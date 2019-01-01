TEGNA: An Arbitrager's Nightmare Is A Fundamental Investor's Opportunity

Feb. 26, 2023 8:02 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)3 Comments
Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
929 Followers

Summary

  • FCC issued a Hearing Designation Order which in the most likely scenario is going to kill the Standard General/Tegna deal.
  • The stock crashed >25% after market close trading around $16.30.
  • The fundamental value of Tegna should be north of $20 but probably more volatility ahead.

Entrance to Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Situation Overview

On Friday after the market closed, the FCC issued a Hearing Designation Order related to the proposed acquisition of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) by Standard General. The FCC's decision is based on the

This article was written by

Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
929 Followers
Event-driven, fundamentally oriented value investor. My favorite quote - if you want to be the smartest person in the room, go to an empty room - something like that.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in TGNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.