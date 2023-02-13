B2Gold: Market Should Have A Second Look At This One

Feb. 26, 2023
Fun Trading
Summary

  • The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $592.47 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $526.11 million in the year-ago period and up 50.9% sequentially.
  • Total gold production in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 367,870 ounces (including 15,101 Au ounces for its 25% Calibre Mine plus 1.5% NSR).
  • I recommend buying BTG between $3.25 and $3.15, with possible lower support at $2.85.
Closeup of big gold nugget

Part I - Introduction

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 22, 2023.

Note: I have followed BTG quarterly since July 2019.

Map

BTG Assets map Presentation (BTG Presentation)

Table

BTG Acquisition of Regina Pro-forma (BTG Presentation)

BTG Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $592.47 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $ 526.11 million in the year-ago period and up 50.9% sequentially (see table above for details and history). The company sold its gold at $1,746 per ounce this quarter.

Chart

BTG Quarterly gold price history (Fun Trading)

The gold price progression since 2019 has been excellent, but gold has weakened recently due to the Fed's action on the interest rates. Inflation pressures have been a constant issue.

CEO Clive Johnson said in the conference call:

We had a very good year again and achieved our production and consolidated cost guidance and in a very strong financial position for the year. And also, we also declared another dividend of $0.04 share for three quarter.

Chart

BTG Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

B2Gold continues to maintain a solid financial position and liquidity. As shown in the chart above, the company has a long-term debt (including current) of $13.36 million. The situation will not change drastically after the merger of Regina is completed.

Chart

BTG Quarterly Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Yearly Production history (Fun Trading)

4.1 - Production detail: Production comparison 4Q21 versus 4Q22 per mine
Chart

BTG Gold production per mine 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Quarterly Gold price and AISC history (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term BTG and own a long-term position, as explained in my article.

Comments (4)

