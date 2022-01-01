GBAB: A Year Later, The Fund's Outlook Remains Challenging

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Marketplace

Summary

  • I saw some value in GBAB a year ago, but that thesis did not pan out. With 2023 off to a rocky start, I think caution is warranted here.
  • The fund's diversity is a plus, but it brings about risk with high yield exposure. This can amplify the yield but pose challenges if the economy deteriorates.
  • The premium to NAV is concerning, given that GBAB stood at a marked discount this time last year.
  • The income metrics are weak, suggesting a distribution cut is likely in the year ahead.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Architects talking about a new project in the office

isayildiz/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) as an investment option. This fund offers exposure in taxable municipal bonds, with

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Bond Flows

Bond Flows - Negative For Most of 2022 (Invesco)

GBAB's Sector Breakdown

GBAB's Sector Breakdown (Guggenheim)

Fixed-Income Yields (Various Sectors)

Fixed-Income Yields (Various Sectors) (Franklin Templeton)

GBAB Metrics

GBAB Metrics (Guggenheim)

1-Year Performance

1-Year Performance (Google Finance)

GBAB's Income Stream

GBAB's Income Stream (Guggenheim)

BBN's Distribution Cut Announcement in December

BBN's Distribution Cut Announcement in December (Seeking Alpha)

NBB's Distribution Cut Announcement in January

NBB's Distribution Cut Announcement in January (Seeking Alpha)

GBAB's Return Of Capital

GBAB's Return Of Capital (Guggenheim)

Fed Funds Rate

Fed Funds Rate (Federal Reserve)

Relative Spreads (Investment Grade)

Relative Spreads (Investment Grade) (Bloomberg)

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
7.97K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU / BUI; VDE, RYE; KBWB; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL; EWA

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, BBN, PDO, PCK, VCV, PML

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEA, PML, PCK, VCV, BBN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.