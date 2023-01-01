hxdbzxy

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw its stock price plummet on Thursday after the real estate investment trust reported fourth-quarter results that revealed MPW did not fully cover its dividend with funds from operations due to operator issues.

Having said that, Medical Properties Trust's fourth-quarter AFFO-based dividend pay-out ratio was 85%, and I believe investors are overreacting to the trust's short-term FFO shortfall.

I previously stated that the dividend of the trust is moderately safe. Based on adjusted funds from operations, the stock is relatively cheap, and the trust recently announced the payment of its regular $0.29 per share per quarter dividend. I'm going to buy the drop.

Portfolio Composition And International Exposure

At the end of the fourth quarter, Medical Properties Trust's portfolio included 444 healthcare facilities, the majority of which were General Acute Care Hospitals and Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities. General Acute Care Hospitals is Medical Properties Trust's most profitable asset, accounting for 75.2% of the trust's rent in 4Q-22.

Behavioral Health Facilities, long-term Acute Care Hospitals, and free-standing emergency rooms are examples of real estate assets. All real estate assets combined, Medical Properties Trust owned assets worth $19.7 billion at the end of 2022, generating a total revenue of $380.5 million in the fourth quarter.

Total Assets And Revenue By Asset Type (Medical Properties Trust)

Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT with a U.S. anchor, but it has significant asset and revenue exposure to European markets, which reduces the trust's reliance on the U.S. healthcare market.

In the fourth quarter, the U.S. market contributed 71% of revenues to the real estate investment trust, while other markets in Western Europe and Australia, particularly the United Kingdom (20%), contributed 29% of revenues.

Assets By Geography (Medical Properties Trust)

Healthcare spending, which is increasing both per capita and aggregately, is the primary long-term driver of Medical Properties Trust's FFO growth. National healthcare expenditures are on a multi-decade upward trend, and healthcare real estate investment trusts like MPW are poised to benefit from such long-term trends.

US National Health Expenditures (Medical Properties Trust)

Despite the company's struggles with operators failing to make scheduled payments, Medical Properties Trust produced $1.42 per share in AFFO in 2022, a 4% increase YoY.

In the fourth quarter, for example, Medical Properties Trust recognized a $171 million impairment related to a portfolio of properties leased to Prospect Medical Holdings and wrote off $112 million in unpaid rent. These losses were the primary reason for a decrease in Medical Properties Trust's funds from operations in 4Q-22.

Dividend Coverage Based On AFFO Remained Robust

In 4Q-22, Medical Properties Trust earned $0.21 per share in funds from operations, which was 28% less than the quarterly running dividend of $0.29 per share.

Having said that, the real estate investment trust declared its most recent dividend payment of $0.29 per share just last week, implying that the trust does not intend to change its dividend payout in the near future.

Importantly, Medical Properties Trust's AFFO pay-out ratio was 85% in the fourth quarter and 82% in the previous twelve months, indicating that the healthcare REIT will continue to cover its dividend commitments to shareholders even as it works through tenant issues.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Medical Properties Trust Is A Bargain Again

Following yesterday's 8% drop in the stock price of MPW, I increased my position because I believe the dividend is and will continue to be covered by adjusted funds from operations.

In 2023, Medical Properties Trust could earn $1.40-1.50 per share in adjusted funds from operations, implying that the trust's AFFO could either flatline or slightly decline (I made this assumption to err on the side of conservatism).

This assumption translates into a 2023E AFFO multiple of 7.7x at a stock price of $11.14. I believe the valuation reflects a very high margin of safety, and I gladly accepted the market's lower offer yesterday.

In my opinion, MPW's valuation multiple could eventually reset to 10x AFFO (assuming no tenant issues and solid dividend coverage), giving the trust a fair value price target of $14-15, implying a 26-35% upside.

Why MPW Could See A Lower Valuation

Medical Properties Trust's main concern is dividend coverage. If more tenants experience financial difficulties and fail to make rental payments to the real estate investment trust, Medical Properties Trust may be forced to reduce its dividend payout.

But a lot of things would have to go wrong for MPW to get to this point, especially since the dividend pay-out ratio of 82% provides a buffer against rental shortfalls.

My Conclusion

I'm buying the panic because I believe that dividend-paying investors are overreacting to the prospect of a dividend cut.

Medical Properties Trust declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share a week ago, but did not use the opportunity of the earnings release to announce a change in its dividend policy. This strongly suggests that management is not looking to change its dividend policy in the short term.

Finally, I believe the AFFO multiple of 7.7x accurately reflects the trust's tenant issue with Prospect Medical. Even though I don't expect a full recovery in the near term, I believe MPW is worth 10x AFFO, or $14-15 per share.