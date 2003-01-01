THEGIFT777

South Africa's post-lockdown recovery has petered out over the last year, as reflected by the drawdown for the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) over the period. The crux of the problem is inflation, as higher prices and rising interest rates by the central bank (SARB or the 'South African Reserve Bank') have pressured spending power and, by extension, consumption growth. With recent household consumption and retail sales data continuing to show weakness, EZA's consumer discretionary exposure (second largest sector allocation) could result in more underperformance. Net, the South African economy appears plagued by a confluence of headwinds, including persistent inflation and elevated rate-driven debt service commitments, all of which point to a weaker corporate earnings outlook ahead. Adding to the uncertainty is the ongoing energy crisis, with President Ramaphosa's 'national state of disaster' declaration likely to entail a wider deficit and undermine investor confidence. The underlying valuation might seem cheap at ~8x P/E, but given the uncertainties, a valuation discount is warranted.

Fund Overview – A Low-Cost but Concentrated Vehicle for South African Exposure

The US-listed iShares MSCI South Africa ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the MSCI South Africa 25/50 Index, comprising the large and mid-cap segments of the South African market or ~85% of the free float-adjusted market cap of South African equities. The ETF held $369m of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.58% expense ratio, making it one of the most cost-effective options available to US investors looking to access South African equities. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

As reflected in the chart below, the fund's sector allocation is heavily concentrated on the financial sector at 33.0%, followed by consumer discretionary (21.7%), materials (21.5%), communication (9.1%), and consumer staples (8.1%). On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors accounted for a combined 93.4% of the total portfolio.

In line with the concentrated sector exposure, the fund is only spread out across 37 holdings. The largest single-stock exposure is South African tech and multimedia holding company Naspers Limited (OTCPK:NPSNY) at 17.1%, followed by leading financial services providers FirstRand Limited (OTCPK:FANDY) and Standard Bank (OTCPK:SBGOF) at 8.0% and 6.0%, respectively. The rest of the top five comprises Africa's largest mobile network operator MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOY) (5.9%), and another financial services leader Absa Group Limited (OTCPK:AGRPY) at 4.1%. The top five holdings account for a cumulative ~41% of the overall portfolio, so based on its single-stock exposure, this ETF is also fairly concentrated.

On a YTD basis, the ETF has declined by 6.9% but has compounded at an impressive 7.7% pace (340.8% on a cumulative basis) since its inception in 2003. The fund distribution runs on a semi-annual basis, with the trailing twelve-month yield at a healthy 3.7%, reflecting the fund's exposure to cash-generative dividend yielders in the financials and communication sectors.

Consumer Under Pressure

Inflation has been a major problem for the South African consumer – over the last year, consumer prices accelerated to 6.9% (up from 4-5% in 2021), with Q4 seeing the highest price growth amid fuel and food price pressures. With core inflation up, all income groups will be impacted by the rise in inflation, though the lower income group will likely bear the brunt given their outsized share of spending on food (currently running at a double-digit % pace). Worsening the outlook is the recent weakening in the ZAR currency, which has declined YTD amid fiscal and political uncertainties. Alongside the ongoing cost-push pressures from load-shedding (i.e., power rationing due to more electricity demand than supply), the risk seems to be for higher inflation this year.

Thus far, wage inflation hasn't been an issue but should the cost-push pressures increase, expect further rate hikes despite the weakening economy. The recent SARB meeting supports a more hawkish view, with the central bank continuing to focus on inflation risk over growth. Given the multi-pronged inflationary risks from food, fuel, and electricity, as well as the potential inflationary impact from a weaker ZAR, the concern about core inflation seems warranted. With the Fed also likely to extend its hiking cycle following the strong jobs and inflation reports over the last month, it seems unlikely that the SARB has reached the terminal rate.

Declared 'State of Disaster' Fuels Uncertainty

Adding to the uncertainty is President Ramaphosa's recent 'state of disaster' declaration, an emergency measure last invoked for COVID due to the electricity crisis. On the one hand, the move is a statement of intent to lower regulatory hurdles and better support key supply chains amid the ongoing electricity outages (reportedly up to eight hours per day). Yet, the initiatives in the updated energy crisis action plan are largely unchanged from the prior multi-pronged approach, making it hard to see an improved outcome this time around. Measures such as improving the energy availability of the existing power stations and incentivizing private investment, for instance, sound good on paper, but so far, availability seems to have only weakened further.

In the meantime, government financing will be stretched – not only does public utility company Eskom need additional funding to repair its balance sheet and fund fuel procurement, but any surplus from the FY22/23 will also need to be reallocated to address the operational challenges related to persistent electricity cuts throughout the country. Net, expect a further drag on the deficit, which could, in turn, drive the ZAR lower. As EZA holders have FX exposure, this could further weigh on near-term returns.

Caution is Warranted

The optimism from South Africa's post-COVID recovery has waned at this point, and rightly so, given the emerging signs of consumer weakness. Data from the second half of 2022, in particular, was concerning - household consumption was down alongside retail sales, as the one-two punch of high inflation and rising interest rates led to lower spending power for the consumer. While lower energy prices should ease the inflationary pressures, the prospect of a wider deficit in line with the announced measures to address the 'national state of disaster' could see FX depreciation, in turn driving inflation upside. Given EZA's concentration in financials and consumer discretionary, expect a weaker consumer to translate into earnings weakness as well. Net, all signs point to another challenging year for South Africa in 2023; pending visibility into recovery, I remain sidelined on EZA ETF.