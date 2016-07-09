ZTR: Balanced Fund With An Unsustainable Yield

Summary

  • The ZTR follows a 60/40 balanced allocation.
  • It pays an attractive 14.8% forward yield.
  • However, with the fund only earning a 2.1% 5Yr average annual return, the distribution rate appears far too high and unsustainable.
The Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) is a closed-end fund that follows a balanced equity/fixed income allocation. Although the fund pays an attractive 14.8% distribution yield, the fund only earns 2.1% 5Yr average annual returns, so the distribution rate appears unsustainable. I would avoid

