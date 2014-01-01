Installed Building Products: Good Example Of Financial Stability And Growth

Yash Agrawal profile picture
Yash Agrawal
12 Followers

Summary

  • Installed Building Products has shown top-line and bottom-line growth for the last 8 years.
  • The company added over $100 MM from 10 acquisitions in 2022 and has similar plans for coming years.
  • I would rate IBP stock as Buy.

Worker Caulking Window Header

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

Since its introduction to the secondary markets, Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has been experiencing an upward trend. The company's net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net income have all grown at impressive compound annual growth rates of

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuation Techniques

Intrinsic Valuation (Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Yash Agrawal profile picture
Yash Agrawal
12 Followers
I have joined Sungarden Investment Publishing as an Investment Research Intern in the Spring of 2023. I completed my undergraduate in 2016 and was an entrepreneur for over 4 years . Afterwards, I started  Master’s in Finance degree with Stevens Institute of Technology in Fall 2021 and have a cumulative GPA of 3.97. I now aspires to become a leading Financial Analyst. Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.