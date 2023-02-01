Palladium: 4 Reasons Why We See A Big Short Squeeze

Hebba Investments profile picture
Hebba Investments
7.35K Followers

Summary

  • Palladium positioning is at extreme short levels not seen in the past decade.
  • While Palladium's long-term future has big question marks, we think short term, there are good fundamental reasons for a price rise.
  • South African palladium mine production faces significant risks due to electrical grid issues.
  • 2023 Vehicle production is scheduled to grow and that entails greater usage of Palladium and Platinum with India potentially surprising to the upside based on Strong January Auto sales.
  • The New US Tariff on Russian Aluminum may cause a response from Russia to limit Nickel and Palladium to the US further cutting supply.

Palladium Ingot Bars and Coins with Financial Chart

Palladium Ingot Bars

asbe

As contrarian investors we tend to look for opportunities in commodities where there is a significant mis-pricing in the market and an opportunity for a trend change. We mentioned gold (GLD) in our

CFTC January Report

CFTC

COTS Positioning

Gold Charts R'Us

COT Positioning

Gold Charts R'US

ESKOM Official Twitter Account

ESKOM Official Twitter Account

This article was written by

Hebba Investments profile picture
Hebba Investments
7.35K Followers
I'm an asset manager at Hebba Alternative Investments with a focus on real assets. In my articles I like to focus on events that affect the macro environment for assets (especially gold and silver), and also introduce readers to different metrics that I believe are under-utilized when assessing investments. On a more personal note, I'm a firm believer that there can be honesty, morality, and integrity in finance (though its rare) and i'd like to believe that I stick to those principles. Thus I never "pump and dump" stocks, I always list the securities we own, and I take it very seriously when I recommend a company - I do not want to see any investors/readers lose money because of my recommendations. I'm not always right with recommendations, but investors and readers can know that I always tell the truth (there is no deception) and I eat my own cooking as recommendations are either always owned OR the reason I dont own them is given (usually related to restrictions on stocks I can buy). Advising people in financial matters is a serious issue and integrity is much more important than money to me, but I do believe both can co-exist. You live with money, but after your death you only have your morality and integrity and thus i've made my choice between the two. A bit philosophical for a bio, but I dont think there's a better way to give investors my background than that. We offer investors a free weekly email list detailing gold, silver, and general economic markets which you can sign up for at: http://www.communitysynergy.com/subscribe/hebbainvestments_subscribe.html

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PALL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also positioning in GLD and PPLT.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.