The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
3/7
|
3/22
|
0.25
|
0.28
|
12.00%
|
1.79%
|
12
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
3/16
|
4/3
|
0.395
|
0.4
|
1.27%
|
0.64%
|
29
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
3/9
|
3/28
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
1.51%
|
8
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
3/3
|
3/20
|
0.17
|
0.18
|
5.88%
|
2.10%
|
10
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
0.915
|
0.925
|
1.09%
|
5.89%
|
12
|
C&F Financial Corporation
|
(CFFI)
|
3/14
|
4/1
|
0.42
|
0.44
|
4.76%
|
3.00%
|
12
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
3/3
|
3/16
|
0.55
|
0.57
|
3.64%
|
3.16%
|
14
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
3/15
|
3/30
|
0.15
|
0.2
|
33.33%
|
3.13%
|
7
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
3/30
|
4/28
|
0.25
|
0.27
|
8.00%
|
0.43%
|
10
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
3/14
|
3/30
|
1.1
|
1.21
|
10.00%
|
1.63%
|
11
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
3/30
|
4/14
|
2.2
|
2.31
|
5.00%
|
4.03%
|
29
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
3/3
|
3/24
|
0.81
|
0.86
|
6.17%
|
1.99%
|
14
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
3/9
|
4/4
|
0.64
|
0.66
|
3.13%
|
3.40%
|
12
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
3/31
|
5/1
|
0.2075
|
0.225
|
8.43%
|
0.74%
|
18
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
1.12
|
1.14
|
1.79%
|
2.17%
|
22
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
4/13
|
4/28
|
0.455
|
0.465
|
2.20%
|
1.78%
|
31
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
3/3
|
3/31
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
8.33%
|
3.33%
|
7
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
3/8
|
3/17
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
20.00%
|
4.56%
|
14
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.3
|
0.35
|
16.67%
|
1.02%
|
7
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
3/3
|
3/15
|
0.23
|
0.245
|
6.52%
|
3.71%
|
42
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.79
|
0.87
|
10.13%
|
2.87%
|
10
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
3/14
|
4/14
|
0.3
|
0.35
|
16.67%
|
0.26%
|
6
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
3/9
|
3/20
|
0.16
|
0.1625
|
1.56%
|
4.40%
|
10
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
3/14
|
4/20
|
0.4875
|
0.52
|
6.67%
|
3.16%
|
20
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
Intel
|
(INTC)
|
0.365
|
0.125
|
-65.75%
|
8
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Feb 27 (Ex-Div 2/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
3/15
|
0.4
|
45.42
|
3.52%
|
7
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
3/15
|
0.21
|
23.58
|
3.56%
|
11
|
Ashland Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
3/15
|
0.335
|
102.25
|
1.31%
|
13
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
3/15
|
0.29
|
45.61
|
2.54%
|
10
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
3/15
|
0.75
|
181.65
|
1.65%
|
12
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
3/15
|
0.09
|
8.08
|
4.46%
|
7
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
3/15
|
0.3225
|
31.84
|
4.05%
|
11
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
3/15
|
0.31
|
36.21
|
3.42%
|
11
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
3/15
|
0.59
|
67.68
|
3.49%
|
19
|
LCNB Corp.
