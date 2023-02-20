U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: No IPOs, But Pipeline Gets A $350 Million Pick Up From Cummins Spin-Off Atmus

Summary

  • The IPO market was quieter than expected this past week. Both deals on the calendar delayed, and there was no wave of post-Presidents’ Day launches.
  • With no large post-Presidents’ Day launches this past week, six small companies are scheduled to list in the week ahead.
  • The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/23/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 15.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.8%.

The IPO market was quieter than expected this past week. Both deals on the calendar delayed (NYX and IZM), and there was no wave of post-Presidents’ Day launches.

The biggest news of the week came from the pipeline.

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

