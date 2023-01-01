Morsa Images

Thesis

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) appears to be trading at a discount, however we do not believe now is a good time to buy. The company is facing shrinking net margins and lackluster revenue growth. Their growth and margin potential is somewhat gated because they face stiff competition. The road forward will be difficult and the risk/reward does not look favorable here.

Deteriorating Operating Results

In their most recently reported quarter Zoom posted net income of $48,353,000 on revenue of $1,101,899,000. These figures were down 85.7% and up 4.8% respectively from the year ago period. This drastic decline in net income is due to margin compression resulting from higher operating expenses. It's safe to assume that some amount of these new operating expenses are designed to promote growth in future periods, so the company should be given a little bit of slack. That being said, the severity of the net margin compression is cause for concern.

We believe that a great deal of their operational difficulties are caused by competitive pressures, mainly the fact that their competitors can bundle their video and communications products with their other SaaS offerings.

Difficult Sector and Competition

Zoom competes with many different companies in their core video segment. Their competitors include Google, Cisco, Microsoft, and many other smaller firms. The core issue is that their product offering is somewhat commoditized, and there is a limit to how much they can realistically differentiate themselves. That leaves price as being the major competitive advantage a firm can achieve in this business segment, and it is never good to be matched up with larger firms when that is the business reality. Firms such as Google, Microsoft, and Cisco have a deep bench of other enterprise SaaS offerings that they can bundle together with their video tools. Zoom has no such ability, but they are striving to build out a product suite. In the meantime competition will continue to pressure their margins and potentially eat market share.

The company is working to update their solutions to better meet their customers' needs. Zoom addressed this in their Q3 earnings press release, which stated:

“At Zoomtopia, we announced a number of innovations including Zoom Mail and Zoom Calendar, along with new partnerships that are expected to power and enhance the modern work experience,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom founder, and CEO. “Our customers are increasingly looking to Zoom to help them enable flexible work environments and empower authentic connections and collaboration. Proactively addressing these needs with Zoom's expanding platform continues to be our focus in this dynamic environment.

One thing Zoom has going for them is that they are laser focused on communication, where other competitors may have a broader focus. While competitors do have an advantage in their ability to bundle products together, they also have to develop and maintain their other offerings. In this way Zoom's weakness can become a competitive strength if they are able to use their focus to solve customer problems before their competition and do it in a better way. This is critical for Zoom's competitive positioning, because more and more companies will be getting video and communication software bundled with their other enterprise software, and will need to continue to make the conscious decision to continue paying Zoom instead of using the communication software they are getting for "free".

Price Action

Zoom was a former pandemic darling that has since fallen from grace. This has more to do with investor's unrealistic expectations, as the company has done everything they could do to grow their business. We believe that the management team at Zoom is solid. The unfortunate reality is that the optics of the industry meant that they could never fulfill the unrealistic expectations of the investors who were buying above $150.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Zoom appears to be cheap according to some fundamental metrics, however this is a case where the numbers don't tell the full story. It is unlikely that Zoom's net margins will increase anytime soon, and their revenue growth will likely continue to be lackluster (unless there is a transformative acquisition). For this reason we do not believe the risk/reward is favorable here.

Also of note is how extended these valuation metrics got during 2020. Zoom serves as a textbook example of the market being a voting machine over the short term.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Risks

A risk to this bearish thesis is Zoom's ability to differentiate their product offering. If they are able to do this well and successfully attract and retain customers while also increasing margins, the company will vastly exceed not only our expectations but the market's expectations as a whole. This would likely send the stock higher. It will be a challenging task for management, but there is a chance they can pull it off.

Another risk is that Zoom is acquired by a larger tech firm that wants to bolster their product offerings. This is not that far of a stretch to imagine, and might happen when the M&A market heats up again. We don't invest based on acquisition potential, but if an investor is bullish on Zoom the potential for them to be acquired is icing on the cake.

Key Takeaway

We do not believe that now is a good time to buy Zoom shares. Management has a tough road ahead of them and the fundamental picture is deteriorating. That being said, if the fundamentals improve or the price drastically declines we wouldn't be against taking another look.