|
(LCNB)
|
3/15
|
0.21
|
18.58
|
4.52%
|
5
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
3/24
|
3
|
480.4
|
2.50%
|
19
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
3/15
|
1.52
|
263.68
|
2.31%
|
47
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
4/3
|
0.54
|
359.14
|
0.60%
|
15
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
3/15
|
0.4075
|
72.2
|
2.26%
|
47
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
3/15
|
0.2425
|
30.45
|
3.19%
|
13
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
3/15
|
0.17
|
24.93
|
2.73%
|
6
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
3/15
|
0.3
|
40.62
|
2.95%
|
10
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
3/15
|
0.26
|
94.22
|
1.10%
|
8
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
3/15
|
0.29
|
110.06
|
1.05%
|
9
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
3/15
|
0.2545
|
64.98
|
4.70%
|
30
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
3/15
|
0.4
|
339.54
|
0.47%
|
7
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
3/15
|
0.65
|
114.01
|
2.28%
|
28
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
3/15
|
0.36
|
66.72
|
2.16%
|
7
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
3/15
|
0.2
|
59.94
|
1.33%
|
6
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
3/15
|
0.48
|
61.23
|
3.14%
|
11
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
3/15
|
0.25
|
85.04
|
1.18%
|
10
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
3/15
|
0.255
|
134.13
|
0.76%
|
13
|
Westlake Chemical Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
3/16
|
0.357
|
121.37
|
1.18%
|
19
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
3/15
|
0.12
|
87.34
|
0.55%
|
9
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
3/15
|
0.3
|
173
|
0.69%
|
10
Tuesday Feb 28 (Ex-Div 3/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
3/16
|
0.254
|
79.87
|
1.27%
|
5
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
3/31
|
0.675
|
77.38
|
3.49%
|
25
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
3/17
|
0.24
|
105.88
|
0.91%
|
7
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
3/30
|
2.5
|
363.85
|
2.75%
|
12
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
3/15
|
0.53
|
94.67
|
2.24%
|
8
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
3/23
|
0.75
|
124.34
|
2.41%
|
20
Wednesday Mar 1 (Ex-Div 3/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
3/17
|
0.4
|
15.28
|
10.47%
|
11
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
3/17
|
0.55
|
184.73
|
1.19%
|
13
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
3/17
|
0.3
|
33.39
|
3.59%
|
8
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
3/15
|
0.27
|
30.95
|
3.49%
|
29
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
3/31
|
0.22
|
34.21
|
2.57%
|
9
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
3/15
|
0.29
|
48.75
|
2.38%
|
21
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
3/17
|
0.07
|
47.04
|
0.60%
|
8
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
4/3
|
0.61
|
100.34
|
2.43%
|
25
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
3/10
|
0.8
|
142.38
|
2.25%
|
6
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
3/17
|
0.22
|
28.33
|
3.11%
|
21
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
3/17
|
0.32
|
41.05
|
3.12%
|
11
|
GATX Corporation
|
(GATX)
|
3/31
|
0.55
|
108.66
|
2.02%
|
13
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
4/3
|
0.95
|
178.82
|
2.13%
|
67
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
3/15
|
0.105
|
13
|
3.23%
|
6
|
Middlefield Banc Corp.
|
(MBCN)
|
3/15
|
0.2
|
28.83
|
2.77%
|
5
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
3/15
|
0.33
|
34.57
|
3.82%
|
12
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
4/6
|
0.52
|
97.84
|
2.13%
|
10
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
3/23
|
0.243
|
34.12
|
2.85%
|
10
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
3/15
|
0.19
|
33.12
|
2.29%
|
11
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
3/31
|
1.15
|
175.96
|
2.61%
|
50
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
3/15
|
0.365
|
104.66
|
1.39%
|
55
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
3/15
|
0.265
|
71.8
|
1.48%
|
51
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
3/15
|
1.75
|
139.09
|
5.03%
|
12
Thursday Mar 2 (Ex-Div 3/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
3/20
|
0.18
|
34.26
|
2.10%
|
10
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
3/16
|
0.57
|
72.1
|
3.16%
|
14
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
3/24
|
0.86
|
173.25
|
1.99%
|
14
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
3/13
|
0.2
|
27.9
|
2.87%
|
8
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
4/4
|
0.425
|
77.97
|
2.18%
|
13
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
3/13
|
1.19
|
96.69
|
4.92%
|
12
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
3/31
|
0.66
|
362.08
|
0.73%
|
7
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
3/31
|
1.3
|
156.13
|
3.33%
|
7
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
4/3
|
0.34
|
118.04
|
1.15%
|
20
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
3/15
|
0.245
|
26.39
|
3.71%
|
42
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
3/30
|
0.09
|
44.43
|
0.81%
|
56
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
3/20
|
0.43
|
183.64
|
0.94%
|
10
Friday Mar 3 (Ex-Div 3/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
3/23
|
5
|
683.43
|
2.93%
|
14
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
3/27
|
0.27
|
66.76
|
