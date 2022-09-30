Freder

As I mentioned in my recent blog post, I will soon be putting together my own version of REIT bracketology, "throughout March, I put together research on all property sectors (bracket by bracket) in order to arrive at the best REITs to buy - we call that the Sweet 16 list. Then, in April, we reveal the Final Four REITs and of course the overall REIT champion for 2023."

Of course, included in my REIT bracketology series will be the commercial mREITs - the higher yielding constituents with some very alluring total return prospects. The average dividend yield for the commercial mREIT sector is 11.7% compared with 3.8% for the equity REIT universe.

Today I wanted to focus on three of my favorite mREITs and provide insight into the reasons that I own them and continue to recommend them. As Owen Thomas, CEO of Boston Properties (BXP) pointed out in an interview I had with him last week, "in commercial real estate, we're already in a recession right now".

Having lived through the "great one" (in 2008) you should know that my risk tolerance level is much different than other analysts or investors who were in high school or college (in 2008).

You're seeing these picks below from the eyes of an experienced battle-tested real estate investor who has seen significant "boots on the ground" conflict in four recessions and of course now a global pandemic. Hence the title to my article, "Through the eyes of a Tiger".

Ladder Capital (LADR): 8.2% Dividend Yield

Ladder Capital is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust ("mREIT") that specializes in commercial real estate finance. They originate loans and have a portfolio of diversified investments in commercial real estate and assets related to real estate with a focus on senior secured assets.

Their primary business is originating senior first mortgage loans that are collateralized by commercial real estate. They originate both fixed and floating rate loans. Other business segments include owning commercial real estate that they operate and some properties that are net leased. Additionally, they invest in invest in secured investment grade securities that are backed by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate.

LADR - Investor Presentation

As previously mentioned, Mortgage loans makes up the majority of LADR's business with 64% of total assets in this category. Their net lease properties make up 8% and their diversified real estate is 3% of their total assets, while investment grade securities make up 10% of their total assets.

Their loan portfolio consists of multiple property types with the largest being multifamily, office, and mixed use. Their equity portfolio is well diversified with multifamily, office, grocery stores, wholesale clubs, drug stores, and others.

LADR - Investor Presentation

Brian Harris, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, founded the company in 2008 and in 2014 LADR filed their initial public offering. There is a high alignment between management and shareholders as the management team and directors own over 10% of the company.

LADR has an adjusted debt to equity of 1.9x, unsecured debt as percentage of total debt of 38%, and a long-term debt to capital of 67.89%. They have $327 million of senior debt maturing in 2023 and $610 million maturing in the following year. As of the fourth quarter 2022, LADR had $900 million in total liquidity and 3.0 billion in unencumbered assets.

LADR - Investor Presentation

Since 2016 Ladder Capital's adjusted operating earnings have declined on average -4.01% annually. Much of this can be attributed to the declines seen during the pandemic with a 63% decline in 2020 and an 18% decline in 2021. However, LADR's adjusted operating EPS declined prior to the pandemic with a 21% decline in 2019. Ladder Capital rebounded in 2022 with a 137% increase in adjusted operating earnings and are projected to grow earnings by 10% in 2023.

LADR pays an 8.08% dividend yield that is covered by distributable earnings. During the fourth quarter of 2022, LADR had $0.31 in distributable EPS and paid a $0.23 quarterly dividend per share for a 1.35x coverage ratio when based on distributable earnings.

LADR - Investor Presentation

Ladder Capital currently trades at a blended P/E of 9.67x when based on operating earnings. This is a slight discount to their normal P/E of 10.33x. While historically FFO growth has not been stellar, it's hard to gauge their growth with the declines experienced during the pandemic. Ladder's earnings sharply rebounded in 2022 and analysts have a positive outlook for earnings growth in 2023. At iREIT we rate Ladder Capital a Spec BUY.

FAST Graphs

Foot Note: We purchased shares in March 2020 and since selling out, shares returned over 107%.

Sharesight

Starwood Property (STWD): 9.9% Dividend Yield

Starwood Property Trust is a commercial mortgage REIT that is externally managed by SPT Management. The external manager is run by Barry Sternlicht who also serves as Starwood's Chairman and CEO. STWD specializes in originating, acquiring, and managing mortgage loans. They operate in the U.S., Europe, and Australia and categorize their operations into four business segments:

Real estate commercial and residential lending

Infrastructure lending

Real estate property

Real estate investing and servicing

Their Real estate lending segment includes originating and managing commercial first mortgages, residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, and other real estate related debt investments.

Their residential loans are secured by a first mortgage and are primarily non-agency loans, meaning they are not backed by the U.S. Government. Their infrastructure lending segment engages in originating and managing loans for infrastructure investments.

Their real estate property segment acquires and manages equity investments in commercial real estate that include net leased properties, and their real estate servicing segment provides services for businesses that invest in commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") and businesses engaged in originating loans for the purpose of securitizing and selling the loans.

