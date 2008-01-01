CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Granite Point (NYSE:GPMT) is under pressure. The internally managed mortgage REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, a 20% decrease from the prior payout, for a 13.26% yield. The mREIT focuses on originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans.

Data by YCharts

Granite Point's primary target investments are floating-rate senior commercial real estate loans with a term of three to five years. These range in size from $25 million to $150 million and had a weighted average stabilized LTV of 62.9% as of the end of the most recent earnings report covering the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The core takeaway from the report was the decline in book value and distributable earnings that fell markedly from their year-ago figure.

Book Value Is Under Pressure

The mREIT's book value at the end of the fourth quarter of $14.86 per share was a $0.38 sequential decline from the third quarter. This fall was mainly driven by an increase in the provision for credit loss of $0.32 per share. Book value has been on a sustained fall and was down from $16.70 per share in the year-ago comp.

Granite Point Mortgage

Bulls would be right to highlight that the commons are currently trading at $6.03 per share, an $8.83 difference from their book value. This deep near 60% discount is material and reflects market expectations for the future direction of current expected credit loss reserves. Essentially, investors are so bearish that they're pricing in a forward book value that could be cut in half and still be greater than the current market price of the commons.

Data by YCharts

The dichotomy between total equity and market cap is now vast and is moving towards the level it held during the early pandemic panic which saw margin calls handed out en masse to mREITs. Hence, the dividend cut was necessary to protect book value from falling further. Fourth quarter distributable earnings was $9 million, or $0.17 per share after adjustment for a realized loss of $15.5 million from the resolution of a Pasadena retail loan. Earnings were down from $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter and did not cover the reduced dividend. A further decline would further worsen the current 117.6% payout ratio. Hence, the double-digit yield is still precarious and set against the backdrop of a book value yet to stabilize.

A 9.5% Yield On Cost With The Series A Preferreds

Granite Point's 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:GPMT.PA) offers one of the most investor-friendly profiles I've come across. Firstly, they pay out an annual coupon of $1.75 per share for a 9.5% yield on cost. This is income that's backed by the full portfolio but ranks above the commons to insulate the preferred shareholders from any type of disruption to earnings.

QuantumOnline

The 20% cut in the quarterly payout to common shareholders was unfortunate but represents the core investment proposition of the Series A; they're broadly detached from the broader disruption to the mREIT. The distributions were maintained during the pandemic and have been maintained during the current period of rising Fed funds rates. Hence, the yield could only really be suspended on the back of an event at the severity of the 2008 crisis.

Further, with the preferreds currently at $18.46, they're trading at a huge 26% discount to their $25 par value. This opens up the next avenue for returns with prospective investors able to buy an asset for 74 cents on the dollar ahead of the November 30, 2026 redemption date. With no stated maturity these are set to trade in perpetuity and will switch to a floating rate of three-month SOFR plus 5.83% per year. For some context, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate is currently at 4.55% which would mean an implied floating rate of 10.38% if floated today.

Critically, the Series A represent a flexible hedge against inflation with SOFR tracking the Feds funds rate. There is also an additional clause that stipulates that the floating rate shall never be lower than 7% per year to provide a forever income floor for owners of the preferreds

Seeking Alpha

The performance of the commons versus the preferreds over the last year is stark with the commons down 40% on a total return basis versus a loss of around 21% for the Series A. Hence, whilst the preferreds offer stable income, the risk to capital remains pertinent. Which represents a better buy? The preferreds offer stability against a still uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

Whilst the double-digit yield on the commons is higher by around 377 basis points, this has been continually cut but has meandered between different payouts to render them fat, volatile, and too precarious. They're for investors comfortable with taking more risk. The preferreds are for market participants on the other end of the risk spectrum. I'm neutral on taking a position in both securities.