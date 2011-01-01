CubeSmart: Wait For A Dip Near $40 To Add Shares

Feb. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETCubeSmart (CUBE)1 Comment
BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
4.89K Followers

Summary

  • CubeSmart reported earnings on Friday, which showed fewer acquisitions in 2022.
  • The company is focused on areas with high population density and has a solid balance sheet.
  • Shares currently trade for a price/FFO of 17.9x, which is slightly below the average multiple of 19x.
  • The yield is at 4.4% and the company has a history of consistent dividend growth. However, investors shouldn't count on large dividend hikes like the company provided over the last two years.
  • Patient investors could wait for a potential dip near $40. This would put the yield near 5% and create a solid risk/reward profile for long-term investors.
Photo of Cube Smart self storage facility building Brickell

felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have been diversifying my REIT holdings in the last six months, adding industrial REITs and storage REITs to my portfolio. Most REITs are more conservative investments that might not have massive upside, but many have a consistent history of dividend growth, and the

This article was written by

BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
4.89K Followers
CPA and former Big 4 auditor. I break down investments in qualitative and quantitative terms, and I look for investments that will compound my money over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CUBE, NSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.