PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 3/7 3/22 0.25 0.28 12.00% 1.79% 12 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 3/16 4/3 0.395 0.4 1.27% 0.64% 29 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 3/9 3/28 0.22 0.23 4.55% 1.51% 8 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 3/3 3/20 0.17 0.18 5.88% 2.10% 10 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 3/9 3/24 0.915 0.925 1.09% 5.89% 12 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 3/14 4/1 0.42 0.44 4.76% 3.00% 12 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 3/3 3/16 0.55 0.57 3.64% 3.16% 14 Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 3/15 3/30 0.15 0.2 33.33% 3.13% 7 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 3/30 4/28 0.25 0.27 8.00% 0.43% 10 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 3/14 3/30 1.1 1.21 10.00% 1.63% 11 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 3/30 4/14 2.2 2.31 5.00% 4.03% 29 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 3/3 3/24 0.81 0.86 6.17% 1.99% 14 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 3/9 4/4 0.64 0.66 3.13% 3.40% 12 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 3/31 5/1 0.2075 0.225 8.43% 0.74% 18 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 3/9 3/24 1.12 1.14 1.79% 2.17% 22 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 4/13 4/28 0.455 0.465 2.20% 1.78% 31 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 3/3 3/31 1.2 1.3 8.33% 3.33% 7 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 3/8 3/17 0.5 0.6 20.00% 4.56% 14 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 3/16 3/31 0.3 0.35 16.67% 1.02% 7 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 3/3 3/15 0.23 0.245 6.52% 3.71% 42 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 3/16 3/31 0.79 0.87 10.13% 2.87% 10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 3/14 4/14 0.3 0.35 16.67% 0.26% 6 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 3/9 3/20 0.16 0.1625 1.56% 4.40% 10 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 3/14 4/20 0.4875 0.52 6.67% 3.16% 20 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Intel (INTC) 0.365 0.125 -65.75% 8 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Feb 27 (Ex-Div 2/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 3/15 0.4 45.42 3.52% 7 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 3/15 0.21 23.58 3.56% 11 Ashland Inc. (ASH) 3/15 0.335 102.25 1.31% 13 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 3/15 0.29 45.61 2.54% 10 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 3/15 0.75 181.65 1.65% 12 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 3/15 0.09 8.08 4.46% 7 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 3/15 0.3225 31.84 4.05% 11 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 3/15 0.31 36.21 3.42% 11 Kellogg Company (K) 3/15 0.59 67.68 3.49% 19 LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 3/15 0.21 18.58 4.52% 5 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 3/24 3 480.4 2.50% 19 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3/15 1.52 263.68 2.31% 47 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 4/3 0.54 359.14 0.60% 15 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 3/15 0.4075 72.2 2.26% 47 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 3/15 0.2425 30.45 3.19% 13 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 3/15 0.17 24.93 2.73% 6 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 3/15 0.3 40.62 2.95% 10 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 3/15 0.26 94.22 1.10% 8 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 3/15 0.29 110.06 1.05% 9 Realty Income Corporation (O) 3/15 0.2545 64.98 4.70% 30 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 3/15 0.4 339.54 0.47% 7 Polaris Inc. (PII) 3/15 0.65 114.01 2.28% 28 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 3/15 0.36 66.72 2.16% 7 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 3/15 0.2 59.94 1.33% 6 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 3/15 0.48 61.23 3.14% 11 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 3/15 0.25 85.04 1.18% 10 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 3/15 0.255 134.13 0.76% 13 Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 3/16 0.357 121.37 1.18% 19 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 3/15 0.12 87.34 0.55% 9 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 3/15 0.3 173 0.69% 10 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Feb 28 (Ex-Div 3/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 3/16 0.254 79.87 1.27% 5 Eversource Energy (ES) 3/31 0.675 77.38 3.49% 25 Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 3/17 0.24 105.88 0.91% 7 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 3/30 2.5 363.85 2.75% 12 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 3/15 0.53 94.67 2.24% 8 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 3/23 0.75 124.34 2.41% 20 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Mar 1 (Ex-Div 3/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 3/17 0.4 15.28 10.47% 11 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 3/17 0.55 184.73 1.19% 13 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 3/17 0.3 33.39 3.59% 8 Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 3/15 0.27 30.95 3.49% 29 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 3/31 0.22 34.21 2.57% 9 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 3/15 0.29 48.75 2.38% 21 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 3/17 0.07 47.04 0.60% 8 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 4/3 0.61 100.34 2.43% 25 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 3/10 0.8 142.38 2.25% 6 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 3/17 0.22 28.33 3.11% 21 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 3/17 0.32 41.05 3.12% 11 GATX Corporation (GATX) 3/31 0.55 108.66 2.02% 13 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 4/3 0.95 178.82 2.13% 67 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 3/15 0.105 13 3.23% 6 Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 3/15 0.2 28.83 2.77% 5 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 3/15 0.33 34.57 3.82% 12 Owens Corning (OC) 4/6 0.52 97.84 2.13% 10 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 3/23 0.243 34.12 2.85% 10 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 3/15 0.19 33.12 2.29% 11 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 3/31 1.15 175.96 2.61% 50 Stepan Company (SCL) 3/15 0.365 104.66 1.39% 55 Tennant Company (TNC) 3/15 0.265 71.8 1.48% 51 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 3/15 1.75 139.09 5.03% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Mar 2 (Ex-Div 3/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 3/20 0.18 34.26 2.10% 10 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 3/16 0.57 72.1 3.16% 14 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 3/24 0.86 173.25 1.99% 14 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 3/13 0.2 27.9 2.87% 8 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 4/4 0.425 77.97 2.18% 13 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 3/13 1.19 96.69 4.92% 12 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 3/31 0.66 362.08 0.73% 7 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 3/31 1.3 156.13 3.33% 7 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 4/3 0.34 118.04 1.15% 20 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 3/15 0.245 26.39 3.71% 42 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 3/30 0.09 44.43 0.81% 56 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 3/20 0.43 183.64 0.94% 10 Click to enlarge

