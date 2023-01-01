CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is a United-States based thermal (~60% of sales) and met (~40%) coal producer. It produces most of its products in Pennsylvania, owns a full export terminal in Baltimore, and exports ~45% of its product abroad while keeping ~55% domestic.
Here's a simple slide to understand CEIX's rough sales mix and some slight changes over time.
if you care to learn more about coal and the company, this article from Leo Nelissen back in November does a good job of further detailing CEIX’s operations and industry background. I also provided a brief overview of and some thoughts on the coal market in my last article on Whitehaven Coal around Christmas.
This article will look at CONSOL’s current standing and outlook. I hold a full position in the company and give it a BUY rating as I believe the equity will outperform the market in the near/mid-term.
As you can see in the chart below, CEIX's multiple has dropped dramatically over the last two months, now trading at nearly the same level (1.6x fwd EV/EBITDA) it sported at the start of 2022, when the equity began its 190% run (with dividends) over the next 1 year.
I am not predicting another 190% increase from here, but as you can see, the equity is insanely cheap at current; I also think it’s likely thermal and met coal are undergoing a stabilizing process. If that occurs, profits and sentiment will likely force the company's multiple higher.
Partially due to weather, US Henry Hub and thermal coal have gotten walloped the last ~60 days, with HH (bars, below) down ~70%, API2 Rotterdam coal futures (orange, below) down ~60%, and Newcastle coal futures (blue, below) down ~50%. Supply/demand is still tight and in my view, these declines represent healthy corrections from what were eye-watering levels.
If you are not aware, nat gas and thermal coal are substitute products in power generation, and they often move in tandem. There are too many complexities for this article, but when gas is cheap power plants are incentivized to switch from coal to gas and when gas is expensive they turn more to coal.
While seasonality for coal is harder to find, the last 20 years’ seasonality chart for nat gas below shows we are likely close to a price bottom for these commodities for the year. Nat gas is nicknamed The Widowmaker for a reason, and anything can happen in markets - including geopolitics & negative commodity prices - but probability for nat gas and thermal coal is or is certainly leaning bullish.
At the same time, met coal, representing 40% of CONSOL’s sales, has seemingly stabilized at higher prices recently:
And this week, coal prices moved higher on continued Chinese reopening and an extremely unfortunate mining incident which occurred in Inner Mongolia/China. That region and many others globally have been running their operations overtime and around the clock to keep up with demand.
Another reason I like CEIX here is management's capital allocation strategy. As I also mentioned in my article on Whitehaven, current valuations for coal names mean management teams should spend minimal capex and return most profits to shareholders. The industry is valued for terminal decline (1-2x EBITDA) so there is little reason management teams should buy or build more assets rather than pay dividends and share buybacks.
CONSOL's management has committed to just that. They instated a quarterly dividend last summer, and as mentioned on their conference call a couple weeks ago,
We now plan to return a range of approximately 35% to 50% of quarterly free cash flows in the form of share repurchase and/or dividend.
We also expect to continue to allocate a significant portion of free cash flow towards additional debt reduction with the goal of retiring our Term Loan B and Second Lien Notes this year. Once this goal is achieved (Q1), we will consider further increasing the percentage of free cash flow allocated toward shareholder returns.
Management has kept their promises. As you can see below, CONSOL has dramatically improved its debt levels over the last 6 years:
It now has a net leverage ratio of just ~0.12x. And here's a summary of its debt and equity returns the last 4 years. Look at the size of the repurchase authorization moving forward, which should kick in after the targeted debt is paid down in the next ~30 days.
Finally, I'd just like to point out that management has taken a balanced, prudent, and effective approach over the past couple years, as evidenced by contracting out so much of 1H'23 already (and now roughly ~15% of ’24) while also enacting an 8% volume increase at their Pennsylvania complex AND commissioning their Itmann met coal mine and ramping it over the first half of 2023.
As always, it's good to consider the risks of any investment and know what can go wrong. I see a few main risks to the CONSOL story.
First, a general economic slowdown would definitely hurt the company. People pinching pennies and trying to cut energy costs (thermal coal) as well as lowered steelmaking activity (met coal) would impact market prices and CONSOL's financials.
Second, a resolution to the Ukraine/Russia conflict. If Russian gas, thermal, and met coal all returned to global markets, again CONSOL's financials would take a significant hit. CEIX could actually potentially drop 15-20% overnight in this scenario. I believe the equity would rebound as coal markets are simply too tight after much underinvestment, but potential investors must be comfortable with this risk to hold the equity.
Third, I think politics is another risk to monitor. Coal investors must always be aware of potential significant permitting/licensing problems, regulatory costs including windfall taxes, and any other methods where governments can significantly affect a company's ability to operate and/or make profits.
I use Technical Analysis to try and detect trends and think that while it's an imperfect science it can also help determine possible paths forward and good entry/exit points.
If you care to read, my TA on the CONSOL chart below is as follows:
These signs are mixed picture and tell me CONSOL may have good upside ahead but may also need to retest these levels after bouncing. Similarly, an up-move this year can be strong but probably not as much as the 190% gain from last year.
In closing, I think CEIX has good risk/reward here:
Coal may be in gradual decline, but only the severest of political events or natural disasters would cause CEIX to have zero terminal value 2 years from now. With pretty much no debt and management dedicated to increasing shareholder returns in the immediate term, I think the equity is too cheap and currently hold a full position in my portfolios. I plan to continue holding until the market offers a re-rating or management forces through returns.
Thank you for reading, and as always, consider what's best for your risk tolerance, time horizon, and overall portfolio before making any financial decisions. Best of luck! I often like to be active in the comments so leave your thoughts or questions below if you care to.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
