Amid all of the hype around AI and computer-generated content, it is once again time to look to the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Letter to Shareholders to get Warren Buffett’s personal take on the economic climate.

I will once more highlight three of the top takeaways from this year’s letter. It’s an annual tradition that never gets old.

For reference, you can review my coverage of prior years here: 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Key Takeaway No. 1: A few good decisions is enough

Buffett opened the letter by describing the approach he and business partner Charlie Munger have taken to managing BRK over the past 58 years. Interestingly, he called out the fact that the majority of his investment decisions have actually been mediocre.

The truly spectacular long-term performance has been the result of around a dozen great calls. Over the span of his time at the company, this has effectively come down to one good decision every five years.

The two examples he provided were Coca-Cola (KO) and American Express (AXP), companies whose stock he completed purchasing in 1994 and 1995, respectively. In both cases, he spent ~$1.3 billion for the shares.

With KO, annual dividends have grown from $75M annually to $704M. AXP’s dividends have expanded from $41M to $302M.

Aside from the passive dividend income, BRK's KO investment is valued at $25B, with AXP coming in at $22B.

Data by YCharts

The lesson for investors is that you can actually be wrong many times with investing, so long as you make a few good decisions. The other necessary ingredient is to be patient and invest for the long run.

As Buffett said:

The weeds wither away in significance as the flowers bloom. Over time, it takes just a few winners to work wonders. - Page 5

If Buffett had jumped in and out of these investments over the years, his returns would have been eaten into by taxes. Likewise, he may have missed out on big upward moves in the stocks and also been on the sidelines over dividend payment periods.

Take your time with stock-buying decisions, only sell under exceptional circumstances, and let the companies do the heavy lifting as it comes to generating your returns.

Be an owner, not a speculator.

Key Takeaway No. 2: Stock buybacks remain on the table

It’s always a priority with BRK’s quarterly and annual releases to see how Buffett and company have been investing their huge cash stockpile. While Buffett doesn’t always tip his hand as to his general investing sentiment, following the money tells the story.

In Q4, the company deployed ~$2.6B to repurchase BRK shares, more than double the amount spent in Q3. This brings the full-year total of repurchases to ~$7.9B. This 2022 stock buyback activity represents 1.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Buffett spent a fair amount of time in the Letter articulating the benefits of stock buybacks, so long as the purchases are made at the right prices:

The math isn’t complicated: When the share count goes down, your interest in our many businesses goes up. Every small bit helps if repurchases are made at value-accretive prices. Just as surely, when a company overpays for repurchases, the continuing shareholders lose. At such times, gains flow only to the selling shareholders and to the friendly, but expensive, investment banker who recommended the foolish purchases. - Page 6

BRK’s share price has been elevated since the start of the year, in comparison to Q4 2022:

Data by YCharts

As such, we may be likely to see a slower pace of buybacks in Q1 2023. Of course, this is always also a factor of weighing other opportunities.

Key Takeaway No. 3: Munger is still going strong

While Buffett always has complimentary things to say about Munger, he spent an unusually long time—around a full page—paying an homage to his long-time partner and dear friend.

Buffett highlighted a number of quotes from Munger, two of which I will share here:

The world is full of foolish gamblers, and they will not do as well as the patient investor. ... Warren and I don’t focus on the froth of the market. We seek out good long-term investments and stubbornly hold them for a long time. - Pages 9–10

The theme of this year’s Letter overall was to remain a long-term investor, not being shaken by short-term noise. Again, this is exactly how BRK has extracted so much value from its investments in KO, AXP, and many others.

On the note of this year’s Letter extolling Munger’s value, one thing that stood out to me is that for the first time in years, Buffett did not mention Ajit Jain (head of insurance operations) or Greg Abel (head of non-insurance operations). I believe this was deliberate in that Buffett wanted to emphasize that he and Munger do indeed plan to persist in their current capacities and remain capable of doing so.

Having said that, I had been looking forward to hearing more about his personal take on their operations through the year.

Final Thoughts

This year’s Letter again provided investors with plenty of historical and present-day information about BRK’s fortunes. Buffett used this opportunity to tout the advantages of living in the USA and shone a light on the “American Tailwind”. As hugely important as BRK has become in the American business world, he noted that its success also depended on the success of this nation.

The Letter didn’t cover the hot topics of AI or inflation—directly, at least. Instead, Buffett articulated the benefits of simple investing: make a few good decisions and stick by them over the years to come.

I remain encouraged that Buffett and Munger remain fully invested in their futures with BRK. The company continues to be in exceptional hands.

Thank you for reading.

Full Disclosure: Long BRK.B, KO