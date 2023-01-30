Iuliia Zavalishina

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) has just delivered another strong quarter of results, finishing its first public year on a solid note. Although the young business is unprofitable, it has provided a 21% quarterly CAGR over the last financial year and consistently increased adjusted EBITDA.

2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth (Investor presentation)

PET beat EPS expectations by $0.25 to reach $0.07 and exceeded revenue expectations by $3.24 million to reach $17 million for Q4 2022. While the business fundamentals are strengthening, PET started its public journey with a SPAC, hugely overvaluing the enterprise at $350 million. Today's enterprise value is $83.45 million, with total annual revenue for FY 2022 at $54.87 million and a revenue forecast for FY 2023 of around $76 million. The stock price dropped 66.06% over the last six months.

Six month stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

Early public investors suffered, as with many SPAC deals, and the stock lost its initial appeal. However, PET shows strength through its diverse revenue streams, increasing the value per user, growing cash flow, and strong balance sheet. The company is making strategic acquisitions and rapidly growing its user base by making itself the go-to location for every pet need, benefiting from a recurring revenue model and transaction commissions. Therefore, investors may want to take a long-term bullish stance on this stock.

Growth Catalysts

PET is a subscription-based mobile pet service marketplace growing through an increased number of users, acquisitions, expansions into fast-growing markets within the pet industry, and a rising number of premium paying users. The incentive for premium subscribers is a 10% discount on all services, VIP customer support and unlimited 24x7 expert pet advice. Over the last year, it has broadened its offerings into wellness and pet food & treats via acquisitions. PET's most recent acquisition of Dog Food Advisor will increase revenue by $3 million and adjust EBITDA by $1.5 million in 2023. Below is an overview of what the food and treat company will add to PET.

Dog food & treat company acquisition (Investor presentation)

The image below shows the diverse range of services and the TAM these divisions bring to PET's revenue generation potential.

Growing and diversifying TAM (Investor presentation )

The company has a few tailwinds that are providing growth momentum. As of 2022, 70% of US households own a pet. An increasing number of workers are returning to the office and therefore requiring caretaking services for their pets while they are away. Another reason is the White House's planned decision to terminate the Covid-19 induced emergency declaration. Furthermore, we see a continued trend in the humanization of pets driven by Gen Z and millennials. Due to favourable tailwinds and business momentum, the management team have revised their 2023 revenue forecast by 7% to $76 million.

Revised revenue forecast 2023 (investor presentation)

Financial overview

Q4 2022 results and full year 2022 are in the bag and have massively surpassed expectations. Fundamentals are improving, although the company is not yet profitable and is not expected to reach profitability within the following year. The wellness services have grown from 45% of total revenue in Q4 2021 to 66% in Q4 2022.

Financial overview (Investor presentation 2023)

The company recorded Q4 2022 revenue of $17 million, an increase of 110% YoY, due to the acquisition rather than organic growth. The full-year revenue increased by 173% to $54.9 million. PET increased its participant numbers to over 434,000, and its paid prescription penetration was 54% for Q4. For new users in specific US markets, the company is testing an increased price of $14.99 per user from the original $9.99. The average price that Pet Caregivers are paying to join the platform has increased from $29.95 at the start of the year to around $53.30 in Q4 2022.

PET's balance sheet had $39 million in cash and cash equivalents; debt was $26.98 million. This gives us a high total debt-to-equity ratio of 278.64%. However, looking at the liquidity, we can see a sufficiently high current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. PET has a positive levered free cash flow of $13.70 million which is good to see, especially for a young company still growing and investing in the business.

Risks

PET is still a young loss-making consumer discretionary company in a highly competitive industry operating within the current downward trending economy. It is challenging to predict so early on whether the business will achieve profitability. The company has already significantly fluctuated in operating performance in its short lifespan. The firm has grown through acquisitions rather than organically, which brings in many pre and post-costs, especially if the company does not successfully integrate the business, it may harm rather than benefit performance.

Final thoughts

Although PET only has a short performance history, making it difficult to predict future performances, this year, the business has shown trending user numbers upward, has achieved its premium user penetration target of 50%, it has acquired two strategic companies growing its TAM in pet wellness and pet food sectors. Although young companies are risky to bet on, the business is improving its top line and adjusted EBITDA, showing TTM positive free cash flow and has positively revised revenue for FY 2023. PET has delivered a robust set of financial results in its first year of going public, the business is growing while maintaining healthy operational margins, and capital is being allocated to increase the value of the business through strategic acquisitions in fast-growing areas within the pet industry. Investors may want to take a bullish stance on this pet company.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.