Intro

As investors, we may come across a business that we are extremely impressed with. It could be due to the company's prominent position in its industry, its impressive track record of growth and high returns on invested capital, or the strong leadership team that shares your values. Alternatively, you may see substantial growth potential in the business.

However, it's essential for intelligent investors not to become so infatuated with a business that they disregard its price. While it's possible to discover these exceptional businesses, it's important to note that others may have already found them, and the stock price may have already been inflated to a point where the expected return may not be satisfactory.

This scenario is not unusual, which is why it's essential to remain patient and wait for a high-quality business to be available at an attractive price. The following article will examine Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a business that meets this description. Despite being an industry leader, having a proven track record of growth and profitability, making astute acquisitions, and providing excellent customer service, ROL stock is currently overpriced.

Business Model

Rollins, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate by delivering pest and wildlife control services to both residential and commercial clients in the US and globally. Their range of pest control services is aimed at safeguarding residential properties against common pests like rodents, insects, and wildlife.

They also provide workplace pest control solutions for customers in diverse sectors such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. Along with traditional and baiting termite protection, they offer additional services as well. The company caters to clients directly and also operates through its franchisee operations.

Established in 1948, ROL has a rich history and has established a reputation for delivering exceptional customer service. Today the Atlanta company employs over 16,000 people in 70 countries.

Performance

ROL's exceptional performance over the last decade is attributed to its impressive revenue growth. The company has recorded a remarkable revenue growth rate of over 100% in the past ten years. It is worth mentioning that the company has not experienced any decline in revenue in any year during this period.

Data by Stock Analysis

ROL also boasts a remarkable track record of producing free cash flow growth. The company has witnessed a significant surge in its free cash flow, rising by 202% over the past decade. In addition, this growth has been consistent, with just two years of decline during this period.

ROL has demonstrated a strong track record of profitability. Over the past decade, the company has attained an average return on equity of slightly above 30%, and none of the years recorded less than 26%. These elevated levels of ROE are indicative of the company's efficient management team and ability to allocate resources to maximize profits.

Data by Stock Analysis

Regarding ROL's balance sheet, the company's remarkable growth is evident in its book value. The company has grown its book value every year over the past decade, recording an overall growth of 188%. Growing book value is crucial for companies as it signifies that the value of their assets is rising relative to their liabilities. This, in turn, can result in an increase in the company's net worth, which of course is favorable for shareholders.

Data by Stock Analysis

ROL's financial results are superior in almost every metric, it's clear this is a well-run business. Unfortunately, the company's stock hasn't been able to significantly outperform the S&P 500's total return as it's been about even over the past five years. As a result, investors are wondering what the company can do in the future to reverse this trend.

Data by Seeking Alpha

Outlook

ROL's business remains strong as it recorded record revenue of $2.7B last year which represents 11% growth year over year. All of the company's operating segments grew by double digits with residential service revenue increasing 10%, commercial revenue growth was also 10% and termite and ancillary revenue growth was 15%. This high level of growth shows that the battle between humans and bugs and rodents rages on!

ROL's success can be attributed to their competitive edge in the industry, and one of their biggest advantages is their large operating platform. This allows them to provide top-notch customer service, sell more products, and save money.

In example of this is their proprietary Branch Operating Support System (*BOSS) which helps with tracking services, processing payments, and managing service routes for technicians. This reduces costs and improves customer satisfaction by ensuring quick and timely service, which of course results in the superior financial performance that investors love.

The company's strong operating performance allows it to aggressively invest in future growth. Last year, ROL invested $119M to make 31 acquisitions and management expects to continue this trend in the future. Acquisitions are a large part of ROL's growth strategy as they've made over 100 of them over the past three years.

The company's strategy for acquisitions focuses on profitable businesses with strong leadership that could benefit from more growth capital and improve profit margins by finding cost and revenue synergies. The company's commitment to this acquisition approach is apparent from its high return on invested capital. This strategy has reinforced itself over the years, as the fly wheel keeps spinning.

