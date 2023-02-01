Palladium Ingot Bars asbe

As contrarian investors we tend to look for opportunities in commodities where there is a significant mis-pricing in the market and an opportunity for a trend change. We mentioned gold (GLD) in our 2023 Outlook as not attractive at the time as the Chinese reopening wouldn’t be as impressive as analysts expected (i.e. the contrarian view) and it turns out that was accurate as gold is down YTD. Our gold outlook has changed a bit and we are much more bullish, but that’s another story for a future investment piece.

Out of all the PGMs, we see palladium as offering the most upside and a powerful contrarian trade for those with some risk tolerance as palladium is the most volatile of all the PGMs. While there are many reasons not to like palladium long-term (primarily the move to electric vehicles) we think that will take much longer than people anticipate, so there are definitely opportunities in shorter-term investments.

So let us get into the reasons why we think palladium offers investors a fantastic investment opportunity.

Reason #1: A Super-Sized Short Position

As contrarian investors we always look for a large short positions as that provides extra tinder for any reversal as you do not need bulls to enter the market – you just need shorts to cover their positions to start the short-squeeze. We all know how the meme stocks rocketed with little fundamental changes, and this is the same concept except we think there’s a potential for longs to enter the market based on the fundamentals of palladium – which provides more than just a short-squeeze opportunity.

Our favorite way to measure short interest in PGMs, is the Commitment of Traders Report that is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

Huge Palladium Short Build

One thing to note is that about a month ago ION Trading (a major derivatives firm) was a hit by a massive and successful cyber-attack, which caused significant data delays that have affected the COT report. The result is that we are about a month behind on the COT reports and our latest report is for January 31st.

While there is a delay on the reporting, palladium has had a horrible February and is down around $250 dollars or around 17% this month alone, which means that the positioning of this report is actually MUCH more bullish than the reality of current position – we would expect much higher shorts and/or less longs.

Regardless this report shows a significant increase in short positioning as of January 31st.

CFTC

Source: CFTC

We see that as of January 31st (around $1600 palladium) Managed Money shorts added around 965 contracts to their positioning or a 25% build in their total short position. Looking on a historic positioning chart, we see that this positioning is close to extreme short levels.

Gold Charts R'Us

Source: GoldChartsRus

It's important to note that every single time we see large builds in Managed Money shorts, it causes palladium prices to fall (because of the selling short) and the subsequent cover causes palladium prices to rise. At around 4,000 contracts net short, we are at some of the highest net short positioning over the past DECADE as you can see in the long-term chart below.

Gold Charts R'US

Source: GoldChartsRus

We also see the opposite occurring with Commercial positioning (producers & industrial users of the metal) who generally have the most insight into the industry, increasing their NET LONG position. It’s extremely rare to see Commercials with net long positioning so that’s a big bullish sign.

In terms of total positions, we see that Open Interest actually ROSE for the week, which is significant because when you see Open Interest rise in a falling market that actually means that shorts are jumping in and pushing trading in that market (Contrarian Bullish) as opposed to a market falling with lower Open Interest (i.e. traders losing interest and closing positions). Essentially, the fall in prices is being driven by shorts jumping in.

Finally, and MOST IMPORTANTLY, I want to stress that all of these numbers were when Palladium was trading at $1600 per ounce – we are much lower than that and thus positioning is probably even more bearish. But unfortunately, we won’t know until the CFTC issues some more of the back reports.

In summary, we have a massive build in Managed Money short interest pushing the price down. If something changes in the fundamental case, or the traders get spooked, there is a potential for a massive reverse rally as positions cover. Now let us take a look at some factors we think can reverse these positions and spook these traders.

Reason #2: The Mess that is South Africa’s Electrical Grid

ESKOM, the South African State Electricity Utility Corporation, has recently declared Stage 6 and Stage 7 Power Load Shedding:

ESKOM Official Twitter Account

Source: ESKOM Official Twitter Account

We don’t have time to go into the problems at ESKOM, but in summary South Africa is facing a historic problem with its electricity generation capacity as 50% of electricity is offline and for the first time its reached Stage 7 Loadshedding.

