Largest Market Topping Signal Since August As Fed Considers 50 Bps Rate Hike

Summary

  • February 21st triggered the first negative market signal in 2023 and the largest negative signal since August 2022.
  • The last time the Momentum Gauges® turned negative from the highest peak positive levels since August, the S&P 500 declined -16.2% over the next 10 weeks.
  • February averages the 2nd worst month of the year since 1927 and the second half of the month averages worse than the first half.
  • Our early negative signal alerted on February 3rd and bear funds in the Active ETF portfolio have gained FNGD +19.9%, YANG +24.2%, DRV +19.3% and SQQQ +16.1%.
  • Market indices and stock giants MSFT and AAPL are all testing key support levels in technical breakdown conditions.
Waving grizzly bear

wanderluster/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

February 3rd marked an early negative Momentum Gauge® signal with an official negative signal on February 21st. This article builds on prior signal event articles with more explanations on how to benefit from one

S&P 500 corporate buybacks

Yardeni.com

SPY chart analysis and Momentum Gauge topping signals

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

Daily Momentum Gauges

app.VMBreakouts.com

Momentum Gauge daily signal for February

app.VMBreakouts.com

Image Retail Trader optimism

Bloomberg

SPY intraday technical chart

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

ETF fund flows in the most recent week

ETF.com

Fed Balance sheet for 2023

VMBreakouts.com

Sector Momentum Gauges

app.VMBreakouts.com

SPY weekly chart

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

MSFT technical chart

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

AAPL technical chart

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

DJIA technical chart

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

Momentum Gauge ETF returns

VMBreakouts.com

Active ETF trading VMBreakouts.com

VMBreakouts.com

UUP US Dollar index chart

VMBreakouts.com FinViz.com

Topping Signals

VMBreakouts.com

S&P 500 returns 6 month periods

LPL Research



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

