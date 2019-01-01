kodda

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) looks like a solid midstream operator that should benefit from a recent acquisition, rebate roll-offs, and a commitment to lower its leverage.

Company Profile

AM is a gatherer and processor primarily for its parent natural gas E&P Antero Resources (AR). 100% of AM’s contracts are fee-based or serviced based with inflation protection.

AM operates both low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines. It earns a 33-cent per Mcf fixed fee on low-pressure gathering and 20 cents per Mcf for compression. The G&P side of the business represents about 85% of the business.

On the water side of the business, it earns a fixed fee of $4.09 a barrel for freshwater delivery. Water represents about 15% of the business mix.

Its gathering and compression agreement with AR expires in 2038, and its water services agreement expires in 2035.

The company also owns a 15% equity interest in the Stonewall gas gathering system and a 50% equity interest in a JV with MarkWest to develop processing and fractionation assets in Appalachia. The JV has 1.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity.

In September, the company acquired the remaining AR acreage dedication and assets it didn’t own from Crestwood (CEQP) for $205 million in cash. The assets consist of 72 miles of dry gas gathering pipelines and nine compressor stations with approximately 700 MMcf/d of compression capacity, as well as 120,000 gross dedicated acres. AM said the deal was done at a 4.5x EBITDA multiple after synergies.

Company Presentation

Opportunities

AM’s acquisition of the former Marcellus acreage dedication and midstream assets of CEQP at a cheap valuation is a real coup in my book. The assets were being underutilized as AR favored AM’s acreage and have a lot of unused capacity and compression. It was always a matter of when this acquisition would take place, as AM-AR had really squeezed CEQP, but the timing and price are a real victory for AM.

Meanwhile, while a lot of the acreage is dry gas, as opposed to wet gas on the western side of AR’s acreage, it is still attractive acreage. I’ve talked to CEQP execs about this acreage in the past, and they also said that there are some wetter parts of the acreage (the southwest part) that rival the western side.

The CapEx avoidance associated with the acquisition along with recently completed projects, meanwhile, set the company up to generate strong free cash flow after dividends over the next few years, which should allow it to deleverage an already solid balance sheet. It also has some rebates that it is paying AR that will roll-off at the end of 2023, that should really be a boost to 2024 EBITDA and cash flow.

It’s also noteworthy that AR has one of the longest drilling runways out there. The E&P is no longer in big production growth mode, but it should continue to grow volumes slow and steady. On its Q4 earrings call, AM management said that AR only needs to run 2-3 rigs with 1-2 completion crews to grow volumes on its systems.

Company Presentation

Risks

AM’s volumes are solely tied to natural gas production. And specifically, its volumes are tied to its parent AR.

Natural gas prices have nosedived, which could impact AR's drilling plans at some point. In 2019 when natural gas prices crashed, the G&P agreed to give AR quarterly rebates between $12-19 million if certain volumetric targets were reached between 2020-23. AM gave AR a $12 million rebate in Q4 and $48 million in 2022.

AM 10-K

Where AR goes, AM will follow. Fortunately, AR looks to be in a strong financial position, with only just a bit over $1 billion in debt and leverage of 0.4x. It expects leverage to rise slightly to 0.7x by year-end 2023.

In 2023, it plans to run 3 rigs and drill 65-70 wells. AR also has about 75% of its production committed to firm transport to get to markets with premium prices. As such, it currently looks to be in good shape despite weak nat gas prices.

On its Q4 earnings call, AM CEO Paul Rady said:

"Importantly, while other E&Ps have seen their leverage and debt reduction targets extend due to the decline in commodity prices, AR has already achieved its initial debt reduction target. As a result, AR does not expect a change in its development plan that drives growth at AM. This is driven by a number of strategic and competitive advantages that AR has. First, AR sells 100% of its gas production out of the basin and approximately 75% of its gas to the LNG Fairway. "This results in premium pricing relative to NYMEX and more importantly for AM, the ability to avoid volatile local basis in Appalachia that could result in shut-in volumes at certain times. Second, AR is one of the largest NGL producers in North America with exposure to the liquids pricing uplift and tailwinds from China reopening. Based on consensus estimates for 2023, AR's liquids revenue as a percent of total revenue is approximately 45% versus the peer average of just 22%."

Notably, AR owns about 29% of AM. Despite the good relationship, I have seen one nasty break-up between a midstream company and its parent with EQT (EQT) and Equitrans (ETRN), so relying on one company is still a risk.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, AM trades at 8.2x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $947.8 million. Based on the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $1.0 billion, it is valued at 7.8x.

The stock has a free cash flow yield of about 10% based on 2023 projections calling for $500 million in FCF. And it pays out a dividend yield of ~8.5%. If CapEx remains steady in 2024, its free cash flow yield based off of 2024 numbers could be ~11%, or greater if CapEx comes down.

The company was leveraged 3.7x at the end of Q3. It anticipated getting to 3.0x leverage by the end of 2024. A recent legal award for $242 million in damages should further help this cause.

AM Peer Valuation (FinBox)

Conclusion

AM is a solid midstream operator with a nice yield and strong balance sheet, trading at a pretty attractive level. While largely tied to a single producer, its parent is in excellent shape financially and has some of the best acreage in the Marcellus, the premier natural gas basin in the U.S. In fact, AR is the 5th largest natural gas producer and 2nd largest NGL producer in the U.S. and has over 20 years of inventory.

The acquisition of CEQP’s eastern AR acreage dedication and assets, meanwhile, now sets the company up nicely to generate solid free cash flow after dividends. This helps accelerate AM’s transition from a company a few years ago that was seeing large cash outflows after dividends to one that can deleverage and then eventually buy back shares after it reaches it leverage goals.

Meanwhile, the volumetric discounts that AM gave AR will roll off at the end of 2023, giving AM a nice EBITDA boost in 2024.

While a midstream company exposed to a natural gas E&P does carry some risk, I think AM looks well positioned moving forward and that the stock is attractively valued. I see upside to around $13.50.