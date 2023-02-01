Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF)(OTCPK:HCMLY) delivered another strong set of numbers and since our initiation of coverage based on a Multiple Arbitrage Opportunity Thanks To the Firestone Acquisition, Holcim is up by more than 30% (including its juicy dividend payment). It is important to report that Holcim is making the necessary step to restructure its portfolio and improve its earnings profitability. Today, we are not providing our usual buy case recap, but we comment on the main key takeaways:
Still related to our buy rating, we were optimistic about a step up in shareholders' remuneration. Thanks to the performance achieved, Holcim is proposing a dividend per share increase of 14% on a yearly basis to CHF 2.50 (Fig 3). In addition, if approved, the company aims to share buyback a maximum amount of CHF 2 billion or up to 40 million shares in 2023;
Source: Holcim Q4 and FY 2022 results presentation (Fig 1)
(Fig 2)
(Fig 3)
(Fig 4)
Looking at the aggregate level, Holcim was able to deliver record year results with recurring EBIT reaching CHF 4.7 billion, signing a plus +7.2% on a like-for-like basis. Aside from the strong margins in the roofing business, we also note a positive evolution of price over cost for the cement & aggregates division. The successful business transformation is entering a new phase, and Holcim already announced a new roofing acquisition i.e. Duro-Last, a leader in the North American market after Firestone. Holcim is also replicating the roofing strategy in Continental Europe, closing a deal with a German roofing leader called FDT. The company is already well ahead of its targets and continues to raise the bar. For 2023, we expect net sales up by 5%, an FCF of more than CHF 3 billion, and an EBITDA before lease of at least CHF 7 billion. We were already ahead of the Wall Street consensus, so we decided to reaffirm our valuation of CHF 67 per share ($14.5 in ADR) based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.5x.
You can also check our quarterly update here: Q1, Q2, and Q3.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HCMLF, HCMLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments