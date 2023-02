Darren415

By William D. Hunter

Many high-yielding stocks are trading at attractively large discounts. Are dividends ready for a comeback?

Once upon a time, dividends played a starring role in equity markets—until 14 years of easy money whetted investors’ appetite for risk and created a massive tailwind for unprofitable, long-duration growth stocks.

For some perspective, consider that dividends contributed between 25% and 100% of total equity returns (income plus capital appreciation) in every decade between 1910 and 2010. Then dividend investors started swimming upstream: Over the next ten years, dividends accounted for just 15% of the S&P 500 index’s total return.

Which begs the question: In what appears to be a new economic regime, marked by higher rates and perhaps more resurgent economic volatility, are we marking the start of yet another “dividend decade”?

I believe so.

First, valuations appear to be attractive: Stocks yielding north of 2.5% are trading near their largest discount to the equity market in recent memory.1

Second, dividend payments tend to be less volatile than earnings-multiple expansions and contractions, providing a relatively steady return on investment. Consequently, dividend-paying stocks tend to have lower betas and shorter durations than non-dividend-paying stocks. Better yet, dividend growth may also offer welcome protection against inflation.

Third, we believe dividends can be a sign of strong fundamentals because companies that pay dividends have to generate enough cash flow to cover ongoing capital expenditures as well as regular disbursements to shareholders.

For these reasons and more, it’s not surprising that dividend payers have historically outperformed non-dividend payers over most investment periods.2

As investors fish for reliable returns in this volatile market, we believe they should cast their lines in the dividend stream.

1Neuberger Berman / Wolfe Research

2Neuberger Berman / Strategas

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.