Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Weakness in oil prices have derailed the bullish thesis for OFS companies since early December. We'd have been better off sitting on the side lines and snapping peas into a bucket. Small cap OFS companies have been particularly beset by this downdraft, as we have seen the bigger companies, Halliburton, (HAL) and Schlumberger, (SLB) reach new highs in the same time. I have discussed the reasons for this disparity pricing in prior articles, so I won't comment further in that vein.

Price chart for PUMP (Seeking Alpha)

A warm winter-globally, inventory builds, SPR releases-now renewed to the tune of 26 mm barrels, and back and forth growth fears for the economy have all conspired to degrade stock prices. Not to mention the reflation in the tech sector since the turn of the year... all that money has to go somewhere, right? Tesla, (TSLA) up 100%, Facebook, (META) up 105%, for example.

My expectation is that ProPetro Holdings, (NYSE:PUMP), absent some dramatic inflection point, is going to continue trading in its current range until the futures trend shifts more strongly toward backwardation and of course, these crazy inventory builds abate. It will come, but it could be a grind-out as opposed to a flash forward.

The analyst community anticipated that PUMP would report $0.31 per share when it released earnings on Feb, 21st. The actual EPS for the quarter came to $0.29, suggesting that price increases haven't kept off with cost inflation so far. Price targets ranged from $12-19 per share with a median of $14. Estimates for Q-1 are substantially higher at $0.46 per share, and rising MoM from $0.40. That's headed in the right direction. Let's look a little deeper and see what we can determine.

The backdrop for second tier OFS companies

Largely recapitalized-with an average equipment age of less than 20-years, debt paid down and cash on the books, companies like PUMP are much, much better off than a year ago. That said, they still can't get any respect thanks to the crash in gas prices and the decline in WTI. It has something to with their singular focus on North America, as opposed to the international revenues the Big Colors report.

It is probably worth noting that while $75 WTI isn't what we'd like to see, it is a dramatic improvement from a couple of years ago. It should also be noted that $75 WTI is a historically high price. Companies that drill are doing quite well. Price realizations for the quarter will be in the low $80's for most of them, but they are swimming in cash. Devon Energy, (DVN) for example reported $1.9 bn in OCF and $1.1 bn in Free Cash for the quarter, and rained cash on shareholders. (I'll be sitting by my mailbox on 3-31, I'll tell ya.)

With the exception of gas drilling, which is going to see some declines due to low prices, oil drilling is going full steam ahead in 2023. As we have discussed in recent articles, the macro environment in North America favors frackers right now. With longer laterals and huge treatments per foot-2,500 pumping companies are running flat out, with equipment rentals and stage charges that are pumping up cash flow to record levels. 2023 is going to be a good year for OFS companies in general, and for PUMP in particular.

The thesis for ProPetro

In the Daily Drilling Report we often discuss what is happening in the shale patch, in terms of production. To summarize quickly, Tier I rock is getting rarer, and new well production is off several hundred BOPD over the last couple of years. Output has been maintained with longer laterals with huge stimulation treatments, and DUC withdrawals. There is an end point coming to the utility of drilling further though, and as the DUCs age out we will bend the curve on total shale production. With the exception of the Permian, all shale basins are flat or slightly down. PUMP echos this point in the slide below and notes they are a Permian pure play.

PUMP Chart on Permian Productivity (PUMP)

Sam Sledge, CEO of PUMP commented in the Q-4 call:

Being 100% located in the Permian with customers that have large drilling programs and full calendars does insulate us from some of the risk that our peers working in gas-focused basins may face.

PUMP has also taken steps to flesh out their PSO-product/service offering, with the acquisition of Silvertip Services. With Silvertips wireline and pump down service in their portfolio they now have complete package for changing the well over from drilling to completion. The sequence looks generally something like this, but can vary some well to well:

TD the well

Run and cement casing. (PUMP can supply the cementing service)

Rig up wireline-WL, and RIH to first stage, perforate and POOH with WL.

Pump first stage sand treatment, set plug, RIH w WL and perforate next stage.

Repeat until the entire interval is treated.

Rig up WL or Coil to release, Pump down-dissolve, or drill-out (third party Coil) plugs.

Begin well flowback operations.

PUMP has been recapitalizing its fleet to command higher pricing. Sam Sledge, CEO comments in that regard:

We expect that ProPetro will have at least seven Tier IV DGB fleets and four electric fleets by the end of 2023, making approximately two thirds of our frac offering natural gas capable. These recent actions significantly advanced our strategy to industrialize our business, and we are confident that we are well-positioned to execute on the many value-enhancing opportunities ahead in 2023 and beyond.

There you have it. A trifecta. In basin focus on the sole shale play increasing production, a fuller suite of services, and pumping technology that will meet customer ESG goals.

Q-4, 2022 and 2023 guidance

Revenues grew to $349 mm from $333 in the prior quarter with the added revenue coming from price increases and contribution from Silvertip. Cash of $89 and an available balance on their ABL left liquidity at $155 mm. EBITDA for the quarter of $84 mm was down slightly from $90 mm in the third quarter. Seasonal slowdown was the explanation for this decrease.

Guidance for the year reflects full fleet utilization for the year at 14.5 to 15 fleets. (source)

A potential catalyst

Efleets have fewer moving parts than diesel. As the ratio of efleets increases maintenance costs should decline. David Schlorlemer, CFO comments on the maintenance capex expectations as efleets join the mix:

Particularly, as the age of our fleet is well over 50% of it less than two years old. So, as we begin to weave-in the electric fleets, we are going to be -- we are not going to be doing the type of maintenance that you would expect in an internal combustion engine that we had in the past. So, we expect to see between 30% and 40% improvement in not only the capital but also the maintenance cost associated with those assets.

Right off the bat I see $40-50 mm per of capex that can be avoided, which is not an inconsiderable sum for a company generating ~$375 mm in EBITDA on TTM basis.

Risks

The big risk is the amount of oil we are swimming in now. If OPEC+ doesn't take some action to reduce supplies, and the China story falters, PUMP could continue to be dead money or lose value.

EIA WPSR (EIA)

Your takeaway

Looking ahead, PUMP is on track to generate $400-450 mm of EBITDA in 2023. That's about 2.5X EV/EBITDA. For reference, pure play fracker, Liberty Energy, (LBRT) is trading at 2.58X EV/EBITDA, so PUMP is on par with the leader in the space.

When sentiment shifts for oil (there's no expectation that sentiment shifts for gas anytime soon), PUMP could be a double. It's hard to say when that will occur, but when we see real demand overtake available supplies, it could happen fast.

PUMP was having a tough day when I wrote this article although things seem to be picking up a hair, as it closed up slightly. New sanctions on Russia seem to be boosting WTI a little higher, and gas prices have rebounded nearly 25% in the last week. What goes down will rise again.

I think PUMP presents a compelling picture for growth and perhaps even shareholder returns in the near future. The subject came up in the call and Sam Sledge, CEO addressed it thusly:

I would say that our capital allocation focus is beginning to pivot somewhat away from the equipment transition story and towards the shareholder returns and strategic transactions territory.

Risk tolerant investors looking for growth should consider if PUMP fits into their portfolio at current levels.