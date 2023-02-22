OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 12:15 PM ETOneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.73K Followers

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Malkin - Partner, ICR

Leonard Fluxman - Executive Chairman, President & CEO

Stephen Lazarus - CFO & COO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel

Maksim Rakhlenko - Cowen and Company

Gregory Miller - Truist Securities

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Assia Georgieva - Infinity Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the OneSpaWorld Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Allison Malkin of ICR. Please go ahead.

Allison Malkin

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to OneSpaWorld's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings call and webcast. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements and information made available on today's call and webcast may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our judgment and analysis only as of today, and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting our business.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more thorough discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements to be made in this conference call and webcast. We refer you to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that is included in our fourth quarter 2022 earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC today on Form 8-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition, the company may refer to certain

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.