1.62%
|
55
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
3/22
|
3.41
|
684.8
|
1.99%
|
9
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
4/5
|
0.29
|
37.1
|
3.13%
|
7
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
3/15
|
0.2075
|
37.84
|
2.19%
|
37
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
3/21
|
0.8
|
84.8
|
3.77%
|
55
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
3/21
|
0.2825
|
14.46
|
7.81%
|
9
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
3/2
|
0.45
|
2.2%
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
3/1
|
0.42
|
2.5%
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
2/28
|
0.45
|
4.7%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
2/28
|
0.35
|
1.0%
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
3/1
|
0.6775
|
4.4%
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
2/28
|
1.25
|
1.5%
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
3/6
|
0.74
|
2.6%
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
3/1
|
0.655
|
1.9%
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
3/1
|
0.3975
|
1.7%
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
3/1
|
0.47
|
2.0%
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
3/1
|
0.625
|
4.0%
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
2/28
|
1.43 CAD
|
4.3%
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
2/28
|
0.54
|
2.1%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
3/1
|
0.4475
|
4.5%
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
3/1
|
0.2725
|
1.3%
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
3/1
|
0.14
|
2.6%
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
2/28
|
0.4875
|
3.2%
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
3/1
|
0.51
|
1.9%
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
3/1
|
0.75
|
1.2%
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
3/3
|
0.1375
|
3.2%
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
3/1
|
0.23
|
2.6%
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
3/6
|
0.2
|
2.6%
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
3/1
|
1.07
|
4.0%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
3/2
|
0.35
|
2.7%
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
2/28
|
0.33
|
1.5%
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
3/1
|
0.23
|
3.0%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
2/28
|
0.08
|
6.9%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
2/28
|
0.02483
|
2.3%
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
3/1
|
1.72
|
1.0%
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
3/2
|
0.1
|
1.4%
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
2/28
|
0.3
|
2.4%
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
3/3
|
0.15
|
1.5%
|
International Bancshares Corporation
|
(IBOC)
|
2/28
|
0.63
|
2.7%
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
2/28
|
0.79
|
3.0%
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
3/1
|
1.3
|
1.4%
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
3/1
|
0.26
|
2.4%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
2/28
|
0.0459
|
3.2%
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
3/1
|
0.21
|
3.6%
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
2/28
|
0.34
|
0.9%
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
3/3
|
0.28
|
1.1%
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
3/2
|
0.31
|
1.8%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
2/28
|
1.38
|
1.1%
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
3/1
|
0.3125
|
1.5%
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
3/6
|
0.28
|
2.2%
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBNK)
|
2/28
|
0.15
|
1.6%
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
3/2
|
0.41
|
1.8%
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
3/3
|
0.41
|
3.9%
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
3/3
|
1.33
|
1.5%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
3/1
|
0.865
|
4.7%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
3/1
|
1.05
|
4.1%
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
3/3
|
0.27
|
1.8%
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
2/28
|
0.8
|
2.2%
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
3/2
|
0.35
|
3.6%
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
3/1
|
0.3
|
1.2%
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
3/1
|
1.02
|
2.7%
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
3/1
|
0.38
|
2.0%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
2/28
|
0.21
|
1.8%
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
3/6
|
0.68
|
4.2%
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
3/1
|
0.62
|
3.9%
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
3/1
|
0.41
|
2.2%
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
2/28
|
0.05
|
5.3%
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
3/3
|
0.56
|
1.8%
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
3/1
|
0.52
|
4.4%
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
3/6
|
0.31
|
1.4%
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
2/28
|
0.405
|
2.9%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
3/1
|
0.45
|
0.8%
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
3/1
|
0.78
|
3.4%
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
3/1
|
0.287
|
2.6%
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
3/1
|
0.375
|
0.9%
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, LMT, CASS, O, PEP, SWK, BAH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