Friday Mar 3 (Ex-Div 3/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 3/23 5 683.43 2.93% 14 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 3/27 0.27 66.76 1.62% 55 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 3/22 3.41 684.8 1.99% 9 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 4/5 0.29 37.1 3.13% 7 NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 3/15 0.2075 37.84 2.19% 37 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 3/21 0.8 84.8 3.77% 55 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 3/21 0.2825 14.46 7.81% 9 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 3/2 0.45 2.2% Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 3/1 0.42 2.5% Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 2/28 0.45 4.7% Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 2/28 0.35 1.0% ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 3/1 0.6775 4.4% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 2/28 1.25 1.5% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 3/6 0.74 2.6% American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 3/1 0.655 1.9% American States Water Company (AWR) 3/1 0.3975 1.7% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 3/1 0.47 2.0% Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 3/1 0.625 4.0% Bank of Montreal (BMO) 2/28 1.43 CAD 4.3% BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 2/28 0.54 2.1% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 3/1 0.4475 4.5% Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 3/1 0.2725 1.3% Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 3/1 0.14 2.6% CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 2/28 0.4875 3.2% ConocoPhillips (COP) 3/1 0.51 1.9% Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 3/1 0.75 1.2% Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 3/3 0.1375 3.2% Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 3/1 0.23 2.6% Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 3/6 0.2 2.6% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 3/1 1.07 4.0% Fastenal Company (FAST) 3/2 0.35 2.7% FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 2/28 0.33 1.5% First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 3/1 0.23 3.0% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 2/28 0.08 6.9% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 2/28 0.02483 2.3% W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 3/1 1.72 1.0% HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 3/2 0.1 1.4% Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 2/28 0.3 2.4% Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 3/3 0.15 1.5% International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 2/28 0.63 2.7% IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 2/28 0.79 3.0% KLA Corporation (KLAC) 3/1 1.3 1.4% The Kroger Co. (KR) 3/1 0.26 2.4% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 2/28 0.0459 3.2% Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 3/1 0.21 3.6% Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 2/28 0.34 0.9% Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 3/3 0.28 1.1% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 3/2 0.31 1.8% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 2/28 1.38 1.1% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 3/1 0.3125 1.5% National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 3/6 0.28 2.2% Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) 2/28 0.15 1.6% Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 3/2 0.41 1.8% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 3/3 0.41 3.9% Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 3/3 1.33 1.5% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 3/1 0.865 4.7% Phillips 66 (PSX) 3/1 1.05 4.1% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 3/3 0.27 1.8% Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 2/28 0.8 2.2% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 3/2 0.35 3.6% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 3/1 0.3 1.2% The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 3/1 1.02 2.7% SJW Group (SJW) 3/1 0.38 2.0% Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 2/28 0.21 1.8% The Southern Company (SO) 3/6 0.68 4.2% Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 3/1 0.62 3.9% Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 3/1 0.41 2.2% Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 2/28 0.05 5.3% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 3/3 0.56 1.8% Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 3/1 0.52 4.4% The Timken Company (TKR) 3/6 0.31 1.4% Unitil Corporation (UTL) 2/28 0.405 2.9% Visa Inc. (V) 3/1 0.45 0.8% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 3/1 0.78 3.4% Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 3/1 0.287 2.6% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 3/1 0.375 0.9% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of Feb 19

Week of Feb 12

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.