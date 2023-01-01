Oleh Stefaniak/iStock via Getty Images

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is a leading global supplier of photomasks for the IC and FPD markets. Back in January of last year, I wrote a Seeking Alpha BUY rated article on PLAB and suggested the stock could rise to $25 for a ~35% gain. That is exactly what happened (see chart below). However, as you can also see, the stock suffered a serious correction last August and has been unable to regain much of the drop. While I continue to be bullish on the long-term outlook for growth in the global photomask market, today I am downgrading PLAB to a HOLD given its China centric growth strategy, coupled with the potential of high-tech sanctions on that country that could actually impact PLAB, along with a strong foreign currency headwind.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis in PLAB was, and still is, rather straight-forward. The company makes critical photomasks for the semiconductor sector that is poised for long-term growth driven by a number of relatively low-tech technology sub-sectors that are right up PLAB's alley. These include smart cards, LED drivers, automotive components, image sensors, IoT, and other relatively low-performance applications. These type chips are typically in the 65 to 45 nanometer range. These ICs are not considered to be "high-end" by any stretch of the imagination - which is why I previously thought PLAB would not come under pressure from any potential high-tech sanctions on China and would continue to grow at a relatively impressive clip.

What Changed

And PLAB did demonstrate relatively strong yoy growth last year. However, Q1 FY23 was relatively weak and future expectations have been tamped down as well:

As you can see, PLAB had been on a nice growth trajectory, but FY23 revenue is expected to grow only 5.2% yoy, while Q2 FY23 earnings expectations of $0.44/share would actually be below the $0.49/share delivered in Q2 of last year.

The Q1 FY23 earnings report was released last week. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 met expectations, while revenue of $211.1 million (+11.2% yoy) was $10.1 million beat. GAAP EPS of $0.20/share was down from $0.38 in the year earlier period, and down significantly from the $0.60/share in the previous quarter.

The IC photomask Segment grew revenue +0.2% qoq and +21% yoy.

The FPD photomask Segment grew revenue +0.8% qoq but - 9% yoy.

China revenue was - 10% qoq but +18% yoy.

Overall, not too bad. However, Q2 forward guidance was disappointing:

The midpoint of revenue guidance ($210 million) came in shy of the consensus ($214.00).

The midpoint of net income attributable to Photronics ($0.43/share) was also lower than the consensus ($0.47/share).

Shares actually ended up for the week, but going forward there are some headwinds. Investors can clearly see one significant headwind from a slide in the company's Q1 Presentation:

As can be seen, on a GAAP basis foreign exchange unrealized gain/losses equated to a $25 million headwind as compared to Q4 (i.e., considerably above 10% of quarterly revenue). As most of you know, hot inflation data in the U.S. last week caused a sharp rally in the U.S. Dollar index meaning this FX headwind is likely to further dampen expectations for PLAB going forward:

In addition, commentary on the Q1 conference call was a bit worrisome. My previous opinion on potential high-tech sanctions on China was that PLAB's relatively low-tech photomasks would not be materially impacted because they were, generally, not considered to be highly strategic in nature. However, this comment by PLAB CEO Frank Lee caught my attention:

... I would like to offer a few comments on the continued evolution of export control laws. Japan and the Netherlands have recently agreed to tighten restrictions on the export of chip manufacturing technology to China. This may create additional risk for us as we rely on some Japanese firms for material, tools and services necessary to manufacture photomasks.

That being the case, I must acknowledge the fact that my previous take on this issue may have been naive at best, and off-base at worst. The bottom line is that the combination of FX and potential sanctions headwinds, along with the relatively soft Q2 guidance, have - in my opinion - materially changed the risk/reward opportunity with PLAB. When you add in the China/Russia "special relationship" given Putin's war in Ukraine (why China would risk its crucial international economic relationships - and sanctions by the West - to support Putin's violation of international law is beyond my comprehension), and the high uncertainty the company mentioned on the conference call multiple times, I am changing my rating on PLAB from BUY to HOLD.

Risks

However, it could be argued that my original investment thesis - that PLAB was considerably undervalued given its growth potential - is still intact. I say that because PLAB currently trades with a TTM P/E of only 9.9x, and a forward P/E of only 9.7x, both of which are a significant discount (~50%, give or take) of the broad market as defined by the S&P500.

PLAB also ended Q1 with a very strong balance sheet: debt was only $34 million while cash and cash-equivalents were $374 million, or a net cash position of $340 million. That equates to a cash position of $5.53/share based on the 61.47 million average fully-diluted shares outstanding during the quarter.

Summary & Conclusion

While I am still bullish on the long-term growth of the global photomask market, FX headwind and uncertainties related to China have changed my opinion on Photronics' near- to mid-term prospects. At this point, and given relatively muted consensus expectations for PLAB this year, I am changing my rating from BUY to HOLD. Had the company not had such a strong cash position ($5.53/share), I would have gone all the way to an outright sell.

I'll end with a 3-year total returns chart of PLAB versus the semiconductor sector as represented by the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and suggest that investors stay in SMH - or the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) ETF for those that are worried about SMH's large stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - instead: