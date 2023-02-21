maybefalse

The financial media perceived Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) recent earnings release negatively, as the selloff in Chinese equities continued. However, as we presented in our previous update, we believe the pullback is an opportunity for some astute profit-taking to shake out recent late buyers who went into FOMO mode in January.

Does the pullback make sense? Of course, it does. BABA's bearish sentiments reached a peak in late October 2022 as Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidated his power with his third Presidential term. Over the next three months, BABA recovered nearly 110% as investors bet on China's economic recovery in 2023, putting aside their reservations about Xi Jinping.

After such a dramatic comeback for BABA and its Chinese peers, a steep pullback shouldn't be surprising, right? Accordingly, BABA declined further as it reported its FQ3'23 earnings release on February 23, resulting in a more than 25% pullback.

What's going on? Didn't Alibaba report a better-than-expected earnings release, with revenue and adjusted EBITA coming ahead of Wall Street's estimates?

Alibaba demonstrated the inherent operating leverage in its model, as it posted adjusted EBITA growth of 16% YoY on the back of revenue growth of 2.1% YoY.

Management also showcased its stock-picking prowess as it repurchased about $3.3B worth of shares in FQ3, predicated on an average cost of $72.70. With about $21.3B remaining under its current authorization, Alibaba is well-placed to consummate its program fully through 2025, with a net cash position of $55B.

Alibaba generated nearly $12B in free cash flow (FCF) for FQ3, highlighting that it's in a pole position to capture core growth opportunities identified by management: consumption, cloud, and globalization."

We highlighted previously that CEO Daniel Zheng has been focusing on the growth opportunities in cloud computing (in China and globally) as commerce growth in China slowed.

Zheng stressed the criticality of its cloud segment at Alibaba's earnings call, accentuating that future growth could be driven by its opportunities in the cloud. Zheng articulated:

We see the development of [the cloud] industry, not only in China but worldwide as an absolutely historic opportunity. And this is an opportunity of extreme strategic importance to Alibaba. So I'm extremely excited to take up the helm and be personally in charge of Alibaba Cloud at this important juncture. This is something I'm extremely passionate about, and we absolutely must not fail to seize and capitalize on this crucially important historic opportunity. We have an excellent foundation in Alibaba Cloud today, thanks to the hard work of the previous president of that business unit over the past 10 years or so. (Alibaba FQ3'23 earnings call)

Zhang highlighted that Alibaba Cloud is the #1 cloud computing leader in China. However, the global cloud computing market is still dominated by the leading US hyperscalers. Accordingly, Amazon Web Services or AWS (AMZN), Microsoft Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG) accounted for 65% of customer cloud spending in CQ4'22. Moreover, Google Cloud is still unprofitable as it attempts to catch up with the leading duo.

Alibaba Cloud reported revenue growth of 3% in FQ3'23, with an adjusted EBITA margin of 2%, an improvement over last year's -1%. However, given its China exposure, Alibaba Cloud's growth for the quarter was much slower than the US hyperscalers, suggesting that reconfiguring it for rapid growth will likely be Zhang's most significant challenge.

Hence, we believe Zhang's emphasis and leadership in Alibaba Cloud will demonstrate whether it could help to drive a valuation re-rating in BABA, as the growth recovery in its China commerce business could be hampered by more intense competition from its arch-rivals.

AWS accounts for 55% of AMZN's sum-of-the-parts or SOTP valuation, according to Trefis' framework. Given its cloud leadership and strong profitability, AMZN could command much higher multiples.

However, BABA's cloud segment accounted for just under 6% of its SOTP framework, with China commerce accounting for nearly 50% of its valuation. Hence, we believe it makes sense that Zhang is relying on its leadership in Alibaba Cloud to chart another significant and profitable growth vector that could lift BABA's valuation from the current levels.

As such, investors are urged to watch its progress and whether it can compete more effectively against its US peers, despite worsening geopolitical tensions.

BABA price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, BABA has pulled back more than 25% after forming its January highs.

With its momentum reaching oversold levels and a likely support zone highlighted above, we expect a near-term consolidation to follow.

With its NTM EBITDA multiple of 7.3x dropping below the two standard deviation zone under its 10Y average, we believe the post-earnings selloff has given investors another attractive opportunity to buy more.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.