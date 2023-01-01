Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for a long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.
During the fourth quarter, Baron Opportunity Fund dropped 4.54% (Institutional Shares), underperforming the Russell 3000 Growth Index.
Companies expected to be 50%-plus growers in 2023 are now projected to be in the low to mid-30% range; the 30% to 40% growers are now projected to be in the low to mid-20% range and even the high teens.
Forward projections for 2024 and 2025 appear reasonable and even conservative.
