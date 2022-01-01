Phiwath Jittamas

Dear readers/followers,

In today's article, I want to have a look at a high yielding (13%) mortgage REIT called Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and caution investors against buying the stock for its dividend yield, only to see it cut.

Let's go through my reasoning to see why I see a dividend cut as inevitable and will wait for it before buying the stock as a valuation play to essentially buy real estate for 20 cents on the dollar.

Portfolio

The mortgage REIT holds interest in $3.6 billion worth of loans across 90 investments comprised of over 99% senior loans with a weighted average stabilized LTV of 63% and a weighted average yield of 7.2%. Notably, 41% of loans have been issued to office projects, followed by multifamily (31%) and hotels (10%). The large office exposure makes the REIT quite risky and is one of the main reasons why it has struggled recently. Location wise, the portfolio is well diversified across the US. With regards to the quality of assets, Granite Point has the majority of its investments in 2-rated loans (55%) with the average weighted rating of 2.5. This is significantly higher than Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) which is my favorite mREIT (covered in my last article). Also, the weighted average stabilized LTV is very high at 63%! High leverage combined with a high office exposure makes the REIT very vulnerable during periods of economic down-turn, especially when combined with high interest rates and that's exactly what we are seeing now.

Increasing interest rates are a double edged sword for mortgage REITs. They increase the interest that the company can charge on their loans (98% of which are floating rate), but they also increase their cost of debt and more importantly significantly increase the probability of some of the lower quality loans defaulting as tenants come under financial stress (due to a slowing economy and higher interest rates). Granite Point includes a sensitivity analysis showing that a 1% increase in interest rates will result in a $0.04 per share increase in net interest income. But with total net interest income at about $1.60 per share in 2022, this increase seems insignificant and will likely be more than offset by higher loan defaults.

2022 Results

The company's 2022 results have been driven by increasing rates and really only come down to a couple of numbers.

Firstly their interest income increased by $13 Million YoY fuelled by rate increases, but over the same period their interest expense increase by $21 Million, resulting in an overall decrease in net interest income of $8 Million (-8.6% YoY). This is a really bad result and one I wasn't expecting. A well-functioning mREIT should be able to increase their net interest income when interest rates increase.

Secondly, provisions for credit losses have sky rocketed in 2022 increasing by $69 Million YoY. At the end of 2020, the total CECL reserve stood at $87 Million, representing about 2.4% of their total portfolio of loans. This increase in provisions for losses had a major impact on distributable earnings over the last 4 quarters, but may still not be large enough to truly reflect the risks that the company is facing. Granite Point currently has four 5-rated loans worth a total of $251 Million, all of which are secured by office buildings and are currently yielding 3.5-5% over SOFR (so 8-9.5% in total). With this level of interest, I think it's quite likely that a portion of these will default as the tenants get crushed and although the mortgage REIT will get the collateral, they will likely incur a loss in the process.

In Q4 2022, GPMT already had to deal with a default of a $114 Million loan. The resolution involved a coordinated sale of the collateral retail property and GPMT providing new ownership group with a new $77.3 million senior loan supported by fresh equity capital invested in the property by the new sponsor. As a result of these transactions, GPMT realized a loss of $15.5 Million (as seen in table below).

With a decrease in net interest income and higher provisions for losses, naturally distributable earnings have come under pressure and only averaged $0.07 per share per quarter in 2022. When compared to a dividend which stood at $0.25 per share for the first three quarters of 2022 and at $0.20 per share in the final quarter, it becomes obvious that another dividend cut is coming as the company generates significantly less in earnings than it distributes. This is unsurprising as a 13% dividend yield is almost never sustainable. Don't buy the stock for the dividend only to see it cut in half.

Management is aware of the situation, so they also started preserving cash by not giving out new loans. In particular in 2022 they collected about a Billion in prepayments, pay downs, amortization & loan sales but only gave out loans of $567 Million. This won't be enough and I would like to see them stop new originations altogether and cut the dividend significantly and sooner than later to preserve liquidity which will likely be needed if the economic situation doesn't improve quickly.

Valuation

Book value per share decreased to $14.86 in 2022 as illustrated by the waterfall chart below. With a price of just $6 per share, the stock is trading significantly below book value. This is expected as mortgage REITs should always trade at or below one times their book value, but a 60% discount to book value is massive.

In case of Granite Point the discount is very obvious even when compared to peers. I selected three mREITs that I consider well positioned and relatively safe - they all trade around 0.8-0.9x book value. GPMT trades at 0.31x - that's three times less! But there's likely a reason for this - high exposure to lower rated loans concentrated in office, some of which are already starting to default.

Verdict

2022 has been a tough year for Granite Point. Unfortunately I think things will get worse before they get better. The company is losing money with each interest rate increase as it is unable to grow its net interest income. In addition to this some of their lower rated office loans are already struggling, with one loan written-down in Q4 2022. In anticipation of defaults, management has increased their CECL reserve to cover 2.4% of the whole portfolio but with a weighted average loan rating of 2.5 and $250 Million in 5-rated office loans, it is unclear whether this will be enough.

Management is starting to realize the magnitude of the situation and the importance of preserving liquidity. They significantly decreased the number of new originations and will likely continue to do so. They also cut the dividend by 20% in Q4, but with distributable earnings able to cover about a third of the dividend, I think another large dividend cut is inevitable in 2023. The company is already heavily discounted trading only 0.3x book value, but the dividend cut will most likely lead to a further price decline. For those reasons I rate GPMT as a "SELL" here at $6 per share and would wait for the inevitable dividend cut before buying back. If by then the company becomes even more discounted I will consider buying it as a pure valuation play, because frankly even if the loans default, you're still buying real estate for 20 cents on the dollar.