Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 10:44 AM ETFox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.73K Followers

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vivek Bhakuni - Investor Relations

Mike Dennison - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Humphrey - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Swartz - Truist Securities

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Anna Glaessgen - Jefferies

Alex Perry - Bank of America

Craig Kennison - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Fox Factory Holding Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I’d now like to turn the conference over to Vivek Bhakuni, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Business Development. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Vivek Bhakuni

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Fox Factory’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. I am joined today by Mike Dennison, our Chief Executive Officer and Scott Humphrey, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. First, Mike will provide business updates. Then Scott will review the quarter and full year financial results and then the outlook, followed by closing remarks from Mike. We will then open the call up for your questions.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which went out today at approximately 4:00 or 5:00 Eastern Time. If you have not had a chance to review the release, it’s available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at investor.ridefox.com. Please note that throughout this call, we will refer to Fox Factory as Fox or the company.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Such statements involve a number of known