In addition, ROL made over $100M worth debt repayments which puts the business in an even better financial position. ROL also increased its dividend for the second year in a row which may not seem all that impressive but consider the company has grown its dividend by almost 300% over the last 10 years.

Valuation

to determine the intrinsic value of ROL, we will conduct both comparative and discounted cash flow ("DCF") analyses. To start, we will perform a comparative analysis by examining the highest, lowest, and median price-to-earnings ratios that the market has paid for ROL over the last five years. Additionally, we will consider the sector median P/E ratio, which is 20.23. Finally, we will multiply these ratios by ROL's consensus 2023 EPS estimate of $0.83 per share.

Scenario P/E Next Year Earnings Estimate Intrinsic Value Estimate % Change Bear Case 40.8 $0.83 $33.86 -3.58% 5Y Median P/E 56.4 $0.83 $46.81 33.29% Bull Case 87.66 $0.83 $72.76 107.17% Sector Median Valuation 20.23 $0.83 $16.79 -52.19% Click to enlarge

After conducting a comparative analysis, there are a variety of possible scenarios that could unfold for ROL. If the market is bullish and applies the 87.66 multiple, which was observed in 2020, to the average analyst earnings estimate for next year, investors could potentially realize a significant return of over 100% should those estimates come to fruition. Conversely, if the market values ROL at the bearish P/E ratio observed in January 2022, investors could suffer a rather insignificant 3.5% loss.

According to the 5-year median P/E ratio, the base case is the most probable scenario for ROL and is therefore considered the most significant. If this scenario comes to fruition, it could lead to a return of 33.29% for investors.

The last scenario to consider is if the market values ROL at the sector median multiple. This scenario is noteworthy since it suggests a potential loss of 52.19% and reveals that ROL trades at 2x the sector median multiple. Though the rest of the scenarios indicate that there is significant upside for ROL with very little downside, it's hard to believe that a company trading at 2x the sector median can be considered cheap.

Turning to the discounted cash flow analysis of ROL, we will commence by calculating the average free cash flows for the last five years, which amounts to $326M. Then we will implement a growth rate of 7% for the upcoming ten years, adhering to the rule of 72, which states that a growth rate of 7% will double the initial value in ten years.

We will use rule of 72 to guide our DCF analysis because it can be challenging to create precise projections for free cash flow growth rates that extend several years into the future. However, I am confident that ROL has the capability to double its free cash flow in the next ten years based on its growth record and competitive advantages within the industry.

After the 10th year, we will assume a growth rate of 2.5% to find the terminal value. In order to discount the cash flows, we will apply a 10% discount rate, this is based on my personal expected rate of return. Based on these parameters, the DCF analysis indicates an intrinsic value of $12.57, indicating a potential loss of 64.22% for investors.

Author's Work

If you have concerns about a 7% growth rate for ROL over the next decade being overly conservative, it's crucial to note that even if the company grows at a rate of 20% annually during the same period, its intrinsic value based on this DCF analysis would still fall short of its current stock price. This implies that ROL's current market price has zero margin of safety.

Takeaway

ROL is a top-tier pest control company with a track record of strong performance, thanks to its industry leadership, operational excellence, and smart acquisitions. With more than 70 years of experience in the industry, ROL is one of the most recognized and respected names in the pest control business.

The company's reputation is built on a commitment to superior customer service which is widely considered one of the best in the industry. The result is a loyal customer base that has contributed to consistent revenue and free cash flow growth and consistently high returns on equity.

ROL is truly a business that most investors should love to own. Unfortunately, the quality of the company is not secret as the stock is currently overpriced, trading at a P/E ratio that is more than twice sector median. Thus, investors looking to invest in ROL should exercise caution and wait for a more reasonable entry point, as the stock's current price may not be justified by its underlying fundamentals.

Thank you for reading!