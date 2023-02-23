Anglo American plc (AAUKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 26, 2023 2:34 PM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF), NGLOY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.73K Followers

Anglo American plc (OTCQX:AAUKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Chambers - Chairman

Duncan Wanblad - Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Pearce - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Daley - Technical Director

Paul Galloway - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Danielle Chigumira - Credit Suisse

Sylvain Brunet - BNP Paribas Exane

Ian Rossouw - Barclays

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Myles Allsop - UBS

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank

Tyler Broda - RBC

Dominic O'Kane - J.P. Morgan

Stuart Chambers

So warm welcome to everybody, and good morning. Welcome to Anglo American's 2022 full year results.

You'll have seen the numbers go out a couple of hours ago. And before I hand over to Duncan and Stephen to take you through all of that, just a few short remarks from me.

First of all, a couple of Board changes since we last met in this way in July. We've had Elisabeth Brinton, one of our Non-Executive Directors step down in September and Tony O'Neil also stepped down at the end of the year in advance of his retirement in June. We're also actually in the advanced stages of a recruitment of our new Non-Executive Director, and we'll be making an announcement about that quite soon.

Now whilst this is our second best EBITDA performance ever, we're all very mindful of the fact that we can always do more on the important area of operational stability, and that's something we're very, very focused on. The macro environment, of course, is quite unstable, including things like weather. But in spite of these operational -- these, I'm sorry, rather somewhat uncontrollable headwinds that we have, we still believe we can drive operating performance further. And of course, if we achieve that, with operational stability comes improvements in safety as

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.