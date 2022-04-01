EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

On our last coverage of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), we took the ultra-defensive route and stayed firm to our capital preservation principle.

We like it here and rate it a buy but think investors will have to be patient for solid returns. As usual, we took a conservative approach in our trade with an extremely defensive covered call. Author's App That is working out and we are looking for opportunities in the weeks ahead.

Source: Valuation Compelling For The 7.2% Yielding Bank

That defensive approach worked very well and we captured the 24% annualized returns while only committing to hold NYCB if it went below $8.00. The stock has meandered lower since that was written and has underperformed the broader market.

But it came nowhere near our $8.00 strikes and we were able to harvest the dividend and premiums without much of a sweat. We go over a few points that we think investors need to focus on for the next 12 months.

Q4-2022

Q4-2022 was the first reported quarter after the assimilation of Flagstar Bank. The integration was completed late in the fourth quarter so NYCB still does not have one full quarter of reported earnings under the combined entity. It did highlight the key aspects of the deal which included a solid jump in total assets.

NYCB Q4-2022 Presentation

For us, the main aspect was purchasing a growth vehicle without overpaying, as in diluting tangible equity per common share. NYCB did do exactly that with this purchase.

NYCB Q4-2022 Presentation

Equally importantly, credit quality remains excellent.

NYCB Q4-2022 Presentation

The bank's charge-offs during 2022 were again ultra-low and expanded the cumulative gap vs S&P U.S. BMI Bank Index.

NYCB Q4-2022 Presentation

All in all, it was a solid quarter.

What Is Happening To Tangible Book Value Per Share?

While the quarter over quarter numbers for tangible book value did move as one might expect, investors are likely curious as to how we saw a drop year over year.

NYCB Q4-2022 Presentation

NYCB had GAAP earnings of a $1.26 in 2022 and paid out just 68 cents in dividends. All other things being equal, you should see a nice bump in tangible book value per share. Of course all other things are not equal. The drop in tangible book value (vs the expected rise) comes from "mark to market" assets held on the balance sheet. The "held to maturity" assets are not impacted by these rules, but the "mark to market" ones are sensitive to interest rates. We want to stress here that this has impacted every single bank and insurance company we follow. We show a few examples below.

This could be a theme again for 2023 if the long end of the curve rises. Eventually, this will self-correct and the "lost" tangible book value will come back.

Earnings Outlook

The market is once again readjusting its outlook on what the Federal Reserve will do. This is because 7 out of 9 inflation measures are higher today than one year ago.

Richard Bernstein-Twitter

Sure, as we move through March and peak inflation pressures, some of these will fall back. But Powell's favorite measure actually jumped in the latest release.

Macrobond-Twitter

The absolutely biggest takeaway here is that the bond market, which is often credited as being the "smart money", was once again completely clueless.

In 22 days the Federal Reserve expected Rate in December 2023 went from 4.465% to 5.28%.

Jim Bianco-Twitter

This is about as wrong as it gets. The constant pricing of cuts prematurely has shown that the bond market keeps front running what it thinks the Fed will do, but that has continuously been the incorrect call. Bond bulls keep opening the old playbook, only to find that it is not working.

Getting back to NYCB, this has huge implications for earnings. With these short term interest rates, expect all banks to have to raise their deposit interest rates far faster to compete for assets. Expect margin compression to hit hard as the yield curve remains deeply inverted. So far earnings estimates have dropped modestly. Analysts expect that 2023 will show 9% earnings drop despite integrating Flagstar. These estimates are 17% lower compared to 6 months back.

Seeking Alpha

Our take is that both 2023 and 2024 estimates remain extremely optimistic.

This comes from the factors mentioned above as well as some credit risks when the recession finally hits. 2023 should be below $1.00 and 2024 likely is a decline beyond that.

Verdict

NYCB stock is still well priced here. For a superb, low-risk bank, you are not going to get it much cheaper, even adjusting for earnings coming in lower than expected. The dividend is well covered and offers a very solid yield. This yield also stands out of whack with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE). The latter offers just 2.39% today and we would argue that NYCB is one of the best if not the best among the regional banks.

We reiterate our buy rating with a $10.00 price target in 24 months. Coupled with the solid dividends, it should create a strong total return.

The Secondary Securities

NYCB has two secondary securities listed.

1) New York Community Bancorp, Inc. DEP SHS (NYSE:NYCB.PA)

2) New York Community Capital Trust V UNIT 05/07/51 (NYCB.PU)

Both are interesting from an income investor's standpoint as they offer predictable payments with lower volatility. We look at how these stand today.

NYCB.PA

The current yield is 6.53%.

Seeking Alpha

That yield sounds good in insolation and is not a very big step down from the NYCB common share current yield. Also, if you examined this relative to the preferred shares of the big banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. 5.75% SHS PFD DD (JPM.PD), yielding 5.78%, you may think you are getting a bargain. All that said, we think the entire preferred share market is massively overpriced. The preferred share market gets its cues from the corporate bond market and there, spreads are the lowest they have ever been.

Another way to see this is to compare the price of where the 10 year Treasury rate is today versus a year ago.

One year back NYCB.PA traded at 27.01 and yielded 5.79%. In other words the "spread" was 4% (5.79% minus 1.79%) over the 10 year Treasury rate. Today that spread is 2.65%. Since we see the 10 year rate moving a bit higher and also think you should get at least a 3.25% spread for NYCB preferred shares, we would stay out.

On these we ate our own cooking by only holding when it was undervalued. The buy happened in late 2022.

CIP TV Trade Alert 310

That was followed by an exit just 20 days later at $23.12 as the shares were no longer undervalued.

CIP TV Trade Alert 316.

NYCB.PU

This one is an interesting security as well and it is ranked higher than NYCB.PA. This one actually has a maturity date (05/07/51) and the yield to maturity is very similar to the current yield on NYCB.PA. One could argue that Fitch's opinion would make this a better buy.

NYCB

We think on a relative basis there may be a small advantage in tax deferred accounts. NYCB.PU payments don't get the QDI benefit that NYCB.PA gets, so that nullifies the seniority placement in non-tax deferred accounts.

Overall, we think the common shares actually make more sense than either of the secondary securities. We think some more opportunities for defensive covered calls are likely to come up soon if the market tumbles as we expect.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.