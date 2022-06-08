Dontstop/E+ via Getty Images

Analyst have been wrong over and over again about Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ). Information can be found easier than ever before, yet unreliable information has also been increasing heavily. Therefore, critical thinking is becoming more and more important, but it is still not taken seriously.

On the 8th of June 2022, I wrote my first article about Daqo, where I told readers regarding the mismatch between stock price and more sustainable polysilicon prices:

In the end of 2021, analysts were warning investors polysilicon prices could fall sharply. Therefore, the stock price tumbled down. Although the average selling price has only been climbing to new highs, the stock price has not yet caught up.

Right now, the same scenario is playing out like last year and I assume the same momentum move could come anytime soon.

Polysilicon Still A Bottleneck

Similarly to 2021, polysilicon prices declined heavily towards the end of 2022 due to seasonality. Additionally in 2022, China reopened the economy and lifted most Covid-19 restriction, which immobilized the country with national infections running to all time highs. As a result, demand for solar panels decreased more than expected. This led to oversupply in the wafer industry and caused inventory issues. Therefore, wafer manufacturers had to deplete inventory and accordingly polysilicon prices got hit even more.

Polysilicon prices 2021-2022 (Bernreuter)

However, China's reopening was successful and the country is now ready to get back on a growth trajectory. As Chinese New Year approached, polysilicon prices recovered sharply after wafer manufacturers ran out of inventory.

Polysilicon prices 2023 (Bernreuter)

Further, solar demand is rocking higher and higher. Taiwanese research firm Trendforce estimates global solar installations may hit 350.6 GW in 2023. Trendforce mentioned that:

A high number of projects that were delayed in 2021 and 2022 for supply chain issues are now gradually going online

This is extremely good news for polysilicon prices going into the first half of 2023. The new capacities of polysilicon are expected to come online in Q1-Q2, but there is a ramp-up phase where polysilicon production gradually increases.

PV magazine

Lastly, wafer manufacturers are not standing still either. Longi announced massive investments in wafer capacity. The company will invest $6.65 billion for 100GW of wafer capacity and 50GW of solar cell capacity. It is good to know that Daqo New Energy is one of the main suppliers of Longi.

Q4 Earnings Likely To Miss

I am going to be very direct and honest here. It is likely that earnings will miss estimates. The revenue number is way too high, when we know there was an inventory glut by the wafer manufacturers. Polysilicon sales will be a lot lower than previous quarters, since we saw the same thing happen last year. Nonetheless, I am sure that production volumes will be on point. More so, Daqo has a good chance to put forward another record quarter in terms of sales in Q1 2023. A new earnings record in Q1 2023 will depend on the stabilization of polysilicon prices. If the average remains at $30/kg, then a record quarter in earnings could happen.

Seeking Alpha

Low-Cost Manufacturer

After all, Daqo New Energy remains one of the lowest cost manufacturers of polysilicon. Polysilicon prices have to drop massively for the company to even start losing money. The current cash cost and depreciation is standing at only $6.82/kg. Over the years, there is a clear downward trend. In addition, the company expects even more efficiency when the factory in Baotou city (Inner Mongolia) comes online. The production of in-house polysilicon powder will be another positive when it comes to net income margins.

Daqo New Energy IR

Extreme Low Valuation

Historically, Daqo New Energy is at one of the lowest valuations it is has ever been. It is not often you get to see metrics as low as these.

Data by YCharts

Compared to peers, the Daqo is still the cheapest of them all. Considering the low valuation, share buybacks are definitely the way to go. The company announced a $700 million share buyback program, which fully covers the share incentive plan that diluted shareholders in Q3 2022. It will be interesting to see next quarter, if they have already started repurchasing.

Peers PE Wacker Chemie (OTC:WKCMF) 5.88 REC Silicon (OTCPK:RNWEF) Losing money GCL Poly (OTC:GCPEY) 5.22 Xinte Energy 2.16 Tongwei 8.15 Click to enlarge

Nevertheless, when we subtract cash from the market cap, PE comes in at 0, which means the company is basically worth nothing more than their cash. Quite ridiculous!

Data by YCharts

Risks

Since my latest article on Daqo, the risks have remained the same:

China auditing

Daqo New Energy has been identified by the SEC under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. This means the company will be delisted by 2024, if they do not show the right auditing under the rules of the United States.

Xinjiang forced labor

Xinjiang Daqo imports to the U.S. are still banned. The revenue percentage of the United States was pretty low at the time but can impact future relations with companies that do business in the United States.

For more detailed information, I advise you to read back my previous article.

Momentum Catalysts To Consider

Higher or stable polysilicon prices -> results into beating 2023 earnings estimates

Plan for the Xinjiang dividend proceeds -> buybacks or dividend?

China GDP growth

Resolving the auditing problems

Baotou city polysilicon might be exempt for export ban to US

Takeaway

Daqo New Energy is priced for bankruptcy and investors are truly scared of the selling prices of polysilicon and China. Therefore, tremendous opportunities are created for value investors that can balance their risk and reward. At the moment, Daqo is my second largest holding with a weighting of 13.5%. I will not be adding more shares in the $40-50 range as my holding has grown quite large. Yet, a drop below $40 would make me consider to increase my position again. A low of $35 is still a bottom and the best place to buy shares, but I don't think we will see it anymore in 2023.

In the past, polysilicon prices have rarely traded below $20/kg, if they do Daqo will still be profitable. Other higher-cost manufacturers are the first to get hurt and might lose market share in a real down cycle market.

Bernreuter

Even throughout 2019, where the average selling price of polysilicon was $9/kg, the company managed to be profitable.

Next year's production volume should be 210,000MT+, this is almost 60% higher than last year's production. So even with lower polysilicon prices, the company can still manage to make 2023 an all time high record year in terms of revenue and earnings.

Daqo New Energy IR

I maintain my rating of Strong Buy on Daqo New Energy.

Interested in more? Check out my other articles on DQ to get even more information.

Daqo New Energy: 18% Share Buyback Should Boost This Net-Net Deal

Daqo New Energy: By Far The Most Interesting Solar Play

Daqo New Energy: Poised To Outperform The Market

Thank you for reading!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.