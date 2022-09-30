3 High-Yielding REITs: Through The Eyes Of A Tiger

Feb. 26, 2023 7:00 AM ETBXMT, BXP, LADR, STWD
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Marketplace

Summary

  • Having lived through the “great one” (in 2008), you should know that my risk tolerance level is much different than other analysts or investors.
  • You’re seeing these picks below from the eyes of an experienced battle-tested real estate investor.
  • Managing default risk is a significant part of the mREIT business model, and that’s why we pay close attention to the managers and their risk management practices.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

eyes of the tiger

Freder

As I mentioned in my recent blog post, I will soon be putting together my own version of REIT bracketology, "throughout March, I put together research on all property sectors (bracket by bracket) in order to arrive at the best REITs to buy - we

A picture containing table Description automatically generated

iREIT

Table Description automatically generated

LADR - Investor Presentation

na

LADR - Investor Presentation

Chart Description automatically generated

LADR - Investor Presentation

A picture containing icon Description automatically generated

LADR - Investor Presentation

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

na

Sharesight

Table Description automatically generated

STWD - 3Q22 10Q (amounts in thousands)

Timeline Description automatically generated with medium confidence

STWD - 3Q22 Supplemental

na

STWD - 3Q22 Supplemental

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated

F A S T Graphs (STWD dividend)

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

STWD - 3Q22 Supplemental

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

F A S T Graphs

Map Description automatically generated

BXMT - Earnings Presentation

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

BXMT - Earnings Presentation

na

BXMT - Earnings Presentation

Chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Get My New Book For Free!

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
107.91K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 10,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 106,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX, BXMT, LADR, STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.