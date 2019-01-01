andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since my last coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in June, the company’s share price has fallen over 28% and is now trading near its 52-week low. While I certainly do not think ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) target price of $1,500 is viable, the company does look pretty de-risked right now.

The hype for Zoom has died down but its products are still used by some of the largest companies in the world. The company changed its strategy and shifted its focus to enterprise, which should drive growth and improve retention rates. Despite tough headwinds, it is still growing revenue and continues to be very profitable.

The current valuation is attractive with multiples extremely compressed. A lot of pessimism is likely priced in already and should offer some downside protection. If the shift to enterprise customers is successful and growth reaccelerates, there should be meaningful potential upsides. Therefore I rate the company as a buy.

The Shift To Enterprise

The pandemic is behind us but hybrid work is likely to stay, as it is much more flexible and cost-effective for both employers and employees. According to Fortune Business Insights, the TAM for video conferencing (total addressable market) is expected to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 11.3% from 2022 to 2029. This also does not include market opportunities in areas like contact centers. The company itself estimates its TAM to grow from $34 billion in 2019 to $125 billion in 2026. This should provide more than enough room for growth despite facing competition from others such as Teams (MSFT). Not to mention the market has slowly consolidated into a duopoly or oligopoly structure, which should strengthen Zoom’s position.

The company has been changing its strategy and is now shifting its focus to enterprise customers. Its current clients include blue chip companies such as Walmart (WMT), ServiceNow (NOW), The New York Times (NYT), and more. I like the change and I believe this can improve their financial performance. The contract with enterprise customers is usually much longer which can improve revenue stability and visibility. Besides, large enterprises are also less likely to change vendors due to inconvenience and complexity, which should improve retention rates. For instance, the churn rate improved by 60 basis points from 3.7% to 3.1% in the latest quarter. They also tend to adopt more products over time in order to reduce the number of vendors needed, which increases the company’s wallet of shares.

It is also expanding its presence in other more specialized industries such as healthcare and education. According to Zoom, 9 of the top 10 US hospital and 46 of the top 50 universities currently uses the company’s services. The strategy is seeing strong success. Despite facing tough macro headwinds, enterprise revenue still grew 20% YoY (year over year) in Q3, and now accounts for 56% of total revenue. The number of enterprise customers also increased by 14% to 209,300. I believe the shift will continue to be the main growth driver in the near term.

Q4 Earnings Preview

Zoom is releasing its fourth-quarter earnings result on Monday after the market closes. EPS and revenue are expected to be $0.82 and $1.1 billion, or revenue growth of 2.73%. I think investors’ main focus should be on enterprise customer metrics. Revenue growth is not as important as online revenue should drag down overall growth. The EPS is also expected to be weak as the company continues to increase its spending on S&M (sales and marketing) and R&D (research and development). I’m not too concerned about the increase as the company is still very profitable and has over $5 billion in cash, therefore growth should be prioritized.

The momentum of the enterprise segment is what matters the most currently. This includes enterprise revenue, customer count, and the net dollar expansion rate. I expect double digits revenue growth for the segment driven by modest growth in customer count and increased spending (higher net dollar retention). The guidance is also key as the company will provide its outlook for FY24. I hope it can guide revenue growth to be mid-single digits or above, which would indicate an acceleration from the current fiscal year. EPS guide is less important as investments will likely increase operating expenses and weigh on the bottom line.

Investors Takeaway

I think Zoom’s current valuation is very compelling. It is trading at an fwd EV/EBITDA ratio of just 11x, which is extremely cheap for a SaaS company with mid-single digits growth and strong profitability. Not to mention the opportunity in the enterprise space, which could potentially reaccelerate growth and offer meaningful upside. Downside risks should be limited unless the macro economy deteriorates substantially. Even if it does happen, it should still show better strength compared to other software companies. I like the company’s risk-to-reward ratio here and I rate it as a buy.