According to the USGS, South Africa is the biggest producer of platinum (around 60% of world mine supply) and second biggest producer of palladium (around 40% of world mine supply), so industrial issues in South Africa will significantly affect these two PGMs. We’re already starting to see it as platinum & palladium miners warn about lower production and Sibanye (SBSW) CEO, Neal Froneman, warned PGM output could fall 20% this year. That was before we reached Stage 6 and Stage 7 loadshedding this past weekend, but even 20% would significantly hit a market that was expected to be slightly in deficit in 2023.

We think the large short position is looking too far ahead in their analysis (yes palladium’s future may be weak), and the potential for deficits this year are increasing significantly. We wouldn’t be surprised to see miners start to cut production even further, and we will be curious to see how Impala (OTCQX:IMPUY) reports on the situation in its March 1st earnings report. And if we see South African civil unrest due to ESKOM’s problems and the rampant corruption that was cited by the ex-CEO (he didn’t last long after his allegations) like in 2021, it may be overnight that the price rockets.

There’s a significant risk to PGM supply because of this situation and we believe it has not been fully priced in and certainly could provide the tinder to force a big short squeeze.

Reason #3: Auto Production Growth

For both Palladium and Platinum, the auto-industry provides the key industrial usage for the metals. While the chip crisis has significantly impacted production in 2021 and 2022, most analysts expect robust growth in auto sales as (1) auto inventories are rebuilt from low levels (2) consumers purchase new autos to replace older vehicles that weren’t replaced with record auto prices in 2022 (3) return to the office and the Chinese reopening forces people to drive more.

US auto sales are expected to grow by 10-12% in 2023, but the big wildcard we think is the Indian market which recently surpassed Japan as the third largest automotive market in the world. India’s January auto sales are well in the double-digits, and with such a large growing market with much lower automobile penetration, we expect it will surprise to the upside.

Yes, there is going to be EV growth (which don’t use PGMs) but we think it’s going to be lower than expected with many tax incentives expiring and consumers pinched by inflation (or high electricity prices) opting for more affordable gasoline vehicles. Growing automotive demand should increase usage of PGMs, and we think it will surprise expectations and that will add to the supply deficit of both platinum and palladium.

Reason #4: New US Sanctions on Russian Aluminum & the Russian Response

Finally, and this is really late-breaking news as it just occurred on Friday, the US government has decided to impose a 200% tariff on Russian aluminum. While this will be a boon for Alcoa (AA) and other aluminum producers, it may have significant implications for PGMs.

Some analysts say if Russia decides to retaliate on the 200 per cent tariff on aluminum, it could potentially limit exports of nickel or palladium to the United States. Data Trade Data Monitor (TDM) shows that nearly 11 per cent of the 92,624 tonnes of nickel imported by the United States last year came from Russia and that Russian palladium shipments, at 20 tonnes, accounted for nearly 35 per cent of US imports.

While Russian palladium will most likely find other ways to get to the United States (just like its oil and gas with Europe), it will certainly create trade friction, which of course will raise the cost to everyone as inefficiencies in the logistics add to costs. While we currently wait for the Russian response, we think that depending on the response, this could be one of those factors that adds tinder to the potential short squeeze.

Conclusion

We believe with such a large short position in palladium market, the potential for a short-squeeze is significant for both palladium and platinum as any one of the above factors could cause a run to cover. Additionally, there are reasons to like both palladium and platinum on a fundamental, short-term basis, and adding bulls to the equation could further ignite that squeeze.

While the risks are certainly there, we see the risk & reward growing from a contrarian perspective. For investors who want to take advantage of this and invest in PGMs, there aren’t that many options. Investors could look at platinum miners like Sibanye Stillwater, Impala Platinum, and Platinum Group Metals (PLG), but there is operational risk at work here and if we see issues in South Africa or with rising production costs, a higher platinum price may not outweigh those risks. Our preferred option is to invest directly in the metal by buying Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT), Palladium Trust, or the Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust (SPPP) which are physical ownership of platinum/palladium ounces. That way investors avoid operational risk and can directly benefit from a rise in the palladium and platinum price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.