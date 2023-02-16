6 European REITs To Consider

Feb. 26, 2023 5:57 AM ETCFMOF, FNCDY, GSEFF, MEIYF, WRDEF
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
247 Followers

Summary

  • I highlight Covivio, NSI, Mercialys, Wereldhave, Vastned, and Cofinimmo.
  • Covivio looks unattractive relative to NSI unless you really like the residential exposure.
  • A red flag for all REITs with Dutch exposure is potential changes to the REIT regime in 2025.
  • Vastned appears inferior to Mercialys and Wereldhave due to 1.5-2% lower market-implied yields.
  • I like NSI, Mercialys, Wereldhave, and Cofinimmo.

Businessman and 2023 blocks near house. Forecast of real estate prices on the new year. Trends and changes, new challenges for the economy and the impact on housing market. Mortgage loan rates.

Andrii Yalanskyi

Introduction

In this article I will start with short company highlights of under the radar European REITs and compare them at the end. Some are focused on only one type of real estate, while others have exposure to several sectors. In

Portfolio Overview

Covivio Q4 2022 Results Presentation

NSI Portfolio overview

NSI Q4 2022 Results Presentation

Portfolio Overview Mercialys

Mercialys Q4 2022 Results Presentation

Wereldhave portfolio overview Q4 2022

Wereldhave Q4 2022 Results Presentation

Portfolio split by country

Vastned Q4 2022 Results Presentation

Cofinimmo portfolio overview

Cofinimmo Q4 2022 Results Presentation

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
247 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I have a Master's degree in Finance and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WRDEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.