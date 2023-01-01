Good Fishing In The Dividend Stream

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Once upon a time, dividends played a starring role in equity markets—until 14 years of easy money whetted investors’ appetite for risk and created a massive tailwind for unprofitable, long-duration growth stocks.
  • Valuations appear to be attractive: Stocks yielding north of 2.5% are trading near their largest discount to the equity market in recent memory.
  • Dividend payments tend to be less volatile than earnings-multiple expansions and contractions, providing a relatively steady return on investment.
  • We believe dividends can be a sign of strong fundamentals because companies that pay dividends have to generate enough cash flow to cover ongoing capital expenditures as well as regular disbursements to shareholders.

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

By William D. Hunter

Many high-yielding stocks are trading at attractively large discounts. Are dividends ready for a comeback?

Once upon a time, dividends played a starring role in equity markets—until 14 years of easy money whetted investors’ appetite for

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.4K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.