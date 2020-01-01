pandemin

Since its December lows, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) stock has performed well relative to energy companies represented in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE).

The company's FQ4'22 earnings release in early February gave income investors confidence in its ability to raise dividends, despite a weaker energy market.

As such, the 5.4% increase in distribution was welcomed by EPD investors, as the leading MLP remains resilient.

Coupled with the company's confidence in a resurgent China bolstering underlying demand, it should help maintain a constructive outlook. Notably, the company's contract structure provides significant earnings and cash flow visibility, bolstered by record volume in 2022.

However, the company highlighted that it expects natural gas (NG1:COM) to underperform crude oil (CL1:COM) in 2023, suggesting downward pressure over natural gas volume in 2023.

With NG1 revisiting lows previously seen in September 2020, management's commentary seems prudent. However, despite that, we assessed that the battering in NG1 should subside soon after a dramatic fall from its August 2022 highs.

The company remains confident in its ability to drive performance in 2023, as it committed to a total CapEx of $2.7B at the midpoint, including $400M of maintenance CapEx.

Relative to 2022's total CapEx ex-Navitas acquisition of about $2B, we believe the company continues to see a multi-year opportunity in the underlying energy markets.

Management highlighted the company is still on the lookout for accretive M&A opportunities that can bolster its capital returns. Also, the company seems satisfied with its current leverage ratio, even as it lowered its target range to 3x.

Given its reported net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.9x at the end of FQ4, the company seems confident in its ability to drive robust EBITDA profitability, despite the recent energy market headwinds.

Wall Street consensus estimates suggest investors should not expect a significant adjusted EBITDA growth in 2023 after last year's 11% surge.

Accordingly, EPD is projected to deliver an adjusted EBITDA growth of less than 1%, likely reflecting further weakness in the underlying markets.

Despite that, EPD's distributable cash flow (DCF) per share estimates of $3.51 should cover its estimated distribution of $2. Therefore, we don't see a significant cause for concern for EPD investors.

However, management wasn't ready to guide its distribution strategy in detail at its recent earnings call. The company's ability to drive its underlying DCF will likely be critical to its distribution growth. The $3.51 DCF per share estimates implies a 0.4% decline from last year's metric. Hence, investors might need to be prepared that the raise for 2023 could be less than expected.

Despite that, EPD's price action suggests that the market is not perturbed by such headwinds. So, could EPD continue its recent recovery from here?

EPD/XLE price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Assessing the price action on the EPD/XLE chart, we gleaned that EPD has mean reverted its underperformance relative to the XLE since November 2022.

Accordingly, EPD has underperformed the XLE since late 2020. Hence, it's possible that the recent recovery from EPD could lose momentum if the XLE is expected to bottom out after its recent pullback. Possible?

EPD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, EPD has recovered from its December lows but has yet to regain a higher high over its previous August levels.

However, a sustained uptrend requires that high to be retaken, with EPD's momentum at a critical juncture.

EPD seems to be moving within a consolidation range, as its upward momentum has weakened considerably.

However, income investors likely aren't too concerned as it still posts an NTM dividend yield of 7.7% that looks well covered by its DCF.

Notwithstanding, investors could likely garner a more attractive entry point by waiting for a buy zone closer to the bottom of its trading range.

Hence, having some patience could be worthwhile here by buying the next steep pullback instead.

Rating: Hold (Reiterated).