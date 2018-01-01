kim willems

Celanese (NYSE:CE) is a company I've been following for many years, and my investments in this company can now be classified as fairly "old". I've been both a "BUY" and a "HOLD" on the company, and I failed to notify you in a timely manner of my stance/rating change. For that, I apologize. For the time being, the stance that was last was a "HOLD".

However, the "HOLD" stance performed quite well looking at where the company has gone since then. Take a look.

Celanese Article RoR (Seeking Alpha)

I did trim some, but not all when the company went above $165. I own stock in a few materials and chemicals companies, both domestic and international. The larger international positions include BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), LyondellBasell (LYB), Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), Cabot Corporation (CBT), PPG Industries (PPG), and others, like Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIY) as well as some local smaller Scandinavian ones without a real ADR here.

What I mean to say is that I spend a fair bit of time researching and working in the field in this sector - and I consider myself a successful investor in the sector given my RoR.

Let's use this opportunity to update you on Celanese, and I'll show you why I'm back to a "BUY" after some months on the sidelines.

Celanese in 2023 - Results and the company is looking excellent

Celanese remains a very interesting company to look at. Like all specialty chemical manufacturers, it's primarily a play on its specific products and sales and the cost dynamics to that in relation to macro. For Celanese, their products and sales are excellent. Why?

Because Celanese fairly recently provided record GAAP diluted EPS of almost $17.5 per share, and the second-highest ever EPS adjusted per share, with close to $10B worth of sales generated. This is an increase of 13% for the year compared to 2021, and it's not just pricing. Around 11% is higher pricing realization, but the company also saw very encouraging trends in volumes, up 6% here.

This means that the company's efficiency, sales and other factors worked to completely offset the $1.2B in input, energy and SCM costs. This translated into record OCF and FCF of $1.3B for the full year, along with returning nearly $300M to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Big news also on the high-level operational and strategic front, when Celanese back in November completed its M&A of the M&M (Mobility and materials) segment of DuPont (DD), which added to Celanese a large set of thermoplastics, elastomers in brands that are industry-known, along with global production assets and the organization to run them.

This turns Celanese into a global, specialty materials company, and is part of the reason I'm positive about the company's next few years. These results that I'm speaking about already include M&M performance in both November and December.

It's worth highlighting, if only for a moment, that Celanese managed these results in some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable, with destocking, lower demand due to APAC COVID-19, energy dynamics in Europe, Ukraine, and winter storm impacts. What Celanese managed here is excellent.

The company remains a play primarily on two things - Acetyl and Engineered Materials - the new segment is now found in the latter.

CE 4Q22 (CE 4Q22)

Aside from the large M&A, Celanese also agreed to form a Food Ingredient JV, where Mitsui will acquire a majority stake of 70%. The proceeds of this transaction will be used by Celanese to pay down M&A and other debt. CE also overhauled the acetate flake segment, and as a result of this, is expecting non-trivial margin expansion as early as 2023 - an easy target to check up on.

Demand is sequentially higher for the company's products, which is why the company completed a repurposing initiative in EVA Edmonton, delivering a 35% increase in capacity.

Now, the company's products are used in many different fields.

Celanese IR (Celanese IR)

And the use of the company's products, overall, is only increasing. The key here is looking at what sort of price you buy the company at because Celanese was actually one of my COVID-19 discounts which I wrote about in this article.

You can see going back, and looking at the valuation today, that there is a clear valuation not only to "BUY", but also to divest and sell off/trim stakes in order to maximize your RoR. While you can certainly hold onto a company like this, and you'd have been in the green, my argument is that you can be more efficient by paying attention to a company's price/valuation in relation to peers, historical averages, forecasted averages, and company fundamentals as compared to how they were before. Doing this has netted me market-beating returns not only in Celanese, but it has also saved me from not holding certain equities for a too long time, which would have resulted in a loss.

