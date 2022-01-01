KanawatTH

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 24th.

BlackRock launched a series of BuyWrite fixed income ETFs in late 2022. I covered these a few months ago, going through some of their characteristics and expected performance. In that article, I (briefly) argued that the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) seemed to be the worst of the bunch, due to its excessive interest rate risk. Thought to write a longer, more in-depth article looking at these issues, and at the fund specifically.

TLTW invests in long-term treasuries, which tend to see significant capital losses when interest rates increase. Covered call funds have difficulty recovering from capital losses of any kind, for structural reasons. So, TLTW should suffer significant, irrecoverable capital losses when interest rates rise, a relatively common occurrence. Said losses would put pressure on the fund's assets, leading to lower income and dividends. In my opinion, the risk of this occurring, and the losses that would ensure, are excessively high. As such, I would not invest in TLTW.

For what it's worth, the fund has seen declining share prices and dividends since inception, a period of rapidly rising rates. I think the aforementioned issues with the fund's strategy outweigh its short performance track-record, but both are quite negative regardless.

TLTW - Quick Overview

TLTW invests in long-term treasuries, through an investment in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). TLT's fees are waived. TLTW sells one-month covered calls on the entirety of its holdings. These are 2.0% out of the money when written. TLTW receives significant cash, through option premiums, from this strategy. Said cash is entirely distributed to shareholders.

TLTW's covered call strategy is effectively equivalent to selling most potential capital gains for increased distributions. As such, TLTW should see lower capital gains / higher capital losses than TLT, as has been the case since inception

Data by YCharts

At the same time, TLTW's distributions should be much higher than those of TLT. Annualizing TLTW's latest distribution gives me a 16.9% yield, much higher than TLT's 3.3% yield, as expected.

In the short-term, TLTW should outperform when capital gains are low, underperform when these are high. The same is arguably true in the long-term as well, but the frequency and magnitude of gains and losses matter too, as do option prices.

TLTW's overall fundamentals and value proposition seem clear enough. Let's now have a look at the fund's significant drawbacks and risks.

TLTW - Risks and Drawbacks

Excessive Interest Rate Risk

TLTW invests in long-term treasuries, which have very long maturities, and hence very high interest rate risk or exposure. TLTW sports a duration of 17.3 years, so investors should expect capital losses / share price declines of around 17.3% for every 1.0% increase in interest rates. Expect significant, outsized losses from small movements in rates. TLTW's duration is incredibly high on an absolute basis, and about twice that of medium-term bond funds.

Fund Filings - Chart By Author

TLTW has seen significant, outsized capital losses since inception, a period of rapidly rising rates, as expected. Although the fund is quite young, I do believe that these results, plus the fund's duration, are sufficient proof of the fund's outsized interest rate risk.

Data by YCharts

In general terms, I don't think investing in long-term bonds to be a good idea right now. Inflation remains elevated, and interest rates could continue to increase. Losses could mount. Minimizing these seems wise, maximizing these seems like a terrible idea. I would not invest in long-term bond funds right now, and that includes TLTW.

Effectively Irrecoverable Capital Losses

TLTW's covered call strategy amplifies the issues above. The fund sells covered calls at least 2.0% out of the money, which limits monthly potential capital gains to around 2.0%. Due to peculiarities in option prices, option price intervals, and maturity dates, actual realized capital gains could be a bit higher than 2.0%, but not significantly so. As an example, the fund's share price increased by 3.0% in November 2022, during which TLT's share price increased by 6.2%. TLTW's covered call strategy led to lower capital gains during the month, as expected.

Data by YCharts

TLTW's potential capital losses, from higher interest rates, are much, much greater than potential capital gains, from lower rates. This means any losses, or share price reductions, are effectively irrecoverable. Look at the tables above again. TLTW was down 16.6% when rates rose, up 3.0% when these went down. It is very, very difficult to recover from such a massive loss with these meager gains. It could happen, perhaps rates go down for 6 months straight, but I would not count on it, and I don't believe it to be all that likely.

Importantly, the fund's losses since inception have already proven themselves to be quite intractable. Long-term treasury prices went down by around 18.0% in the months following the fund's inception, but started to recover in November. TLT is now down only 10.4%, cutting its losses by almost half. TLTW, on the other hand, is down 16.6%, recovering only a tiny portion of its losses.

Data by YCharts

TLTW's share price could, perhaps, recover if we get a series of aggressive, consistent rate cuts, but results so far do not seem very encouraging.

In practice, any capital losses or share price declines experienced by TLTW will be effectively permanent. This is, by itself, a significant negative. Combined with the fund's excessive interest rate risk, it is a deal-breaker, to me at least.

Declining Dividends

TLTW's distributions are dependent on many factors. An important factor is assets, or assets per share. More assets means more calls, or more expensive calls, can be sold, which means more option income, and hence higher distributions. For ETFs, assets per share is basically equivalent to share price, so distributions could be said to depend on share prices themselves, amongst other factors. TLTW's share price should decline long-term, which means fund distributions should decline as well. This has been the case since inception, but as the fund is quite young, results are not terribly material. Still, I'm quite confident that fund dividends should decline moving forward, and results so far are (weak) evidence in support of this.

Data by YCharts

Declining dividends are a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders, and particularly harmful for long-term investors. It remains to be seen if strong (current) dividends can make up for weak, declining long-term dividends, but I'm not all that hopeful, and the risks seem excessively high regardless.

Conclusion

TLTW's excessive interest rate risk, consistent, effectively irrecoverable capital losses, and declining dividends, make the fund a sell.