As of September 30, 2022, the vast majority of Starwood Property Trust's loans were first mortgage commercial loans, making up 83.39% of the loans held for investment. Their infrastructure loans made up 13.20% and their residential loans made up less than 1% of their loans held for investment. They also have loans held for sale with residential loans making up the majority of this category.

STWD - 3Q22 10Q (amounts in thousands)

Their revenue broken down by segment as of the third quarter of 2022 consist of $314.9 million from their commercial and residential lending division, $44.3 million from their infrastructure lending division, $22.9 million from their property segment, and $50.1 million from their servicing segment.

STWD - 3Q22 Supplemental

Starwood Property Trust currently pays a 9.74% dividend yield that is covered by their distributable earnings. As of their latest Form 10-Q report they had distributable earnings of $0.76 in the first quarter, $0.51 in the second quarter, and $0.51 in the third. In each quarter in 2022 they paid a $0.48 dividend. Combining the three quarters gives us an average dividend payout ratio of 83.80% when based on distributable earnings.

STWD - 3Q22 Supplemental F A S T Graphs (STWD dividend)

STWD has a BB credit rating from S&P so it does not have an investment grade rating. Their long-term debt to capital is 71.58% and they have a 1.7x interest coverage ratio. They have $3.9 billion in unencumbered assets and $1.28 billion in available liquidity.

STWD - 3Q22 Supplemental

Since 2011 Starwood has an average adjusted operating earnings growth rate of 5.01%. Of note, they increased earnings during the pandemic during 2020 & 2021. Earnings fell by 14% in 2022 and are projected to decline by 5% in 2023.

Analysts project STWD to return to growth in 2024 with an expected growth rate of 4%. Currently STWD is trading at an operating earnings blended P/E of 8.75x which is a discount to their normal multiple of 10.68x. At this yield and price, we rate Starwood Property Trust a Spec BUY.

F A S T Graphs

Foot Note: I am anticipating meeting with Barry Sternlicht soon when I visit Miami.

Blackstone Mort (BXMT): 11.3% Dividend Yield

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is an externally managed commercial mREIT that originates senior loans that are collateralized by commercial real estate. Most of the collateral is secured by first mortgages and is located in the U.S. Europe and Australia.

BXMT has a $26.8 billion loan portfolio consisting of 203 loans that is 100% floating rate which enables them to maintain margins under rising rates. With the current interest rate environment, Blackstone Mortgage should continue to benefit from this loan structure.

The loans they originate have conservative exposure with a weighted average origination loan-to-value ("LTV") of 64%. Their collateral is diversified by property type with office properties being the largest category at 40%. Multifamily is the next largest at 24%, followed by hospitality properties at 18%. BXMT is managed by Blackstone (BX), which is the largest private equity real estate business in the world.

BXMT - Earnings Presentation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is not investment grade with a credit rating of BB-. They have a long-term debt to capital of 76.57% and well-structured debt with no mark-to-market financing. BXMT has $1.6 billion in net liquidity and no major maturities due until 2026.

BXMT - Earnings Presentation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has delivered a growth rate of 4.14% in their operating earnings since 2015. In 2022 BXMT grew earnings by 10% and are expected to increase earnings by 4% in 2023. Currently BXMT pays an 11.30% dividend yield that is covered by their distributable earnings. In 2022 BXMT had distributable earnings of $2.87 per share and paid a dividend of $2.48 per share for a for a dividend payout ratio of 86.41% when based on distributable earnings.

Likewise, over the preceding two years BXMT's distributable earnings have covered their dividend. BXMT has not increased their dividend since 2016 when it was increased from $2.28 to $2.48, but with a current yield of over 11% not much growth is needed.

BXMT - Earnings Presentation

Currently Blackstone Mortgage Trust trades at an adjusted operating earnings multiple of just 7.60x, which is a significant discount to their normal P/E of 11.84x. BXMT has shown the ability to grow earnings over time and pays a very high yield that is covered by their distributable earnings. At iREIT we rate Blackstone Mortgage Trust a Spec BUY.

FAST Graphs

In Closing…

As I said at the outset, I have over three decades of experience in capital markets and this means that I have seen the ebbs and flows of debt markets, and that includes periods of rising interest rates. In fact, our team stays extremely fixated on capital markets and how they impact shares in commercial mREITs.

Managing default risk is a significant part of the mREIT business model and that's why we pay close attention to the managers and their risk management practices. I consider LADR, STWD, and BXMT the very best in that arena, and that's why I personally continue to hold shares.

As we approach a new cycle (likely recession), our team will continue to stay laser-focused on default risk, utilizing both our own proprietary research as well as insights from our external sources (FactSet, Bloomberg, Morningstar, CBRE, JLL, Trepp, CoStar, and i360). I hope you enjoyed this article and I look forward to your comments and/or questions below.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.