Expensify: Watch The Stock-Based Comp

Feb. 26, 2023 2:18 AM ETExpensify, Inc. (EXFY)
Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
438 Followers

Summary

  • Expensify posted a solid quarter for Q4 2022, albeit missing consensus on revenues.
  • The firm was able to generate positive cash from operations as well as $6M in free cash flow.
  • However, this didn't filter into net income due to the company's ongoing & significant stock-based compensation program.
  • This stock will become much more interesting once that program concludes. At the same time, however, revenue growth has stalled.
  • This results in an inflection point with two countervailing forces and an unclear immediate future for the valuation of the stock.

Restaurant bill and credit card on wooden table

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) is an expense management technology company. The centerpiece of their offering is a combination of expense card (Expensify Card) along with an application that lets users take pictures of receipts, which are then automatically processed

Expensify.com 2.24.23

Expensify.com 2.24.23

Expensify.com 2.24.23

Expensify.com 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

SeekingAlpha.com EXFY 2.24.23

This article was written by

Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
438 Followers
Equity long/short. Value and growth investing with a focus on technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.