As we move forward here, it's my argument that some of those perspectives, now that we're far removed from share prices of over $170/share, which is too much for the company as it currently stands, or as its been in the past. We've seen record results for the past few years due to incredible dynamics, but even with M&M, these dynamics are expected to fall back down again, and the company to realize comparatively limited EPS more on the 2018 level. This is likely to cause effects on the share price - but current forecasts call for growth in both the dividend and in earnings beyond 2023.

Celanese Targets (TIKR.com)

Let's see how this influences the valuation thesis for the company as we go into 2023.

Celanese Valuation - it's good, and might even become better

A reminder here that Celanese typically tends to trade at discount historical valuations of around 11-12X earnings. This makes the current average weighted valuation of 7.3x P/E particularly interesting - or perhaps disconnected from historical standards, because it's actually very cheap. We do need to exclude or take into account the very negative comparative year of 2023, which is likely to see a decline in earnings of around 20%. However, beyond that, the company is set and forecasted to grow - as much as lower-mid-double digits per year going into 2025E.

Celanese Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

This is where I see the very positive potential for Celanese, and where the triple-digit upside comes from. Even at just an 11-12x forecasted P/E range, that 12x P/E would come to around 120% RoR, or 31.61% per year. You could go as low as 8.5x P/E, only 1x P/E above current, and still get 16.71% RoR per year, or 55.41% until 2023E.

Realistic and accurate forecasts? I would say that for the most part you can count on them - because analysts actually have a history of underestimating Celanese and the company's capacity and ability to deliver impressive earnings.

Celanese Analyst accuracy (F.A.S.T graphs)

That sort of outperformance to me is non-trivial and worth at the very least nothing. Comps are found in plenty of industries. All of the ones above I mentioned are peers to Celanese - and with the exception of BASF and LYB, Celanese is cheaper than most every peer out there. A single-digit P/E for this company is rare from a peer perspective, where 11-20x P/E is more "normal". CE currently warrants no more than a 1.05x sales multiple, which is interesting given its market position.'

This is part of the reason why the company, by analysts, is being targeted with higher PTs. The current PT average goes from $81 to $160 with a 21-analyst average of $125, implying a 9.1% upside from a current share price of around $115. That's a decent upside, but I also want to point out that these analysts are about as fickle as analysts can be - less than a year ago, they were at a $190+ average., only to then drop down massively here. 11 analysts out of 21 are at a "BUY" or equivalent.

To me, this proves the shortcomings of these analysts. I'm far more accurate than that about my own targets, and always have been. When I last wrote about Celanese, the company traded at $160/share but I targeted about $130-$140. Today, with the M&A and everything else in the bag, I would slightly increase that PT (because my article is over 1 year old), but also balance it with the EPS decline that Celanese is expecting for 2023, and see if we can pick up the company cheaper.

A DCF is problematic here due to the volatile EPS growth trends. Even applying a very heavy discount rate of over 12.5% and using a low growth rate, due to the forecasts and assumptions we're seeing, DCF calls for a share price of no less than $185 even on the lowest side. I view this as unrealistic and too high, at least for the near term. This exposes some of the flaws in DCF, and why we need a lot more than just one model.

My own PT for Celanese stock comes to a conservative $145/share at this time. This comes to an 11x normalized for 2023E, which is where I would currently see the company going. However, in a few years, I don't think it unlikely that we might see over $200/share if some of these expectations actually materialize.

But we're some way from that yet, so I'm taking a careful stance here.

Follow along with me with Celanese, and we'll slowly build a position to the tune of triple-digit RoR - that's my target and my thesis for Celanese at this point.

Thesis

Celanese remains a solid company with excellent fundamentals, and with the input, cost increases defended against M&As in the bag, and other trends positive, I see 2023E as the last "negative" year before we see significant growth.

Celanese is trading at a depressed valuation due to this expectation. I believe it's time to start "BUY"ing the company here, and this is why I change my rating after over a year of "HOLD".

I am now at a "BUY" and my price target comes to $145/share, a conservative 11x P/E for the 2023 period.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I believe the company currently fulfills every single one of my investment criteria.