Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 10:53 AM ETShattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.73K Followers

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Conor Richardson - Vice President, Investor Relations

Taylor Schreiber - Chief Executive Officer and Scientific Co-Founder

Lini Pandite - Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Neill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI

Marc Frahm - Cowen

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi

Zhiqiang Shu - Berenberg

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Shattuck Labs Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. And I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Conor Richardson, Vice President of Investor Relations at Shattuck Labs. Conor, please go ahead.

Conor Richardson

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the Shattuck Labs conference call regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and recent business updates. The press release reporting our financial results was issued after market close this afternoon and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website shattucklabs.com.

During this afternoon’s call, the Shattuck leadership team will provide a business overview of the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, including clinical development updates for SL-172154, our lead program and SL-279252. We will refer to these as 154 and 252 throughout today’s earnings call.

Speaking on today’s call will be our Chief Executive Officer and Scientific Co-Founder, Dr. Taylor Schreiber, who will review our pipeline progress and upcoming key milestones, followed by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lini Pandite, who will provide an update on our ongoing clinical activities. And then our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andrew Neill will review our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and financial guidance. Dr. Schreiber will return to make some closing remarks and we will then open the call for questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.