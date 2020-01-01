Black_Kira

NVIDIA (NVDA) soared this last week as the CEO told a bullish story on AI chip demand altering the narrative of a weak chip business due to slumping demand. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) recently told a bullish AI story, but the stock didn't see the same bullish outcome. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on the chip stock solidly below $80 despite the bullish sector commentary.

Source: Finviz

AI Chip Boom Ahead

AMD did report earnings nearly a month ago back on January 31. The AI chat race has only heated up during this period with several weeks having passed during this time.

Even back on the Q4'22 earnings call, CEO Lisa Su was adamant AI was a growth driver for AMD over the next few years. The executive predicted AI as more of a 2024 story, but one where AMD would aggressively play when demand arrives as follows:

Over the next several years, one of our largest growth opportunities is in AI, which is in the early stages of transforming virtually every industry service and product. We expect AI adoption will accelerate significantly over the coming years and are incredibly excited about leveraging our broad portfolio of CPUs, GPUs and adaptive accelerators in combination with our software expertise to deliver differentiated solutions that can address the full spectrum of AI needs in training and inference across cloud, edge and client.

The NVIDIA earnings call seemed to suggest the tide had turned with AI chip demand reaching an inflection point in the current quarter. CEO Jensen Huang made a ton of bullish comments regarding AI on their recent earnings call with analysts.

Just as important, NVIDIA guided up FQ1'24 revenue estimates to $6.5 billion topping analyst targets by $150 million. While revenues are still forecast to dip by 21% from last year's level, the GPU company appears on a road to recovery now with AI demand setting up the next boom cycle.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh thinks ChatGPT alone spent ~$100 million on NVIDIA GPUs to train the transformer language model. Silicon Valley now has 100s of companies working on generative AI products requiring similar investments in order to compete.

The news sure sounds bullish for AMD with their plan to release AI chips. During the Q4'22 earnings call, AMD discussed a couple of chips focused on AI applications. The MI300 accelerator has been selected for supercomputer work and the Ryzen AI chip integrates the highly scalable XDNA architecture for the first integration of AMD and Xilinx IP.

In January, we previewed our next-generation MI300 accelerator that will be used for large model AI applications in cloud data centers and has been selected to power the 2-plus exaflop El Capitan exascale supercomputer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories. MI300 will be the industry's first data center chip that combines a CPU, GPU and memory into a single integrated design, delivering 8x more performance and 5x better efficiency for HPC and AI workloads, compared to our MI250 accelerator currently powering the world's fastest supercomputer. MI300 is on track to begin sampling to lead customers later this quarter and launch in the second half of 2023.

The real key is the MI300 chip and the ability to compete with NVIDIA for AI GPU sales. AMD will enter a GPU market for AI chips where the company currently doesn't have sales.

The chip company already forecast the chip market to produce a $300 billion TAM by 2027. Between the addition of Xilinx and growing compute demand for AI, the TAM surged from only $79 billion in 2020.

Source: AMD Financial Analyst Day 2022

The chip company wasn't specific on the TAM expansion due to AI, but the data center opportunity will surge over the next 5 years. The data center segment is forecast to grow from $50 billion in 2022 with the inclusion of Xilinx to $125 billion in just 5 years.

Minimal Consensus Estimates

The AI chip upside going into 2024 should have AMD back on track for prior big EPS gains. The analyst EPS targets for 2023 have dipped to only $3.05 now with a jump by 2025 to $5.43.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, the market sees the current PC market shipping below consumption depressing EPS targets in 2023. The forecast is for AMD to see a big EPS rebound next year, but these numbers likely aren't factoring in a boom in AI chip demand.

Our previous research had highlighted AMD with a nearly $6 EPS opportunity with revenues at only $32 billion. The new tech sector focus on profits could provide the chip company with an opportunity to boost profits, especially considering Intel has cut employee pay and recently slashed the dividend. AMD doesn't have to invest as aggressively to maintain a leadership position over Intel, but the company does probably have to invest heavily in the AI chips to beat out NVIDIA and any other competitors.

The data points appear to confirm AMD tops the peak $24 billion level from 2022 by at least 2024. Analysts already forecast revenues reach $28 billion next year and one might speculate a boom in AI chip demand along with a rebound in PC demands leads to a substantially higher sales figure.

Remember, Intel was producing $70+ billion in annual revenues until the recent PC correction. AMD reaching $30+ billion on an AI chip boom is more a base case.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that an AI chip boom appears on the way. Our base case research on AMD predicts the chip company will generate normalized EPS in the $5 to $6 range and a surge in AI chip demand is only gravy on these targets. The stock only trades at ~13x normalized EPS targets providing plenty of upside potential this year.