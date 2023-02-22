Kambi Group plc (KMBIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 12:20 PM ETKambi Group plc (KMBIF)
Kambi Group plc (OTCPK:KMBIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 4:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Mia Nordlander - SVP, IR

Kristian Nylen - CEO

David Kenyon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Oscar Ronnkvist - ABG

Mia Nordlander

So hello, everyone, and very welcome to Kambi's Q4 2022 Report. My name is Mia Nordlander, and I'm Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. And I am here today with our CEO, Kristian Nylen; and our CFO, David Kenyon.

Today, we will start -- here I am starting presenting results for the quarter, and thereafter, you will be able to ask questions. You can either call in and ask them through the telephone or send them to me in the web.

So once again very welcome, and over to you, Kristian.

Kristian Nylen

Thank you, Mia, and good morning. I will start with some highlights from the quarter, and then I will hand over to David to go through the financial highlights. And then I will come back, talk a little bit about Kambi 2022 and more specifically about the quarter. And then we, of course, do Q&A.

So highlights. First of all, I will say we had a very, very strong financial and operational performance with 30% underlying revenue growth, and that is without one-off payment from PENN. During the quarter, of course, it was World Cup, which is a very odd time of the year in Q4. But I would say we had a very successful World Cup. I will talk about it more later.

We have done three partner signings during the year. The most important I will say is Rei do Pitaco, which is Brazil's largest daily fantasy sports operator. And hopefully that will be a very, very successful story as soon as Brazil decides to regulate.

And

