Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 5:46 AM ETVital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.73K Followers

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 22, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ron Hagood - VP, IR

Jason Pigott - President and CEO

Bryan Lemmerman - SVP and CFO

Katie Hill - VP, Operations

Kyle Coldiron - VP, Development & Production

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Gregg Brody - Bank of America

Nicholas Pope - Seaport Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Vital Energy, Inc.’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Mandeep, and I will be your operator for today. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Ron Hagood, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may proceed, sir.

Ron Hagood

Thank you, and good morning. Joining me today are Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Lemmerman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Katie Hill, Vice President, Operations; as well as additional members of our management team.

During today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements, including those describing our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts and assumptions, are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control.

In addition, we will be making reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the press release and presentation we issued yesterday, detailing our financial and operating results for fourth quarter 2022. The press release and presentation can be accessed on our website at www.vitalenergy.com.

I’ll now turn the call over to Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Jason Pigott

Thanks, Ron, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.