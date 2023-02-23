Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 10:39 AM ETOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.73K Followers

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Keith Jezek - Chief Executive Officer

Chuck Jehl - Chief Financial Officer

John Flynn - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

David Scharf - JMP Securities

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Spencer James - William Blair

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the Open Lending’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded. On the call today are Keith Jezek, CEO; and Chuck Jehl, CFO.

Earlier today, the company posted its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings release and investor supplement to its Investor Relations website. In the release, you will find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that this call may contain estimated and other forward-looking statements that represent the company’s view as of today, February 23, 2023. Open Lending disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Please refer to today’s earnings release and our filings with the SEC for more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied with such statements.

And now, I will pass the call over to Mr. Keith Jezek. Please go ahead.

Keith Jezek

Thank you, Operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Open Lending’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I would like to express my continued confidence in the long-term opportunities before us. The actions and behaviors of consumers, auto lenders, OEMs and dealerships, and the corresponding pricing dynamics we have experienced are not without precedent.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.