The words of the day in industrial space seem to be “caution” and “uncertainty”, particularly with respect to demand in the second half of this year. Labor demand is high, but so too are inventories and inflation and that’s been a perilous combination at the start of past downturns. In any case, while the macro outlook does carry some risks for Brady (NYSE:BRC) in the second half of the year, I do still see self-help and more market-specific drivers still producing positive momentum for the business.

These shares have done well since my last update, outperforming the broader industrial space, though lagging Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) until very recently. Valuation is mixed. Unless Brady can find a path to sustainable mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth, the shares aren’t that cheap on discounted cash flow, though healthy margins and returns (ROIC, et al) do support a fair value closer to $60.

A Decent Quarter All Around

Brady’s fiscal second quarter was pretty much as expected, with revenue growth that was better than expected and good relative to comparables, but with some very modest weakness at the margin line. Revenue guidance was a touch soft, but overall guidance doesn’t really change the outlook much.

Revenue rose about 6% as reported, with ID Solutions up more than 7% and Workplace Safety up about 3%. Assuming that pricing leverage stayed consistent with the prior quarter (management didn’t disclose this), low single-digit volume growth in ID Solutions wasn’t bad, while the implied volume erosion in Workplace Safety would be consistent with the company’s stated plan of paring away low-margin products. Brady isn’t exactly “well-covered” by the Street, but revenue was about 2% better than expected, driving the EPS beat.

Gross margin improved a point from the prior year and eased off 10bp sequentially to 48%, with Brady doing pretty well relative to the broader industrial space (many companies continue to see persistent input and logistics cost inflation). Operating earnings rose 14% (with margin up 150bp to 15%), with margin just a touch below expectation.

At the segment level profits rose 10%, with margin up 110bp to 16.4%. IDS profits rose 7%, with margin up 50bp to 18.5%, while Workplace Safety profits rose 20%, with margin up 270bp to 8.9%, further supporting the notion that weak volumes are being driven by eliminating low-margin business.

Management modestly lowered revenue guidance (from up mid-single-digits to high-single-digits organic, to up mid-single-digits), but also raised the low end of the EPS range, with the EPS midpoint moving from $3.45 to $3.50).

Mixed Trends, But Positive Drivers

Benchmarking Brady isn’t the easiest task given how at least some of the company’s significant competitors combine other units in their reporting segments, but I’d say Brady’s performance was still good on balance.

Zebra Technologies reported organic growth of about 4% for the similar quarter, while Honeywell (HON) reported a 15% decline in revenue in its Productivity Solutions and Services business. Honeywell management didn’t really go into detail here, other than to mention some macro and end-market challenges. Given the company’s greater leverage to warehouse automation, it’s plausible that weaker spending here (an issue echoed by others exposed to that segment of the market like Cognex (CGNX)) drove the disproportionately weaker results.

It's worth noting, though, that there are some differentiated exposures that could be helping Brady. First, relative to those peers, Brady has more exposure to non-industrial and non-logistics markets, including healthcare and entertainment. While overall healthcare procedure volumes are not back to pre-pandemic levels yet, they have continued to improve. Likewise with attendance at public events (concerts, festivals, etc.).

Brady is also comparatively more leveraged to industrial activity, and reshoring/nearshoring is increasing the company’s addressable market in North America. At the same time, track-and-trace remains a growth opportunity. Track-and-trace is a productivity enhancing opportunity for most manufacturing end-markets (ranging from food/beverage to machinery to consumer goods and pharmaceuticals), and not only is Brady leveraged to overall growth in track-and-trace, but the company has been developing new devices and systems for track-and-trace beyond factory walls (in the field), which is an area where I don’t believe it’s prime competitors have been as active.

The Outlook

Given leverage to product ID/tracking, Brady will be vulnerable if there’s a meaningful decline in industrial production later this year. I do expect reduced output, but I’m not convinced that a full-blown recession is on the way, and opportunities like healthcare and entertainment, as well as expanded track-and-trace can offset at least some of that risk. As far as the WPS segment goes, I think there are still opportunities for further portfolio optimization but at some point those benefits are going to start plateauing.

I’m looking for relatively sluggish growth from FY’22 to FY’24 (less than 2%), with forex pressures offsetting somewhat better underlying organic growth. Longer term, while I am somewhat bullish (at least relative to what’s implied by Street estimates) on opportunities tied to track-and-trace and manufacturing growth in North America from near/re-shoring, it’s tough for me to see a path to sustained revenue growth much beyond 3%.

I’m relatively more bullish on margins, which I see improving from around 17.5% in FY’22 (EBITDA) to over 19% in FY’25, and I expect FCF margins to track toward the mid-teens over time. That would drive adjusted/normalized FCF growth of around 7%.

Those modeling results don’t really drive an attractive fair value today by discounted cash flow; I’d need a high-$40s to low-$50s price to see more compelling upside there. Looking at my margin/return-driving valuation model, however, produces a more bullish outcome – Brady’s margins and returns can support a forward multiple of around 11.75x to 12.75x, and at 12.5x my 12-month EBITDA estimate, I get a fair value of just over $61.

The Bottom Line

To me, a fair value in the low $60s is an argument for holding shares, but not necessarily for stepping up to buy, particularly as I think there are other options out there trading at bigger discounts to fair value. Still, the company has been making progress on its self-help initiatives and I do see some drivers in place that could help offset a weaker macro environment later this calendar year. All in all, while I consider this a “neutral/hold” call, the arrow is pointing up at this point.