Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of February.

Market Action

Preferreds had a decent week with a roughly flat overall return - a good result in a period or higher Treasury yields. Mortgage REIT and Consumer sectors outperformed.

Year-to-date, all sectors are up. The typically lower-beta CEF and Utility preferreds have not rallied as much while higher-beta sectors with convertible preferreds like Telecom and Consumer sectors have outperformed.

Despite the recent bump in Treasury yields, preferreds yields have not budged very much.

Another way to look at it is to show that preferreds spreads have narrowed significantly, making the sector less of a slam dunk these days.

Market Themes

A subscriber had a sensible question of whether the floating-rate mREIT preferred like NLY.PF will be redeemed, putting an end to a decent-quality ~10% yield party for investors.

Intuitively, a redemption of this preferred makes a ton of sense for Annaly. First, the yield curve is the most inverted in 40 years which makes floating-rate interest rates unusually expensive relative to term rates for issuers of debt and preferreds.

Two, the yield on the preferreds are above the yields on the Agency MBS the company primarily holds in its portfolio making the overall carry negative. NLY average yield on interest earning assets was 3.82% in December - well below the ~10% yield it is paying on NLY.PF.

Three, mortgage REIT book values have fallen sharply and so mREITs simply don't need as much preferreds outstanding, so lowering the amount of preferred liquidation preference in line with now lower book value makes sense.

Four, even if mREITs wanted to keep the same amount of financing outstanding, they could easily replace preferreds with repo which is significantly cheaper. Repo cost is about half that of the preferreds.

That said, there are some arguments that point the other way.

One, purely from an optics perspective, NLY has already paid the first coupon on NLY.PF and just declared a second one. Our feeling is that if they really did not want to pay on this preferred it would have been redeemed already.

Two, this preferred has a negligible footprint in their overall financing profile. Their repo cost has increased quite a bit as well so it's not like NLY.PF is the only financing instrument that has gotten more expensive for the company.

Three, preferreds have the obvious advantage of not being debt i.e. they get a kind of free leverage on the preferreds so if the company redeems NLY.PF and replaces it with a lower cost repo its total debt outstanding and leverage will increase which they may not want to do.

All in all, there are arguments pointing both ways. We wouldn't be surprised if NLY.PF is redeemed but it’s not set in stone by any means. Some issuers like JPM and PNC have redeemed their floaters but others e.g. VLY have not.

Market Commentary

Not long after its decent Q4 numbers showing an 8% rise in book value, mREIT AGNC provided further Q1 guidance, saying book value rose an additional 11%. This is all obviously good stuff for the common as well as the preferreds where the rise in book value improves the equity / preferred liquidation preference i.e. the number of dollars of equity that stands behind each dollar of the preferreds. For floating-rate preferreds, NLY.PF looks a bit better than AGNCN, both with yields around 10%. AGNCL remains a decent pick for a modest duration mREIT preferred at an 8.4% yield.