As I noted in my article on HP, published on the 22nd of May 2022; the acquisition of an 11% stake of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) last year raised a lot of attention of investors in HP. This was one of the largest monetary as well as percentage stake in a business that Buffett has made in recent years. Today, the share price is 15% lower than the average price that Berkshire acquired its stake at - a great opportunity for believers in the shrewdness of the world's greatest investor. At some point last October, shares were even 30% lower than the acquisition average of Berkshire, and a massive 40% lower than the 52-week high recorded in April 2022. Berkshire had acquired its stake in March-April, shortly after the start of the Ukraine war – signalling confidence in the long-term future of HP, and unphased by the economic consequences of the war and the spiralling inflation.

PC and printer demand has been softening, expected to continue declining in the near term

2022 was a year of reality check, with PC demand declining significantly compared to the boom times of 2020 and 2021. Research firm, IDC, reported that both HP and competitor Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) have witnessed 30% declines of PC shipments in Q4 2022 versus Q4 2021.That is significant but it should be taken in light of historically high PC shipments in 2021. Revenues and operating profits in financial Q4 2022 for HP were still well above those achieved in Q4 2020. But while the declines in shipments in Q4 2022 were the same for HP as for leading competitor Lenovo, and less steep than the 37% of third player Dell, HP lost market share in the full 2021/2022 year. In the full year, HP’s shipments declined by 25% - well above main competitors and the sector, leading to the decline in market share from 21% in 2021 to 19% in 2022.

Research firm Gartner has reported that all three top players in PC shipments – Lenovo, HP and Dell – have witnessed historically steep declines. The EMEA market was the worst affected for the industry, and for HP in specific as its sales declined by 44% in that region, higher than a 37% drop in the EMEA market overall. Gartner reported that “A decline of this magnitude only happens when market demand effectively comes to a halt…Business and consumer confidence across EMEA has collapsed, leading to a huge drop in PC demand.” Both IDC and Gartner agree that recover of growth is unlikely to be witnessed before 2024.

With regards to printers and peripherals, demand has been holding up better than PCs. IDC reported that global demand increased by 1.2% annually up to Q3 2022 – although HP lost market share from 40% to 36%. HP remains the comfortable market leader, with Cannon and Epson following with around 20% each.

Can HP stabilise its business, and be a safe utility for investors?

HP’s management have been keen to outline that they are on top of the game, and that although they produce and sell plain vanilla traditional products, they are keeping apace with market changes, consumer trends and technology developments. In the report of financial Q4 of 2022, management noted that USD 11 billion out of a total of USD 66 billion of sales were generated from promising growth areas. These include gaming, industrial graphics, 3D, etc. Six growth areas in total grew by all by double digits, according to management. Still, those growth areas represent less than 17% of HP’s total sales, and are unlikely to drive growth in total group sales and profitability in the near future.

HP does operate in a defensive business, nevertheless, and is well positioned in this business. There is no alternative to the PC and printer business that is the bread and butter of HP, and the company has been keeping up with developments that make their products affordable and technology savvy. Growing populations and economies will maintain the long-term growth of these products, but HP does need to keep apace with market developments and trends very closely, not to be wrong footed. The risks are clear and obvious; printing could be less and less popular, as new generations become more environmentally friendly and less of need to print documents. And competitors could develop PCs in a much more attractive way than HP does. HP does not want to be the BlackBerry (BB) and Nokia (NOK) of the PC world. But demand for printers has not been collapsing, as could be expected, as demand for certain technologies of printing, such as 3D, have kept demand robust. Some research forecasts global demand for printers to grow by a CAGR of 5.7% up to 2027, to reach USD 14 billion.

Solid Defensive Business That Has Stood The Test Of Times

HP has a leading position in 57 countries in print or PCs. This has been achieved through years of investment in R&D and marketing, with the company spending 2.5-3% of revenues on R&D. A total of USD 5 billion in the past three years. HP’s competitive edge is prominent its supply chain and distribution reach; it sells its products across 170 countries. It has 250,000 channel partners facilitating the reach across different markets. The company has an eye-watering 27,000 patents.

In the fourth financial quarter, ending 31st of October 2022, the company reported that 67% of revenues came from Personal Systems - which are mainly notebooks and desktops. The balance came from came from printers and printing supplies. The company has been keeping a tight lid on cost, generating gross profits margins between 18% and 20% in the past three years, and maintaining a tight grip on working capital management, helping it to generate strong operating cash flows. The company plans to continue its tight lid on costs, having recently announced it will reduce headcounts by 10%, and reduce annual operating costs by USD 1.4 billion – over the next three years.

Valuation Is reasonable, but could be more attractive

The planned financial Q1 results on the 28th of February 2023 will provide investors with valuable insight on how business fared during the critical November-January period. It is a fair expectation that revenues and profit margins will remain under pressure, in line with the declining and increasingly competitive PC market. This would continue the trend of deflation of the COVID lockdown boom in homeworking that gave a boost to purchases of personal computing and printing equipment. But also the combo hit over the past year of the Ukraine war, the China lockdowns and the inflation spiral will all certainly have a direct hit on business.

All these negative factors are being priced in by investors, which resulted in the decline of the share price by 30% over the past year, and in the current low-ball valuation of 9.8 times P/E and 6.5 times market cap to operating cash flow. Dell is trading at 26 times P/E, although Lenovo is trading at 6 times.

Aggressive shareholder returns strengthen the valuation metrics. USD 5.3 billion have been paid out in 2022 on share buybacks and dividends - a whopping 20% of market cap. This is a similar proportion to share buybacks and dividends in the previous year. This is one of the main reasons Berkshire Hathaway would have acquired its stake, as Warren Buffett has always been a strong supporter of share buybacks to boost investor returns. The company has managed to keep its free cash flow generation at elevated levels – close to USD 4 billion in each of the past two years, despite operating cash flow decreasing significantly from USD 6.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.4 billion in 2022. The company expects free cash flow to decline to USD 3-3.5 billion in the 2023 financial year, which is a reason why investors might be better off waiting for better entry points if they wish to enter or add to their positions.

HP is at a crossroads; it can maintain its investment pitch as a utility technology company, with relative stable and consistent returns to shareholders. But to achieve that, it has to continue keeping apace of the fast changing consumer demand for PCs and printers. HP has to keep cost measures tight, while ensuring it grasps whatever opportunities for growth in the dormant PC and printers industries. If it manages to do that, it will remain an interesting technology utility investment for more years to come – but at a the right price.