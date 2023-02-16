Andrii Yalanskyi

Introduction

In this article I will start with short company highlights of under the radar European REITs and compare them at the end. Some are focused on only one type of real estate, while others have exposure to several sectors. In terms of size, they range from 1.3 to 17.4 billion EUR in assets.

Covivio

Covivio (OTCPK:GSEFF) runs a highly diversified business model. The company has 55% of its assets in offices, 30% in residential real estate and 15% in hotels:

Covivio Q4 2022 Results Presentation

The average debt maturity is 6.3 years with a 1.24% cost of debt. Cost of debt expected to increase to only 2.5% in 2026 thanks to hedging. Occupancy is 94.4% for offices, 99.2% for residential and 100% for hotels.

Overall, the current strategy is to focus on debt reduction via share dividend, as well as divestments. Some offices are to be converted to residential use.

NSI

NSI (NSI on Euronext) is focused only on office real estate in the Netherlands:

NSI Q4 2022 Results Presentation

The average debt maturity is 4.7 years with a cost of debt of 2%. The occupancy of 93.8% is slightly worse than Covivio's office portfolio (-0.6%). The main headwind facing the company are changes to the Dutch REIT legislation expected to take effect into 2025, which may negatively impact earnings.

Mercialys

Mercialys (OTCPK:MEIYF) is focused on retail assets in France but strives to diversify tenants via mixed use such as co-working spaces where possible.

Mercialys Q4 2022 Results Presentation

The average debt maturity is 4.9 years and cost of debt is 2%. When accessing growth opportunities, the company will focus on mixed use properties with good development margins (at minimum 2.5% above financing cost).

Wereldhave

Wereldhave (OTCPK:WRDEF) is focused on retail assets in the Netherlands, France and Belgium, where it operates some offices as well:

Wereldhave Q4 2022 Results Presentation

Just as Mercialys, the company is striving to increase the mixed use element in its retail portfolio. The average debt maturity is 3.5 years with an average cost of debt of 2.5%. The main differentiator for the company are residential development projects to be delivered in 2023-2025+. Just as NSI, it will likely take a hit from changes to Dutch REIT regime to take effect in 2025, which it estimates at 5% of net income.

Vastned

Vastned (VASTN on Euronext) is focused on retail properties in several countries, primarily the Netherlands, France and Belgium:

Vastned Q4 2022 Results Presentation

The average cost of debt is 1.91% with an average maturity of just 2.2 years. The company is somewhat unique in not issuing a direct result (FFO) guidance for 2023 due to rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo (OTC:CFMOF) is active in three sectors - healthcare (70%), offices (22%) and distribution networks (8%) in 9 countries, with a total portfolio of 6.2 billion EUR:

Cofinimmo Q4 2022 Results Presentation

The average cost of debt is 1.2% with an average debt maturity of 5 years. The company has a relatively elevated debt to assets ratio of 45.6% compared to the other REITs in the overview. Thus it offers the option to receive the dividend in shares in order to reduce leverage. A key differentiator is the long average residual lease length of 13 years thanks to its focus on healthcare.

Comparison Table

For all companies in the below comparison I will use the market price in EUR. I will also implement this approach to estimate the market-implied net initial yield:

Market-implied net initial yield = Valuation net initial yield / Division factor where:

Division factor = Price/NDV Ratio * (1 - Loan-to-value ratio) + Loan-to-value ratio

NDV stands for Net Disposal Value, a common metric reported by European REITs as a proxy for Net asset value.

Also where available, I will adjust the NDV to account for the market value of fixed interest debt (for some REITs the NDV is artificially inflated due to low prices of bonds they have issued). Where possible, I will generally use the EPRA net initial yield for valuation net initial yield.

Here is the calculation for Covivio as an example:

1. EPRA NDV = 97.4 EUR/share (107.8 EUR/share reported minus 10.4 EUR/share mark-to-market of fixed rate debt)

2. Loan-to-value = 39.5%

3. Valuation net initial yield = 3.6%

4. Price at the time of writing = 60 EUR

You get a P/NDV Ratio of 60 / 97.4 = 0.616, a division factor of 0.77 (0.616 * (1-0.395) + 0.395). The EPRA NIY is 3.6% which divided by out unrounded division factor of 0.7678 gives us a market-implied net initial yield of roughly 4.69%:

Company\Metric LTV Valuation NIY Market NIY Occupancy Covivio 39.5% 3.6% 4.69% 96.6% NSI 28.7% 4.6% 7.04% 93.8% Mercialys 35.3% 5.29% 7.27% 95.6% Wereldhave 42.4% 6.4% 7.91% 95.8% Vastned 43.4% 4.2% 5.73% 98.6% Cofinimmo 45.6% 5.3% 6.01% 98.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations based on company disclosures.

Conclusions

There are several ways to group the six REITs. One approach is to look for the difference between the valuation NIY and market NIY. It is the largest at NSI - over 2% - and Mercialys.

For NSI the explanation to me is a combination of low demand for office space coupled with changes to Dutch REIT legislation. The real positive is the low loan-to-value.

Mercialys looks really appealing as it offers the second highest market-implied yield after Wereldhave and does not operate in the Netherlands. The loan-to-value is also the second-lowest among the group.

Covivio looks unattractive to me as it has a very large office exposure of 55%, coupled with low yields. The residential portion is appealing in an economic downturn however.

Wereldhave is the standout in terms of both valuation NIY and market NIY. The expected residential gains will likely offset changes in the Dutch REIT regime.

Vastned looks unattractive compared to Mercialys and Wereldhave as the market yield is some 1.5-2% lower. It boasts a strong occupancy but low average debt maturity.

Cofinimmo is the only healthcare player in the group with a predictable cash flow thanks to long term ageing trends. Thus despite its high leverage it is an attractive recession option.

Overall, of the six REITs I would consider complementing my Wereldhave position with Mercialys, NSI and Cofinimmo.

