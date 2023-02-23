Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 10:36 AM ETTrican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF), TCW:CA
Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCPK:TOLWF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Fedora - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Matson - Chief Financial Officer

Chika Onwuekwe - Vice President, Legal and General Counsel

Todd Thue - Chief Operating Officer

Daniel Lopushinsky - Vice President, Planning and Analysis

Brian Lane - Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Aaron MacNeil - TD Securities

Cole Pereira - Stifel

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Andrew Bradford - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Trican Well Service Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brad Fedora, President and CEO of Trican Well Service Limited. Please go ahead, Mr. Fedora.

Brad Fedora

Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. I’d like to thank you for attending the Trican Well Service annual results conference call. Here is a brief outline of how we intend to conduct the call. First, Scott Matson, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of the quarterly results. I will then provide some comments with respect to the quarter, the current operating conditions and our outlook for 2023. We will then open the call for questions.

Several members of our team are in the room with us today and they are Chika Onwuekwe, our Vice President, Legal and General Counsel; Todd Thue, our Chief Operating Officer; Daniel Lopushinsky, our VP, Planning and Analysis; and Brian Lane, our VP, Sales and Marketing. So we should be able to answer any questions that may come up.

I will now turn this call over to Scott.

Scott Matson

Thanks Brad. So before we begin, I’d like to remind

