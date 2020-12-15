Alex Wong

On Saturday, February 25th, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) released its 2022 annual report, including the much-anticipated letter from famed investor Warren Buffett. The company itself delivered strong financial results, bolstered by the rising interest rate environment and a continued recovery from the pandemic. The famous insurance float grew to $164 billion, courtesy of its acquisition of Alleghany. The annual letter, as typical, included many bits of great wisdom generously shared by Warren Buffett. Berkshire remains a compelling stock pick and may be a clear beneficiary of any “flight to safety.”

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Price

For years Berkshire delivered mediocre returns relative to the broader market, but it is in volatile times like these that the stock performs best. Unlike high-flying tech stocks, Berkshire trades very close to all time highs.

I last covered Berkshire in October where I discussed why the stock may be suitable for defensive investors but not provide the aggressiveness needed to fully take advantage of the crash in tech stocks. The stock is up 8% since then, but with the market increasingly focused on near term profits, it might finally be time for Berkshire to see the multiple expansion that long term investors have long been waiting for.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Key Metrics

In this most recent quarter, Berkshire saw strong results primarily supported by the rising interest rate environment. Whereas Berkshire saw weakness in insurance underwriting income, insurance-investment income soared 64% in the quarter. Operating earnings declined YOY but would have increased nearly 20% excluding losses due to currency fluctuations.

The weakness in insurance-underwriting was largely due to underwriting losses at Geico, as the company cited “higher private passenger auto claims frequencies and severities” in the 10-K. We can see below how Geico underwriting earnings have trended significantly lower since 2020 (in millions):

It is not immediately clear what Berkshire needs to do to turn things around at Geico, but from the investor’s standpoint, any improvement at Geico would only help to boost already-impressive earnings in this interest rate environment.

BRK.B repurchased $2.6 billion of stock in the quarter, bringing its 2022 total to $7.9 billion. That was lower than the $27 billion spent in 2021, largely due to the company having spent more on equity investments and acquisitions, highlighted by investments in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and the previously mentioned acquisition of Alleghany. I would not be surprised to see 2023 witness a similar trend, as the increased volatility in the broader market may create enticing buying opportunities for the company.

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Letter 2022

Warren Buffett’s annual letter included everything that investors have come to expect year after year. As he so often does, Buffett paid great respect to his partner Charlie Munger, including many of his invaluable quotes. My favorite was the following:

“Warren, think more about it. You’re smart and I’m right.”

Buffett also included bits of investment wisdom. Citing his big winning investments in Coca-Cola (KO) and American Express (AXP), Buffett made a point that much of one’s investment success may come from only a handful of winners, as “the weeds wither away in significance as the flowers bloom.” Of course, the implicit implication is that the weeds must not lose so much as to detract from the flowers.

Buffett also repeated his dislike for the GAAP accounting rules requiring the company to include unrealized gains and losses in the income statement. Buffett shows how this accounting rule leads to dramatic differences between GAAP earnings and the more relevant “operating earnings.”

Buffett also discussed share repurchases. Long-time investors know that Buffett is a big fan of companies that repurchase their own stock (even if Berkshire itself is not the most aggressive repurchaser of stock). Buffett showed disdain for the rhetoric that share repurchases are somehow “harmful to shareholders, or to the country, or particularly beneficial to CEOs.” This is a commentary I wholeheartedly agree with, but it is unfortunate that arguing against share repurchases seems to have some intuitive pull with the general public.

With Buffett now 92 years old, he is all too aware of the great attention placed regarding succession plans and the future of the company. He assured investors that Berkshire “will always hold a boatload of cash,” and that “future CEOs will have a significant part of their net worth in Berkshire shares, bought with their own money.” If one was hoping that future Berkshire successors might be more aggressive in deploying insurance float, this commentary seeks to dash such hopes, at least for now.

Is Berkshire Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It can be difficult to value Berkshire due to the combination of operating businesses and the investment portfolio. As of recent prices, Berkshire was trading at around 20x forward earnings.

However, I view traditional earnings metrics as giving not enough credit to the long term growth potential of the investment portfolio. If we assume around 5% annual returns for the roughly $330 billion investment portfolio (I note that dividend income is already included in operating earnings), then Berkshire is trading at around 14x trailing earnings. This multiple looks too conservative in the current market environment. I can still see BRK.B trading up to 20x earnings or higher, implying over 40% potential upside, which is an attractive proposition considering the low risk profile of the stock.

What are the key risks? It may take considerable time before Berkshire rids itself of its conglomerate discount. I wouldn’t be surprised if aggressive share repurchases prove to be enough of a catalyst, but there is no indication that the company intends to go such a route. Another risk is that of disruption. The company has great exposure to big banks (via its investment in stocks like Bank of America (BAC)) and traditional energy. The long term future for these two sectors may be troubled on account of price competition and renewable energy, respectively, but such headwinds may take many years to emerge, if ever. If interest rates fell, then operating earnings may decline and investors might place greater attention on the weakness seen at insurance underwriting profits. The diversified business model and investment portfolio of the company gives it defensive characteristics that are highly attractive in today’s environment. I rate BRK.B a buy for long term investors looking to add an all-weather stock to their portfolio.