing economic fundamentals.

As a result, NSC's full-year estimates have come down. The market now expects $6.0 billion in full-year EBITDA, this is roughly $100 million down from prior estimates. Free cash flow estimates have come down $100 million as well. The company is not expected to boost free cash flow beyond 2021 levels until at least 2026.

TIKR.com

So, in light of economic difficulties and the high risks of increasing safety-related costs, it is important to buy NSC at a good price - which is important in general.

After all, NSC remains a terrific dividend growth stock. On January 24, the company boosted its dividend by 8.9%. Thanks to the decline in its stock price, it now yields 2.4%.

The company has had 14.7% annual compounding dividend growth over the past five years and a conservative payout ratio of 37%.

Seeking Alpha

The stock is now valued at 11.1x 2023E EBITDA, which is a decent valuation. The implied 2023 free cash flow yield is close to 5%, which is good news for dividend safety, potential debt reduction, and buybacks.

TIKR.com

Given macroeconomic risks, I am looking to buy somewhere between $200 and $210, which I believe offers a great risk/reward for long-term investors. Note that I bought aggressively at these levels in October of last year.

Finviz

So, with all of that being said, here's my takeaway.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed the horrible derailment in East Palestine. So far, there is a high likelihood that Norfolk Southern did not break any rules. It looks to be an accumulation of low-probability events that caused existing infrastructure to fail to detect overheating bearings before it was too late. No modern solutions would have prevented this.

That said, Norfolk Southern has increased its liquidity position to pay for expenses and damages before its insurance kicks in. This is likely to leave a mark in 1Q23, but not beyond.

Moreover, due to this event, it is likely that politicians push hard for new safety guidelines - especially in light of railroad efforts to reduce expensive safety measures. While I doubt that it will have a major impact on Norfolk's bottom line, it is something to keep in mind.

The bigger problem is a very tricky macro environment of persistently high inflation, falling industrial demand, and the related pressure on operating efficiencies.

The good news is that NSC remains a terrific stock for dividend investors. The valuation has come down a lot, offering a better risk/reward.

Given the bigger picture. I'm looking to buy more aggressively if the stock falls below $210.

Needless to say, we'll continue to discuss the impact of slower economic growth and new findings related to East Palestine in the months that lie ahead.