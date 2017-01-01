Piyawat Wuttichaikitcharoen/iStock via Getty Images

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is a silver mining company that we have traded several times in the past. As the dollar strengthened in 2022, there was pressure on precious metals. However, that pressure has relaxed some and we still have an inflationary environment. The Fed continues to raise rates. Inflation is only coming down slightly. It has not been good. Precious metals have been enjoying some relative strength thanks to a lower dollar, at least compared to last year. The precious metal miners are down the last couple weeks but AG's stock has been nailed hard. We think gold and silver will find footing once the dollar continues its long path of weakening, despite ascending the last few weeks. The dollar eventually will continue declining in our opinion once markets have stabilized after all of the hikes are done and cuts seem to be in sight. That may be a few quarters from now, but we stand by it. Look we think you need to have silver and gold exposure for the long-term with 2% of your portfolio in the space as a good target. While we prefer physical gold and silver followed by the ETFs that track them, and then the streaming and royalty companies, the precious metals miners can make you some solid money if you time your entry efficiently. Well after earning AG stock has fallen to levels not seen since the pandemic bottom.

Q4 earnings performance

The just reported earnings from First Majestic appear were to be about in line on the top line while missing on the bottom line, but production was a record. The problem is costs are just too high. Overall, there were some positives and negatives to be aware of. The company missed on the bottom line, mostly as a result of high production costs, and lower silver prices versus Q4 2021. While the company reduced its CAPEX to help save money, more needs to be done to control costs. All-in sustaining costs, or AISC, need to come down even more in our opinion.

While production costs can be managed to a certain degree what cannot be managed are the metals prices. The fact is that the price of silver, gold, and by-products matter to miners, but so does volume. Volume has been strong. Of course, the more inflated the price of metals, the better the margins on produced volume will be.

Revenues totaled $148.4 million, a sharp drop of 28% compared to Q4 2021 and down 7% from Q3. Yet this comes as silver prices were up year-over-year 12%. Majestic realized an average silver price of $23.24 per ounce. While the prices were up from last year they were down 2% from Q3.

That said this came with a solid increase in production. Total production was 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 63,039 ounces of gold. Believe it or not this was down 14% compared to an all-time record in Q3, but production was strong from last year. Production in Q3 and Q4 were helped by the inclusion of a full quarter of production from Jerritt Canyon and the ongoing processing of the Ermitaño ore at the Santa Elena mill. What is the issue right now is costs, particularly at Jerritt Canyon

Costs need to be managed

With metal prices dropping from Q3, First Majestic will need to improve on costs to sustain nice margins. Cash cost per silver equivalent ounce for the quarter was $15.36, compared to $13.34 per ounce in the previous quarter. This comes as the company has implemented a number of costs saving measures. The company is trying to fight the inflationary impacts we are seeing with labor, fuel, and more the last year or so. Higher grades were also a benefit which needs to be stated. All-in sustaining costs were $20.69 per ounce, while in Q3 they were $17.83, a 16% rise. Just terrible really for margins. Now, this big increase was driven largely by Jerritt Canyon and cold weather, and costs with the Mexican operations. If you back that out, production cash costs and all in sustaining costs were $11.93 and then $15.63 per silver equivalent ounce, respectively.

Many key metrics are moving in the wrong direction. Putting together production and costs, the company saw mine operating losses of $13.3 million during the quarter whereas earnings of $3.3 million were noted in Q3 2022. Obviously this was a result of lower production, lower metal prices at sale and of course an increase in the cost of sales. And the company lost money on an EPS basis as you can imagine. Taking adjustments, the company lost even more money than in Q3. The company lost $17.4 million, or $0.07 per share. For the year they lost $0.21 per share. That is just unacceptable when other miners are doing much better.

Dividend cut

As part of this kitchen sink type quarter, the company also cut the minuscule dividend even further. It declared a $0.0054 per share quarterly dividend, which was an 11.5% decrease from the prior dividend of $0.0061. Remember folks, the cut is not a huge surprise, as per the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend is targeted to be equal to about 1% of net quarterly revenues divided by outstanding common shares on the record date.

Looking ahead

As we look ahead, First Majestic continues to cut CAPEX and also will be continuing to implement other cost savings measures. So far, it has not worked as evidenced by rising cash costs. It is a shame as production is at a record. While pricing is not as strong as recent highs a few quarters ago, they are not exactly weak. Yes, there are mine specific issues which need to be worked out, but until the cost savings initiatives that have been conducted have yet to have a real impact. However, supply chain issues have been remedied, and silver prices seem to have some tailwinds. The company has a lot to prove, and while higher metals prices will be a positive for the stock, a real rebound will not occur until investors are fully confident that spending is under control and mine specific issues are being worked out.